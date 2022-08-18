ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

TheDailyBeast

‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Is Marvel Trash at Its Most Offensive

Think back to the worst, most haphazardly-made, monetary glue trap you saw that also cost hundreds of millions of dollars to produce. Chances are, you’re landing on something in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The latest Thor entry was middling; Ms. Marvel squandered a promisingly progressive tale; Eternals was a visually bland superhero link-up; and Black Widow was a confoundingly boring letdown that arrived long after its star hero was already dead.The MCU has garnered a sour reputation for following the same pattern: films and television shows are announced at flashy conventions, with an increased move toward diversity and stories that...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Chris Evans Weighs In on She-Hulk’s ‘Captain America F—ks’ Reveal

Giving the people what they want. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law addressed a controversial plot point from Captain America that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have long since argued over: has Steve Rogers ever had sex? During the Marvel comedy’s premiere episode, which aired on Thursday, August 18, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) presents her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) with a […]
MOVIES
RadarOnline

Brad Pitt Told Angelina Jolie One Of Their Children 'Looked Like A...Columbine Kid'

A sloshed Brad Pitt told his then wife Angelina Jolie that she was “ruining their family” during a “verbal and physical fight” on their private jet in 2016, a leaked FBI report has revealed.Jolie’s account to law enforcement also detailed how Pitt, the star of Bullet Train, allegedly poured beer on her during a September trip from Nice, France, to Los Angeles.It is for the first time a shocking and vivid account about what really happened on Jolie and Pitt’s fateful last flight — and why she felt forced to leave him.Pitt, her partner of 12 years and husband of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Serena Williams tells Selena Gomez she has ‘serious boundaries’ when it comes to ‘mental fitness’

Serena Williams says she has “serious boundaries” when it comes to taking time for herself and looking after her mental wellbeing.The tennis superstar, who recently revealed her plans for retirement, sat down for a candid conversation with Selena Gomez’s wellness platform, Wondermind.In the short clip, shared to Gomez’s Instagram account, the actor asks Williams what “mental fitness” means to her.“Mental fitness for me is just really learning to shut down,” Williams said.“I did this years ago before mental health was a topic among everyone’s mind. It was more just like, alright I’m shutting myself down today. Subconsciously it was...
TENNIS
Rolling Stone

‘I Don’t Feel Comfortable’: Kehlani Ends Show Early After Fans Seemingly Pass Out in Crowd

Kehlani is prioritizing the safety of her fans. On Monday night, the R&B singer cut her performance in Philadelphia short after several fans in the crowd appeared to pass out during the show. An official at the venue tells Rolling Stone that the show ended only “about 5 minutes early” and that no attendees were transported to the hospital. “I can’t have this. This is not okay. I don’t feel comfortable. I don’t feel okay. I don’t feel like anybody is safe right now,” Kehlani said before walking offstage at The Mann Center’s Skyline Stage in videos captured on TikTok. “I love you...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
International Business Times

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Announces Engagement To 'Just A Gay Girl'

Tommy Dorfman, who is popularly known for playing Ryan Shaver's character on the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why," revealed she's engaged to a woman. The 30-year-old actress, who came out as transgender in July 2021, shared her excitement on finding the love of her life. During the Broad Ideas podcast dropped Monday, Dorfman said that she'd like to share minimum details about her relationship as she referred to her fiancée as "just a gay girl."
RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

Physical Renewed for Season 3 at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has renewed Physical for a third season, the streamer announced on Thursday. The half-hour dramedy stars Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, who embarks upon a journey of self discovery through aerobics. "I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila's story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

House of the Dragon: Teen star Emily Carey deleted Twitter following deluge of criticism

Emily Carey has revealed she deleted her social media account after a recent press appearance for House of the Dragon, the highly anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off.The 19-year-old British actor plays a young Alicent Hightower on the HBO series, which premiered on Sunday (21 August). In the first episode, Alicent appears as a sympathetic friend, but readers of George RR Martin’s beloved novels have been criticising her understanding of the character.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*The backlash started in July at Comic Con in San Diego, where Carey appeared on a panel to discuss House of the Dragon....
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Tales of the Walking Dead Creators Are Planning a Musical Episode

Tales of the Walking Dead, the upcoming anthology spinoff of The Walking Dead, has an entire musical episode already written, showrunner Channing Powell revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "We did come up with a musical episode, that just for production reasons was going to be a little bit...
MUSIC
Primetimer

Lauren Ambrose Cast as Adult Van in Yellowjackets Season 2

Showtime has announced that Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant) will join the cast of Yellowjackets Season 2 as a series regular, playing the adult version of Van. Liv Hewson, who plays teenage Van, has also been promoted to series regular. Yellowjackets centers on a New Jersey high school girls'...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Revisiting The View's Very First Episode

The View's 25th season has come to a close, and we’re celebrating by looking back at where it all began. In this episode of The View in Review, we revisit The View’s very first episode and discuss how far the show has come since Barbara Walters & Co. made their daytime debut 25 years ago this week. We also break down the Season 26 co-host announcements and tease what’s to come in September.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
