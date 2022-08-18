ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes County, GA

Former Washington-Wilkes athletic director found guilty of Sexual Assault

By D.V. Wise
 3 days ago

WILKES COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A former Washington-Wilkes High School Athletic Director has been sentenced to prison.

Tony Christopher Jay, known as T.C., was arrested last year after an eight month investigation involving the GBI .

He’s accused of having a sexual relationship with a former student that lasted about a year.

ALSO ON WJBF: Business explodes in Johnson County, Ga., cause under investigation

Jay was sentence to 25 years.

The first 3 will be in state prison – the remaining 22 will be probation.

He’ll also pay a $ 7500 fine.

As an additional part of his sentence, Jay surrendered his teaching certificate.

