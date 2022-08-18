Read full article on original website
Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher NightLarry LeaseNorth Richland Hills, TX
Dallas Park Closed Temporarily Because of Coyote SightingsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."Ash JurbergTexas State
Police Beef Up Security at Arlington High School After Social Media ThreatLarry LeaseArlington, TX
This Family's Murder Has Gone Unsolved For 34 YearsJeffery MacDallas, TX
These restaurants around Dallas have the tastiest bao buns, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the staples of eating in America is that on the same street you can more than likely find cuisines from around the world whether it be European, Asian, Latin, American, African or anything in between. That’s especially true in the great state of Texas,...
Best spots for thick, crispy bacon in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Protein at breakfast or anytime is important and one of the best proteins out there outside of the obvious ones, is bacon. Bacon can be flimsy or crispy and most of the time it’s going to be delicious no matter how you like it. We’re...
Plano food court adds weekend-only brunch spot to list of eateries
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a good brunch and brunch can be had at any time, but a food court in Plano is serving it up on the weekends only!. Atop the third floor of Legacy Hall sits Brunch Club. Now, what makes this spot unique is that it is only open Fridays from 6 p.m. til late, Saturday and Sunday. The breakfast-lunch spot aims to serve its diners with southern comfort from start to finish.
CW33 NewsFix
Be sure to eat at these restaurants with the best hash browns in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — The best side of all time goes to the starchy and ever-so-delicious potatoes. Whatever form you want it to take place, soft, hard, crispy, mushy, or velvety it’ll do just that for you. However, there’s a far superior form for breakfast time and that is...
Small-town charm permeates lakeside Rockwall, just 30 minutes east of Dallas
Picturesque sunsets at the lake, great golf, and small-town charm are par for the course in Rockwall, which is just 30 minutes east of Dallas. Live music is also big — there’s a reason why Rockwall was voted the Free Live Music Capital of North Texas. From unwinding...
Old and new: Retro vinyl lounge in Denton is bringing the 1970s to North Texas
Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams made a trip down to the Vinyl Lounge in Denton to spin some records in an atmosphere that is a throwback to the 1970s.
Dallas Observer
Berries and Batter Cafe Expands to Frisco With Killer Crepes
Berries and Batter is a dangerous combination of stellar drinks and some over-the-top breakfast combinations. Berries and Batter opened its first location in Highland Village in 2020 and recently branched out to Frisco. The spot has quickly become popular for its stylish decor, quick service, drinks and gluttonous brunch options. The large menu has breakfast and lunch items for almost all tastes and preferences, including vegan options, plus a full bar. Visit with an open mind and an empty stomach.
The best places to get a baked potato in Dallas, according to Foursquare
Let this sentence serve as a reminder of the great things potatoes have contributed to society. From french fries to baked potatoes, their sacrifice is our gain.
Cuteness overload: Dallas Zoo celebrates hippo’s sweet 16 on Friday
DALLAS (KDAF) — You all know the song from Madagascar, “I like them big, I like them chunky!” A hippopotamus over at the Dallas Zoo was living her biggest, chunkiest and cutest life on Friday. The Zoo shared out some pictures of its hippo Boipelo’s 16th birthday!...
This Flower Mound Mansion Is Full of Opulent Imported Details
If you looked up the definition of opulence in the dictionary, you’d see a picture of 1904 Bayshore Drive staring back at you. Along with a $100k+ stove, front doors imported from Italy, and dozens more luxury details like so. Located in the ultra-exclusive The Landing in Flower Mound,...
Dolly Llama: Where to get the perfect sweet treat for a hot summer day
Don't worry no llamas were hurt in the making of Dolly Llama. Dolly Llama is a Los Angeles-based shop that made its Texas debut here in Dallas.
Four New Eateries To Be Excited About In Plano, Allen And Frisco, Texas
These new eateries will have you covered for the whole day, from breakfast to brunch to fancy dinners to delicious desserts. Keep them in mind while you plan your weekend. After the popularity of B&B’s first location in Highland Village, they have expanded to Frisco, and we couldn’t be happier. Who doesn’t love breakfast food? That’s the whole reason brunches exist! At B&B, you’ll find a large menu with hearty meals and options for everyone including vegan and gluten-free alternatives. And let’s not forget the full bar!
cw39.com
Report says this North Texas hosts one of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — Oktoberfest. It’s one of those things where everyone can gather together and set aside all differences to enjoy some beer drinking, great music and German foods-galore. It’s all due to the wonderful creation of beer and celebrating it together with merry times. Trips To Discover...
corporatehousingbyowner.com
Duplex 2 Bed -1 Bath Modern Home - Corporate Housing Rental
A rare find in Cedar Crest neighbor, Dallas. This updated with designer furnishing home is ideal for any work travelers searching for a pleasant stay. It is close to may major attractions to Downtown, Updated Dallas 7 mins away . 20 mins away from the airport. This house offers cozy furnishing and wears a comfortable design.
fwtx.com
Colossal Sandwich Opens New Ghost Kitchen
The Colossal Sandwich Shop, one of the very best sandwich shops in the area, now has a bite-size location in Fort Worth, near the Cultural District. Store owners Terry Duncan and Jonathan “Jono” Merrill recently opened a ghost kitchen version of their popular Bedford restaurant at 3004 Cullen St. As is the case with most ghost kitchens, the Fort Worth Colossal focuses primarily on carryout and delivery, although there are a few tables for those who wish to dine on-site.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Popular McKinney Restaurant Closed After Fire
Just a few days out from celebrating the first anniversary of Rye's second location, the team behind the restaurant is mourning the loss of the first. “A day I would’ve never remembered has become a day I will never forget. The call is just, ‘The restaurant is on fire. You need to come now,'” said owner Tanner Agar.
Exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas, Texas using listings from petfinder.com.
Dallas-based regional air carrier adds new flights to Orange County, Las Vegas
DALLAS — this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. JSX will begin offering flights from Dallas Love Field Airport to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, this fall while also increasing its semi-private jet service to Las Vegas as the company expands its network.
WFAA
DFW weather: When will it rain? Latest weekend timing
North Texas will get rain this weekend. Here's when, and how much.
Popular online fashion store SHEIN to host pop-up shop in Plano in late August
DALLAS (KDAF) — Online clothing stores are the bees-knees these days as fewer people are spending time in the mall and more on Tik Tok and Instagram searching up which shops are doing new clothing drops to feed into their online-shopping addiction. Maybe it’s just a fun habit, who...
