The 'Rust' Armorer Has Stated that She Believes Santa Fe Authorities Mishandled the CaseDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Santa Fe Dentist and Guard Member Is Offering Free Treatments to Veterans on SaturdayDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The Fatal Shooting of Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Set of 'Rust' Has Been Declared an AccidentDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
New stimulus proposal would give families in New Mexico thousandsJ.R. HeimbignerSanta Fe, NM
The City Different Has Finally Approved Locations for Veterans BannersDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
losalamosreporter.com
NMSP Arrests Llano Man For Taos County Shootings
A Llano man is under arrest following a string of recent shootings in Taos County. On August 8, a man told New Mexico State Police Investigation Bureau agents he was driving in Penasco when another vehicle, a Nissan Titan truck, pulled up beside him. He says the driver flashed a gun at him. In return, the man says he pulled out his own gun and, out of fear for his life, started firing. The man said the other driver then shot back at him. That driver was later identified as 32-year-old William Guinn of Llano. The man said Guinn then followed him back to a home on Sanchez Road, off State Road 73, where the shooting continued.
Rio Grande Sun
Lotaburger Shooting Suspect Arrested in Santa Fe
Ricky Martinez, Jr., 31, was arrested by police Wednesday evening in Santa Fe and charged with six felonies — including robberies, aggravated assault and firing a weapon. Martinez, Jr. is suspected in a series of at least nine armed robberies throughout the region in recent weeks, including a shooting Tuesday evening at Blake's Lotaburger that resulted in the death of Cypress Garcia, 22.
Man accused of killing Blake’s employee facing federal charges
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ricky Martinez Jr., the man accused of murdering a Blake’s employee during a robbery is now in federal custody and facing federal charges. He was arrested Wednesday night, less than 24 hours after being accused of robbing the Blake’s in Espanola and killing Cypress Garcia, an employee there. According to a criminal […]
Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say a motorcyclist died after a crash on Rodeo Road near the Santa Fe Place Mall. The crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. They say the motorcyclist, 25-year-old Cameron Thomas, was taken to a hospital in Albuquerque where he later died. Details are limited on the crash but […]
rrobserver.com
ABOUT TOWN: the last couple weeks in photos
Here are just a few of the photos that appeared in the Rio Rancho Observer the past couple weeks on our web site: rrobserver.com. School sports got started. Starbucks wants to unionize. There was an officer-involved shooting at Walmart. A woman broke into a Placitas homeowner’s garage. And gas prices fell, but not as much.
KOAT 7
Dead man found in Abiquiu Lake
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. — A male body was recovered from Abiquiu Lake Thursday afternoon. The body was discovered by a person fishing around noon. The Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office, Army Corps of Engineers and the county's emergency management team recovered the body from the lake. The body...
tag24.com
Alec Baldwin passes blame for Rust shooting: "Those are the two people that are responsible"
Santa Fe, New Mexico - Alec Baldwin has claimed he doesn't believe he will face charges for the death of Halyna Hutchins, though the Federal Bureau of Investigation deemed he must have pulled the trigger in the on-set shooting that took the director's life. As prosecutors await an investigative report...
ladailypost.com
Bilingual PIOs Now Assisting On Calf Canyon Fire In Mora
Bilingual Public Information Officers (PIOs) with the Southwest Incident Management Team (SWIMT) began staging 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Friday at the Mora Volunteer Fire Department. They will be onsite to help community members fill out Suppression Repair Forms, verify that forms are complete and entered in the queue....
Santa Fe roads closing for 100th Indian Market
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts 100th Indian Market is happening this weekend, August 20 and 21, at the Santa Fe Plaza and surrounding downtown areas. Starting 8 a.m. Thursday, August 18 streets in the area will be closed to traffic through Sunday, August 21. The following streets will be closed: Santa […]
City councilors suspend proposed Santa Fe shopping cart ordinance
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposed shopping cart ordinance in Santa Fe has been shelved. The bill was in response to the city spending roughly $47,000 to return shopping carts to their original stores in a ten-month span. The Santa Fe city council suggested fining retailers $150 for every cart they had to return. During […]
rrobserver.com
Starbucks employees are fed up in NM, too
Starbucks workers across the nation have shown their frustration to the higher-ups through staff shortages, grueling shifts and COVID. New Mexico has joined in. In early August, Starbucks baristas formed a union in Albuquerque — the first in the state to do so. So far the union lead by local Labor Union President Ashlee Long doesn’t have many NM stores involved.
Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy to be demolished
The Las Vegas City Council approved plans to demolish one of the former homes of German-American entertainers Siegfried & Roy.
corralescomment.com
A preview of upcoming Albuquerque, Santa Fe theatre season
Theater-going Corraleños have much to make them applaud–their proximity to both Albuquerque and Santa Fe and to their local Adobe Theater on 4th St. NW. Opening at the Adobe on September 2 is The Women of Lockerbie by Deborah Brevoort and directed by Pete Parkin. It is the moving true story of the aftermath of the crash of Pan Am 103 over Scotland due to a terrorist bomb that killed 270 people in 1988.
kunm.org
Small sensors are warning one northern NM pueblo of post-wildfire flooding
Over the past year, the University of New Mexico was awarded $1 million from the U.S. National Science Foundation to explore community resilience to natural disasters. So, scientists, PhD candidates, professors, and high school students decided to take this money and develop low-cost sensors to monitor post-wildfire flooding on pueblo land.
kunm.org
Centennial Santa Fe Indian Market begins Saturday
Tomorrow on Santa Fe Plaza, visitors and artists will congregate for the first full Indian Market since 2019. About 1,100 artists will participate in the event, which awards prizes to Native artists from New Mexico and beyond, and connects them directly with buyers. Indian Market had its beginnings in 1922....
rrobserver.com
PART ONE: Corrales’s diesel-powered bucket brigade
Editor’s Note: This is part one of a three-part series on the Village of Corrales’ unique — but effective — fire suppression system. See Part Two Saturday and Part Three Sunday. Have you ever wondered how Corrales — a village without its own water department and...
corralescomment.com
The story behind today’s Indigo Crow Cafe
Did you know—the Indigo Crow Cafe was once the grocery store and gas station shown in this photo? This photograph was taken in the early 1940s; since that time the building’s history mirrors Corrales history. The store was probably built in the 1920s by Alejandro Gonzales Sr., perhaps...
losalamosreporter.com
Rumours – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show – Performs Friday At Ashley Pond Park
Rumours – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show, will be headlining this Friday’s second to last Los Alamos Summer Concert for the 2022 Series presented by Toyota of Santa Fe. Rumours has meticulously put together a show that spares no detail. Recreating the band’s legendary persona, in all its youthful glory from 1975-1987. From period accurate equipment and costumes to spot on characterizations and musical performances, Rumours takes you back to a time when music was still an unbridled cultural experience and bands weren’t afraid to put on a show. Relive the rock and roll magic with Rumours and we encourage attendees to dress in their hippest 70’s and 80’s party gear.
golobos.com
Lobo Volleyball Hosts NMHU in Exhibition Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Before the 2022 season officially gets underway, the Lobo volleyball team is hosting New Mexico Highlands in an exhibition on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. in The Pit. Admission is free and there will be a post-match clinic for kids in the 8th grade and below...
losalamosreporter.com
Response To Mr. Stam And Mr. Paffett
Vitriol (cruel and bitter criticism), invective (insulting, abusive, or highly critical), disingenuous (not candid or sincere), vindictive (having or showing a strong or unreasoning desire for revenge), asinine (extremely stupid or foolish), denounce (publicly declare to be wrong or evil), castigate (reprimand severely), disgust (a feeling of revulsion or strong disapproval), antagonistic (showing or feeling active opposition or hostility). These are all terms used by Cole Paffett ( https://ladailypost.com/letter-to-the-editor-vitriol-toward-golfers-and-golf-course-counterproductive/ ) to describe me or my views regarding the golf course expansion expressed in my recent article https://ladailypost.com/op-ed-why-are-taxpayers-paying-for-golfers-pleasure/ . My goodness, I will have to reread my article to see if I can find evidence of all this nastiness. Use of this kind of language by Mr. Paffett certainly does not support the kind of open discussion that should be taking place. All this because I have expressed my opinion that the golf course should not expand; that taxpayer support of the golf course should be restricted to necessary repairs, maintenance, and safety/ADA concerns; and that fees should increase to be more reflective of operating expenses. John Stam’s response ( https://ladailypost.com/op-ed-response-to-mr-warrens-column ), while more constructive than Mr. Paffett’s, accused me of misinformation and unsubstantiated hyperbole, and also misquoted me. Normally I would let my article and any responses speak for themselves, but considering the nature of the responses, I feel I should address them.
