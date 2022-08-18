Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Petaluma man arrested for possession of unregistered firearm
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested for possession of an unregistered firearm Saturday night, according to Petaluma Police Department. KRON ON is streaming live news now A traffic stop was conducted around 8:46 p.m. on a vehicle for multiple vehicle code violations. The driver, Mark Offerman, was found to be on probation, according […]
Petaluma man arrested for business burglary
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — A 36-year-old Petaluma man was arrested late Friday night for burglary after he was found inside closed business on Petaluma Boulevard North. A police spokesperson said Anthony Ray Smith was arrested after police officers were dispatched at Cal West Rentals, 1300 Petaluma Blvd. North, following an alarm activation there. Officers arrived […]
Five arrested in Petaluma saturation patrol
PETALUMA - Five drivers were arrested Friday night and early Saturday during a DUI saturation patrol by the Petaluma Police Department.The arrests were made between the hours of 10:30 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday.Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, police said.The Petaluma Police Department has made 170 DUI arrests since January 1, 2022. During the same period in the previous year, 93 DUI arrests were made.
mendofever.com
Policing the Police: A Review of the Multiple Cases Involving the Ukiah Police Department
A married couple claiming brutality at the hands of the Ukiah Police Department is no longer being prosecuted by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s office. Elizabeth and Arturo Valdes claim that on March 28th of last year, just a few days before Ukiah police officers were filmed beating and tasing Gerardo Magdaleno as he stood on the street with no clothes on, they were abused in their own front yard by UPD Sergeant Ronald Donahue and Officer Eric Rodello.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland Police investigate early-morning homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One man has died after a suspected homicide on Sunday, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department. The homicide occurred early Sunday morning, just before 5:30 a.m. on the 2100 block of 90th Avenue. Officers were called to the scene due to a report of a person down. After officers arrived, they found a male victim with blunt-force trauma. The victim died of his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Five DUI arrests made in one night by Petaluma PD
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – Five DUI arrests were made Friday night during a DUI Saturation Patrol, according to the Petaluma Police Department. Eli Alfaro, 21, was arrested for driving under the influence at 2:58 a.m. after being reported by another motorist for driving his vehicle on four rims. The witness reported they saw Alfaro swerving […]
Man Wedges Maserati Under Highway While Running From The Cops
Just when you think you've seen it all... On the morning of April 13, a California Highway Patrol officer in the Oakland area tried to stop a Maserati Levante for speeding on the highway. Instead of pulling over and pleading his case or just taking the ticket, the driver of the luxury SUV decided to run from the officer. That decision ended with the Maserati stuck underneath the highway in one of the most bizarre chase aftermaths we’ve seen.
Police recover retail merchandise, drugs in South San Francisco; 3 arrested
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two men and a woman were arrested Wednesday night at a traffic stop in South San Francisco where officers spotted retail merchandise with the security tags still attached, police announced in a social media post. The estimated value of the items stolen is $2,000 — a number of Lego […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Armed robbery of construction workers
PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Two construction workers were robbed while eating lunch in their construction van on Friday, according to Piedmont Police Department. KRON ON is streaming news now The armed robbery occurred at 12:55p.m. on Hillside Avenue. The two victims were approached by two males while they were sitting in their construction van eating […]
arizonasuntimes.com
Church Sues Police Department, City for Taking Its Weed and Shrooms
A religious organization in Oakland, California, that celebrates controlled psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana use is suing the city, the police department and one of its officers for allegedly violating its First- and 14th-Amendment rights in connection with a 2020 raid that seized substances from its building, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Four minors detained after gunfire in SF
Four masked minors were detained after allegedly firing guns towards cars and a home, according to a tweet from an San Francisco Police Department officer.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa man sentenced to 16 years after 2 friends overdose on meth
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa man who operated a drug house has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison after two men died from overdoses as a result of ingesting narcotics at his residence, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. Toby Rosa, 50, was found...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Guns to garbage: Petaluma nets 150 firearms via inaugural buyback event at fairgrounds
Petaluma residents turned in 150 firearms during a recent gun buyback program at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, according to the city’s Police Department. The four-hour event, which took place Aug. 13, was the first one ever held in Petaluma and Sonoma County, police said. Residents voluntarily turned in 59 handguns,...
Man arrested after opening fire near Antioch elementary school
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after opening fire at vehicles in the area of Country Hills Drive and Deerfield Drive in Antioch, police announced in a press release. Officers received a call around 12:46 p.m. with a report of gunfire that was roughly a block away from Jack London Elementary […]
KTVU FOX 2
Caught in act, suspect in catalytic theft freed by San Francisco cops
SAN FRANCISCO - It seemed like a slam dunk. Witnesses saw a catalytic converter theft in progress and called the cops. They came quick. Case closed? Well, not quite. It happened at about 3 a.m. Tuesday in San Francisco's Richmond District. Surveillance video shows a man backing a stolen Honda...
Three Richmond armed robberies possibly connected
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Three robberies that happened in Richmond Tuesday may have been done by the same subject, the Richmond Police Department said. In all three instances, the suspect pointed a gun at a victim. The first incident happened near the Hilltop Mall. The victim told police that after making a deposit at a […]
crimevoice.com
Santa Rosa Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
Originally Published By: Santa Rosa Police Department:. “On 08/10/22 at 4:52 pm, SRPD Dispatch received a call that the Chase Bank, located at 760 Stony Point Road had just been robbed. The employees advised that a female with blond hair, wearing a black mesh coat, pink top and pink shorts passed a note demanding money. Cash was given to the suspect. Prior to leaving the bank, the suspect took two Chase Bank water bottles.
mendofever.com
Mini Fridge Dumped In Front Of Neighbors House, Female Heard Screaming – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.18.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa mother killed, family critically wounded, in Mexico car crash
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa mother was killed Sunday when her family's car was hit head-on in Mexico. Lorena Gutierrez, 50, was traveling with her family in Uruapan, Michoacan when a driver traveling the wrong way struck them, according to the Press Democrat and MiMorelia.com, a news site in Mexico. The high-speed crash reportedly involved a red Ford Ranger pickup and a white Nissan compact car.
3 arrested in connection to San Bruno catalytic converter theft
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested in connection to a catalytic converter theft early Friday morning, the San Bruno Police Department announced in a social media post. A 28-year-old Oakland man, 22-year-old Redwood City man and another 23-year-old man whose residence was not known were booked into San Mateo County Jail. The […]
Comments / 0