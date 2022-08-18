Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
Sand-Wrapped C8 Corvette Slammed On Vossen LC2-C1 Wheels
The C8 Corvette looks great and performs well right from the factory, but for some owners, stock is just the start. Such is the case with the customized C8 Corvette you see here, which is now draped in a custom wrap and rolls on some fresh Vossen wheels. This particular...
gmauthority.com
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing vs C7 Corvette Grand Sport Rev-Off: Video
Earlier this year, GM Authority had the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, allowing us to record a short video of the ultra-high performance sedan reviving its supercharged 6.2L LT4 V8 engine. This also allowed us to line the CT5-V Blackwing up alongside executive editor Alex Luft’s personal ride of choice, a 2019 Corvette Grand Sport, for a fun rev-off between these two modern GM performance machines.
gmauthority.com
Spy Shots Show 2024 Chevy Silverado HD High Country Exterior
Earlier this week ,GM Authority spies captured new photos showing the interior of the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD High Country. Now our sharp-eyed photographers have sent over a gallery showing that same prototype’s exterior, as well, giving us a better idea of what the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD will look like in this range-topping trim level.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac XT5 Sales Remain In Eighth Place In Segment During Q2 2022
Cadillac XT5 sales decreased in the United States and Canada but increased in Mexico during the second quarter of 2022. In the United States, Cadillac XT5 deliveries totaled 6,641 units in Q2 2022, a decrease of about 37 percent compared to 10,573 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Escalade Recalled For Third-Row Seat Belt Buckle Issue
General Motors has issued a recall for certain examples of the 2021 and 2022 model-year Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV full-size luxury SUVs due to an issue related to the third-row seat belts. The problem: in affected vehicles, the rivet that retains the buckle to the mounting bracket in the...
gmauthority.com
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online
The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
gmauthority.com
Buick Encore GX Sales Place 12th In Segment During Q2 2022
ENCORE GX -65.37% 9,089 26,244 -67.61% 14,471 44,679. In Canada, Buick Encore GX deliveries totaled 1,758 units in Q2 2022, a decrease of about 24 percent compared to 2,310 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of the year, Encore GX sales decreased about 39 percent to...
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Colorado Off-Road Rocker Protection Constraint Resolved
Back in May, GM Authority learned that certain examples of the 2022 Chevy Colorado ZR2 would be produced without the standard rocker panel shields. GM has now resolved this parts constraint, allowing rocker panel shields to return to the 2022 model-year Chevy Colorado ZR2 as standard equipment. As of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac Escalade Gets $2,000 Price Increase
GM has introduced a $2,000 price increase to the 2023 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, which applies to all trim levels except the performance-focused V-Series. With this change, the 2023 Cadillac Escalade in the Luxury trim level with rear-wheel drive and the 6.2L L87 V8 engine will start at $81,590, while an identically equipped 2023 Cadillac Escalade ESV will be priced from $84,590.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1: The Exclusive Off-Roader
The 2023 GMC Canyon will see the introduction of the new AT4X trim level, which expands on the already capable AT4 trim level with 33-inch tires, Multimatic DSSV dampers, front and rear e-lockers, underbody skid plates and a Baja drive mode, among more. The GMC Canyon AT4X will also be available with an exclusive Edition 1 package, which aims to make the new off-road-ready AT4X trim level even more appealing with a variety of exclusive off-road parts and components.
gmauthority.com
Here’s How Much The 2023 Corvette Z06 Z07 Performance Package Will Cost
There’s no denying the standard 2023 Corvette Z06 is a hugely impressive performance vehicle, but customers looking to unlock the full potential of the car will have to opt for the available Z07 Performance Package. This equipment group takes the Z06’s performance level “to its zenith,” according to Chevrolet, adding equipment like a full aerodynamics pack, stickier Michelin tires and more powerful brakes.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Yukon Enhanced Trailering Package Currently Unavailable
The start of regular production for the 2023 GMC Yukon kicked off on July 18th, 2022, however, GM has already begun to experience parts shortages for certain components. GM Authority has learned that the Enhanced Trailering Technology Package (RPO code ZM1) is unavailable to order for the time being due to a temporary constraint.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gmauthority.com
What Are Your Thoughts On The 2023 Corvette Z06 Price: Poll
The 2023 Corvette Z06 offers world-beating performance and head-turning supercar styling for relatively little outlay. However, the key word here is “relative,” and we want to know – what are your thoughts on the 2023 Corvette Z06 price?. In case you missed it, GM announced pricing for...
gmauthority.com
GM To Introduce The 2023 GMC Canyon For The First Time In Mexico
General Motors has just announced that it will introduce the all-new 2023 GMC Canyon in Mexico, marking the first time GMC’s midsize pickup has been officially launched and marketed in the Latin American country. GM’s Mexican subsidiary took advantage of the world debut of the all-new 2023 GMC Canyon...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac XT6 Discount Offers Up To $1,000 Off In August 2022
In August 2022, a Cadillac XT6 discount again offers a cash purchase incentive of up to $1,000 on the 2022 Cadillac XT6, or $500 off combined with low-interest financing for up to 60 months. Low-interest financing is also available on the 2023 Cadillac XT6. Additionally, the luxury marque offers a...
gmauthority.com
GM To Reimburse 2022 GMC Sierra Buyers For Missing Accessory Fog Lamps
GM has started a voluntary customer satisfaction campaign to reimburse certain 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 buyers that were charged for an accessory fog lamp kit that they never received. Customers involved in this action will be reimbursed by their dealerships via check. The problem: certain 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 orders...
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Heated Seat Retrofits Under Way
GM has launched a Customer Satisfaction Program to begin retrofitting heated seats in certain 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 and Silverado 1500 Limited trucks that were impacted by the semiconductor chip shortage. Certain 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 and Silverado 1500 Limited models were produced without heated/ventilated front seats, heated front seats...
gmauthority.com
Here’s Why Your GMC Acadia May Have A Front-End Rattle Or Clunking Sound
General Motors has provided a solution to a rattle or clunking sound that some 2017 to 2023 model-year GMC Acadia owners have reported hearing from the vehicle’s front end. According to a recent post on the GM Techlink service website, a “rattle or clunk sound may be heard at the front of the vehicle on some” 2017-2023 model-year GMC Acadia models. While it’s possible this problem is related to a loose strut or sway bar, the sound may also be the result of “a loose, mispositioned or improperly torqued cradle brace,” the automaker says. The cradle brace is a flat bar that is bolted across the center of the engine cradle (labeled #1 in the diagram below).
gmauthority.com
Acura ZDX Will Be The Name Of Upcoming GM Ultium-Based Electric Crossover
American Honda is stepping into the all-electric segment, and Honda’s premium brand, Acura, is leading the charge with the upcoming Acura ZDX crossover. Set to launch in 2024, the new Acura ZDX will utilize GM Ultium battery technology for propulsion. In terms of design, the Acura ZDX will be...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Tracker Was GM’s Best-Selling Model In Mexico In July 2022
As GM Authority covered previously, Chevy was the best-selling car brand in Mexico last month, ousting Nissan for the first time in recent history. Leading the charge in Chevy’s recent sales run for the Mexican market was the Chevy Tracker crossover, which sold 2,621 units total, an impressive 238.19-percent increase in sales year-over-year.
Comments / 0