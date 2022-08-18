MATTAPOISETT -- Crews in Mattapoisett spent Saturday sifting through charred cars and burned boats, one day after a massive fire ripped through the boat yard. "Continuous explosions, which must have been cars and boats one after the other. It was quite a sight and it's really amazing everyone survived," Mary Pendergast said. "It's just devastating." The fire destroyed five buildings, three dozen cars, and more than a dozen boats.Mary and David Pendergast belong to the Mattapoisett Boatyard. Their boat was due for repairs, but it was still in the water at the time of the fire."Never did I imagine that anything quite...

MATTAPOISETT, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO