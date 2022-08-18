ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Lane Shift in Camden

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G Electric will be completing a concrete restoration on Baird Boulevard on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Wednesday, Aug. 24. There will be a lane shift on Baird Boulevard between Marlton and White Horse pikes. “Since crews will be working in a highly traveled area, motorists should...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

Burlington County home gutted after 2-alarm fire

MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A Burlington County home was ravaged by flames Sunday evening. Fire crews got the call about 6:45 Sunday evening for a house fire in Mansfield Township. Multiple crews were dispatched after the fire grew to two-alarms by 7 p.m. Firefighters had the fire under control in...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Gloucester Township

(Lindenwold, NJ) – South Jersey Gas will be continuing a gas main renewal in Gloucester Township from Monday, Aug. 22 to Friday, Aug. 26. There will be a full road closure New Brooklyn-Erial Road between Williamstown-Erial Road and Jarvis Road for the duration of the project. “Since crews will...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town

Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
FRANKLIN, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Laurelle Cummings, ex-Camden freeholder, dies at 83

Laurelle A. Cummings, a well-liked South Jersey Democrat who served as a Camden County Freeholder and mayor of Waterford, died on August 17. She was 83. “Laurelle was a tireless public servant throughout her tenure in elected office, but that official capacity is only a fraction of the work she did by volunteering her time in our community over the last 60 years,” said Louis Cappelli, Jr., the director of the Camden County Board of Commissioners. “She was the epitome of integrity and gave everything she had to building a better county for generations to come. She was a caring and smart elected official who always put people first and that will be the cornerstone of her legacy here in Camden County.”
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
sauconsource.com

Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police

Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
SoJO 104.9

One Killed, 16 Hurt in Salem County, NJ, Crash

Published reports say one person was killed and 16 were injured in a crash in Salem County Friday evening. According to WPVI-TV, the accident happened just after 6 PM at Route 77 and County Route 612. Police say 29-year-old Heriberto Espinoza of Elmer was driving a large van when he...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Interstate 76 to close overnight in Center City this week due to Viaduct construction

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS3 has a traffic alert if your travels take you on Interstate-76 in Center City this week. Starting on Monday, PennDOT is going to close I-76 overnight so crews can do overhead Viaduct construction work.That's roughly in the area between South Street and Interstate-676.The construction will last until Thursday, Aug. 25. Closures of either the westbound or eastbound lanes will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.Traffic is going to be diverted, so if you need to drive through that area late at night, you need to find an alternate route.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New Wawa SEPTA station welcomes first riders and trains

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – It's taken a bit of time, but the first SEPTA trains are now running to-and-from the Wawa community in quite a while. The Wawa Station in the Media, Delaware County is finally up and running.  "First train left at 6:10, had about 50 people in it, no problems," Rich Mahon, a chief officer at SEPTA, said.   Aboard was passenger Arthur Hopkins.  "I heard about how they were reopening service," Hopkins said. "I remember, although I never took it when I was growing up, there was service all the way out to West Chester."  This rail service...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

South Jersey man killed in ATV crash, police say

A 24-year-old man was killed after crashing an all-terrain vehicle on Friday in Gloucester County, authorities said. Officers from the Franklin Township police department and first responders from the Franklinville fire department and Gloucester County EMS found James McCormick with severe injuries when they arrived just before 11 p.m., Franklin police said in a statement.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
987thecoast.com

One Dead in Motor Vehicle Accident in Cumberland County

One person was killed in Cumberland County Friday when a van filled with 16 people was involved in a motor vehicle accident. The van failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a car in Upper Deerfield Township, at State Highway 77. A 35 year old man from Elmer was partially ejected from the van and lost his life.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ

