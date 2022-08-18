Laurelle A. Cummings, a well-liked South Jersey Democrat who served as a Camden County Freeholder and mayor of Waterford, died on August 17. She was 83. “Laurelle was a tireless public servant throughout her tenure in elected office, but that official capacity is only a fraction of the work she did by volunteering her time in our community over the last 60 years,” said Louis Cappelli, Jr., the director of the Camden County Board of Commissioners. “She was the epitome of integrity and gave everything she had to building a better county for generations to come. She was a caring and smart elected official who always put people first and that will be the cornerstone of her legacy here in Camden County.”

