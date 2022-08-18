ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Staffordshire bulldog with cut ears fears walks in the rain

A dog whose ears were illegally cropped as a puppy, fears walks in the rain due to water going inside them. Lyla the bulldog was rescued by the RSPCA at a Staffordshire property in 2020 alongside six of her brothers and sisters. The dog now lives with Kelly and Jake...
Daily Mail

Well-wishers raise more than £2,000 for single mother-of-two, 43, after she revealed she had been hospitalised twice due to malnutrition amid the cost of living crisis

A starving single mother says her faith in humanity has been restored after well-wishers raised more than £2,000 in just a few hours to help feed her children. Kelly Thomson, 43, revealed this week that she was hospitalised with malnutrition twice after eating one meal a day to ensure she could still afford to feed her two children.
BBC

Stoke-on-Trent man reaches Kilimanjaro peak in memory of brother

A man who was told he may never walk again has climbed Africa's Mount Kilimanjaro in memory of his brother. Alex Howes, 49, from Stoke-on-Trent, was left partly paralysed at the age of 19, following an accident. He spent weeks in intensive care and had to learn how to write and speak again.
