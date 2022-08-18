Vitriol (cruel and bitter criticism), invective (insulting, abusive, or highly critical), disingenuous (not candid or sincere), vindictive (having or showing a strong or unreasoning desire for revenge), asinine (extremely stupid or foolish), denounce (publicly declare to be wrong or evil), castigate (reprimand severely), disgust (a feeling of revulsion or strong disapproval), antagonistic (showing or feeling active opposition or hostility). These are all terms used by Cole Paffett ( https://ladailypost.com/letter-to-the-editor-vitriol-toward-golfers-and-golf-course-counterproductive/ ) to describe me or my views regarding the golf course expansion expressed in my recent article https://ladailypost.com/op-ed-why-are-taxpayers-paying-for-golfers-pleasure/ . My goodness, I will have to reread my article to see if I can find evidence of all this nastiness. Use of this kind of language by Mr. Paffett certainly does not support the kind of open discussion that should be taking place. All this because I have expressed my opinion that the golf course should not expand; that taxpayer support of the golf course should be restricted to necessary repairs, maintenance, and safety/ADA concerns; and that fees should increase to be more reflective of operating expenses. John Stam’s response ( https://ladailypost.com/op-ed-response-to-mr-warrens-column ), while more constructive than Mr. Paffett’s, accused me of misinformation and unsubstantiated hyperbole, and also misquoted me. Normally I would let my article and any responses speak for themselves, but considering the nature of the responses, I feel I should address them.

