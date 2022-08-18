Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Mashpee firefighters battle brush fire
MASHPEE – Mashpee firefighters were called to extinguish a brush fire Sunday afternoon. According to reports, about a 1/2 acre was scorched off Ashumet Road. No injuries were reported. Chatham firefighters also responded to a brush fire in their town. Officials continue to advise of the risk of elevated...
capecod.com
Gas line struck in Bourne
BOURNE – A construction crew reportedly struck a gas line in Bourne around 11:30 AM. Firefighters responded to Buttermilk Bay Way and called for National Grid to respond to cap the leak. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim...
capecod.com
Fiery crash closes Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A fiery crash closed Route 6 in Harwich about 5:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened eastbound between exits 78 (Route 134) and Exit 82 (Route 124). Both a Chevy Traverse and a Subaru Forester were well involved when firefighters arrived. Two people were evaluated but luckily officials were not reporting any serious injuries. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The highway reopened about 7 PM.
capecod.com
Woman injured in slip and fall on West End Breakwater in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A woman was injured after reportedly slipping and falling at the West End Breakwater in Provincetown sometime after 10 AM. Firefighters who work at a local boatyard were able to navigate the low tide and bring the victim to the boatyard to meet the ambulance. The victim was them transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital.
1 killed in New Bedford crash
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials say one person was killed in an early morning car crash in New Bedford on Saturday. According to Bristol County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Gregg Milliote, sometime after 2 a.m., a woman was on the shoulder of the road on Rt. 140 northbound, and outside of her vehicle “for […]
Breakheart Reservation In Saugus Still Closed As Crews Battle Massive Brush Fire (PHOTOS)
Breakheart Reservation in Saugus has been closed for several days because of a multi-acre brush fire that has shown no signs of stopping. The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) originally closed the park on Wednesday, Aug. 17 but has since extended the closure until Sunday, Aug. 21. While...
capecod.com
Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with car in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A car and motorcycle collided in Mashpee around 8:15 PM Friday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by Sea Oaks. Rescuers called for a MedFlight to land at the Mashpee Police/Fire HQ to fly the motorcyclist to an off-Cape trauma center. Route 28 was closed in the area while the scene was worked and crash reconstruction was conducted by Mashpee Police.
capecod.com
Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – A traffic crash was reported on Route 6 by the Christmas Tree Shop at the base of the Sagamore Bridge sometime before 10 AM Friday. A motor home and a tractor-trailer were involved in the crash. According to reports, firefighters had to use extrication tools to free the driver of the camper involved in the crash. Traffic was backed up trying to get off-Cape. Mass State and Bourne Police are investigating the crash.
capecod.com
Man critically injured in apparent diving accident in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A man was critically injured in a diving incident around 1:45 AM Saturday morning. The incident happened at the Sandcastle Resort at 929 Commercial Street when according to reports, the victim attempted to jump from the 3rd floor into the pool. He reportedly did land in the water but was pulled from the pool unconscious. A MedFlight helicopter was met at the Barnstable Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Harwich Police report missing person has been located safe
HARWICH – The Harwich Police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating Matthew Laman. Matt has been missing since yesterday morning. He was last seen driving a 2014 grey Ford Escape with MA registration 7XP255. Please contact Harwich Police at 508-430-7541 if you have any information that...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Falmouth Road Race to cause ferry delays
The Steamship Authority issued an alert for travelers between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard for Sunday morning. “The Falmouth Road Race is this Sunday, and it will have a significant effect on our operations. Access to the Woods Hole terminal via Woods Hole Road will be limited until 8 am and closed completely from 8 am until about 10 am. Customers should expect travel delays along Woods Hole Road and Palmer Avenue all day as a result of the race.
GoFundMe set up for victims of Mattapoisett Boatyard fire
After a major fire destroyed buildings, cars and boats at injured at least one person at a boat yard in Mattapoisett on Friday, a GoFundMe has been set up to help those affected by the incident. David Horne, who described himself as a “lifelong friend” of Mattapoisett Boatyard, set up...
Crews face weeks of cleanup after huge Mattapoisett boat yard fire
MATTAPOISETT -- Crews in Mattapoisett spent Saturday sifting through charred cars and burned boats, one day after a massive fire ripped through the boat yard. "Continuous explosions, which must have been cars and boats one after the other. It was quite a sight and it's really amazing everyone survived," Mary Pendergast said. "It's just devastating." The fire destroyed five buildings, three dozen cars, and more than a dozen boats.Mary and David Pendergast belong to the Mattapoisett Boatyard. Their boat was due for repairs, but it was still in the water at the time of the fire."Never did I imagine that anything quite...
ABC6.com
Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in New Bedford early Saturday morning. Quinn said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, from Assonet, died after a crash that happened along Route 140 North around 2:30...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Pedestrian struck in Vineyard Haven
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Water Street Friday morning, according to Tisbury Police Lt. Bill Brigham. Oak Bluffs Fire and EMS Chief Nelson Wirtz said one person was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Further details of the incident are still emerging. At least two Tisbury Police officers were on scene at 10 am, ostensibly interviewing witnesses.
2 Massachusetts men dead following possible drownings in New Hampshire
BRISTOL, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are the victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol on Saturday around 12:40 p.m. learned a swimmer had been pulled to shore by friends, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Boat partially sinks in Charles River in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A boat remains partially submerged in the Charles River after it started sinking Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported around 2:45 p.m. between the Museum of Science and Longfellow Bridge, State Police said. The State Police Marine Unit and Cambridge Fire Department tried to pump water...
fallriverreporter.com
Assonet woman killed in weekend highway crash remembered as someone who had zest for life
Officials are investigating a fatal crash along Route 140 North in New Bedford, which occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber of Assonet had pulled her Toyota Avalon over in the shoulder of the two-lane highway and, for reasons unknown at this time, she appeared to have been outside her vehicle along the driver’s side.
capecod.com
Brewster Fire/Rescue receives a $152,000 FEMA (AFG) award for fire instructor and fire officer training
BREWSTER – On Friday August 19th Brewster Fire/Rescue received notification from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that our 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Application has been approved and would receive funding in the amount of $152,000. In providing the award FEMA stated “after considerable consideration, the recipients project described in the narrative and details section of the application which included financial need, project description, cost/benefit, and statement of effect information was consistent with the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program’s purpose and worthy of an award”.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Beach Road Weekend to offer water taxi transport
To accommodate off-Island Beach Road Weekend Music Festival goers, event organizers announced Friday afternoon that they have secured over a dozen water taxis to shuttle ticket holders back to the mainland each night. “The Beach Road Weekend Water Taxi is designed to alleviate any potential overflow on any single SSA...
