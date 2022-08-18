Read full article on original website
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Lane Shift in Camden
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G Electric will be completing a concrete restoration on Baird Boulevard on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Wednesday, Aug. 24. There will be a lane shift on Baird Boulevard between Marlton and White Horse pikes. “Since crews will be working in a highly traveled area, motorists should...
Off-duty volunteer firefighter rescues neighbor from burning home in Burlington County
A volunteer firefighter rescued a neighbor who was sleeping inside the home. His two pet rabbits and snake did not survive.
fox29.com
Burlington County home gutted after 2-alarm fire
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A Burlington County home was ravaged by flames Sunday evening. Fire crews got the call about 6:45 Sunday evening for a house fire in Mansfield Township. Multiple crews were dispatched after the fire grew to two-alarms by 7 p.m. Firefighters had the fire under control in...
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Gloucester Township
(Lindenwold, NJ) – South Jersey Gas will be continuing a gas main renewal in Gloucester Township from Monday, Aug. 22 to Friday, Aug. 26. There will be a full road closure New Brooklyn-Erial Road between Williamstown-Erial Road and Jarvis Road for the duration of the project. “Since crews will...
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
A bridge in NJ so old that nobody can drive on it
Out in rural Salem County, ironically on New Bridge Road, sits a 116-year-old bridge that I think is the coolest in our area. And you have probably never driven on it. Not too long ago, I found myself driving around Salem County. My travels took me between Elsinboro (where the...
Black Bear Spotted Along Glassboro Wildlife Area Bike Path
GLASSBORO, NJ – It’s obvious that bears live in New Jersey’s heavily wooded areas, but...
camdencounty.com
Statement on the Passing of former Waterford Township Mayor and Camden County Freeholder Laurelle A. Cummings
The statement below is by Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. on behalf of the Board in regard to the passing of former Waterford Township Mayor and Camden County Freeholder Laurelle A. Cummings. “Laurelle was a tireless public servant throughout her tenure in elected office, but that official capacity is only...
New Jersey Globe
Laurelle Cummings, ex-Camden freeholder, dies at 83
Laurelle A. Cummings, a well-liked South Jersey Democrat who served as a Camden County Freeholder and mayor of Waterford, died on August 17. She was 83. “Laurelle was a tireless public servant throughout her tenure in elected office, but that official capacity is only a fraction of the work she did by volunteering her time in our community over the last 60 years,” said Louis Cappelli, Jr., the director of the Camden County Board of Commissioners. “She was the epitome of integrity and gave everything she had to building a better county for generations to come. She was a caring and smart elected official who always put people first and that will be the cornerstone of her legacy here in Camden County.”
Favorite Atlantic County, NJ Fresh Farm Market Roadside Stands
The motto “Jersey Fresh” is famous the world over. The purpose of this report and wonderful photo gallery and descriptions directly below … are to illustrate that when you want the finest tomatoes and corn (and other produce and flowers) available anywhere … New Jersey is the place to go.
sauconsource.com
Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police
Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
7 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Burlington County, New Jersey
In total, seven people were injured, and one had to be flown to a hospital.
Gloucester Township Police Warn Residents About Increase in Vehicle Burglaries
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Gloucester Township are once again advising residents to lock...
One Killed, 16 Hurt in Salem County, NJ, Crash
Published reports say one person was killed and 16 were injured in a crash in Salem County Friday evening. According to WPVI-TV, the accident happened just after 6 PM at Route 77 and County Route 612. Police say 29-year-old Heriberto Espinoza of Elmer was driving a large van when he...
fox29.com
2-vehicle fatal accident shuts down highway in Cumberland County, officials say
UPPER DEERFIELD TWP., N.J. - A fatal accident has caused New Jersey officials to shut down Route 77, in Upper Deerfield Township, in Cumberland County, as crews investigate. Route 77 in Upper Deerfield Twp. in Cumberland County shut down as police and fire crews respond to a serious accident. New...
NJSP: Multiple People Wanted for Burglaries in Two South Jersey Towns
State troopers are asking for your help identifying people wanted for allegedly burglarizing stores in two South Jersey municipalities recently. According to the New Jersey State Police, the break-ins happened in May and June in Upper Deerfield and Pittsgrove Townships, along the Cumberland-Salem County border. Cops say the,. black male...
Interstate 76 to close overnight in Center City this week due to Viaduct construction
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS3 has a traffic alert if your travels take you on Interstate-76 in Center City this week. Starting on Monday, PennDOT is going to close I-76 overnight so crews can do overhead Viaduct construction work.That's roughly in the area between South Street and Interstate-676.The construction will last until Thursday, Aug. 25. Closures of either the westbound or eastbound lanes will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.Traffic is going to be diverted, so if you need to drive through that area late at night, you need to find an alternate route.
New Wawa SEPTA station welcomes first riders and trains
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – It's taken a bit of time, but the first SEPTA trains are now running to-and-from the Wawa community in quite a while. The Wawa Station in the Media, Delaware County is finally up and running. "First train left at 6:10, had about 50 people in it, no problems," Rich Mahon, a chief officer at SEPTA, said. Aboard was passenger Arthur Hopkins. "I heard about how they were reopening service," Hopkins said. "I remember, although I never took it when I was growing up, there was service all the way out to West Chester." This rail service...
South Jersey man killed in ATV crash, police say
A 24-year-old man was killed after crashing an all-terrain vehicle on Friday in Gloucester County, authorities said. Officers from the Franklin Township police department and first responders from the Franklinville fire department and Gloucester County EMS found James McCormick with severe injuries when they arrived just before 11 p.m., Franklin police said in a statement.
987thecoast.com
One Dead in Motor Vehicle Accident in Cumberland County
One person was killed in Cumberland County Friday when a van filled with 16 people was involved in a motor vehicle accident. The van failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a car in Upper Deerfield Township, at State Highway 77. A 35 year old man from Elmer was partially ejected from the van and lost his life.
