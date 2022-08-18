Nancy Thury, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, second-mom, and lover of dogs died Tuesday, August 18th at Sanford hospital in Bismarck, ND from an unexpected illness. Nancy is survived by her husband, Richard Thury of Lawrence, KS/Parshall, ND; a son, Jeremy Thury, daughter-in-law Melissa, and two grandchildren, Ramsey and Merritt, of Jamestown, ND; a daughter, Jenni Leiste, husband Kyle, and four grandchildren, Oliver, Elijah, Emerson, and ILiza of Baldwin City, KS. Nancy also adored her two furbabies, Murphie and Finlie. According to her human children, she loved the fur children just as much as she did her human children.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO