Former Washington-Wilkes athletic director found guilty of Sexual Assault

WILKES COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A former Washington-Wilkes High School Athletic Director has been sentenced to prison.

Tony Christopher Jay, known as T.C., was arrested last year after an eight month investigation involving the GBI .

He’s accused of having a sexual relationship with a former student that lasted about a year.

Jay was sentence to 25 years.

The first 3 will be in state prison – the remaining 22 will be probation.

He’ll also pay a $ 7500 fine.

As an additional part of his sentence, Jay surrendered his teaching certificate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.