newsdakota.com
Jimmies Split Opening Matches at Big Sky Volleyball Challenge
BUTTE, Mont. (jimmiepride.com) — The second-ranked University of Jamestown volleyball team began the 2022 season with a pair of matches Friday at the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge, hosted by Montana Tech University. In the opener, the Jimmies lost 3-1 to No. 12 Eastern Oregon, but responded with a 3-1...
newsdakota.com
Margaret Piatz
Margaret Piatz, age 55, of Sanborn, ND, died Saturday, August 20th at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family under Hospice of Red River Valley Care. A private family service will be held on Tuesday, August 23rd at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Sanborn, ND.
newsdakota.com
Nancy Thury
Nancy Thury, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, second-mom, and lover of dogs died Tuesday, August 18th at Sanford hospital in Bismarck, ND from an unexpected illness. Nancy is survived by her husband, Richard Thury of Lawrence, KS/Parshall, ND; a son, Jeremy Thury, daughter-in-law Melissa, and two grandchildren, Ramsey and Merritt, of Jamestown, ND; a daughter, Jenni Leiste, husband Kyle, and four grandchildren, Oliver, Elijah, Emerson, and ILiza of Baldwin City, KS. Nancy also adored her two furbabies, Murphie and Finlie. According to her human children, she loved the fur children just as much as she did her human children.
newsdakota.com
Jamestown 107.1 Fall Sports Preview – Blue Jay Football (Nelson)
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – One week from today, the Jamestown High School football team takes the field for the first time since hoisting the 11A trophy in Fargo back in November of 2021. For head coach Bill Nelson, the memories will last forever with the group from last season,...
newsdakota.com
Loboes Roll Maple River to Start 2022 Football Season
HOPE, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Despite a weather delay in the first half on Friday night at Hope-Page High School, the #1 ranked LaMoure-Litchville/Marion Loboes opened up the season with a 50-0 victory over Maple River. The reigning state champs in 9B wasted no time flexing their muscle in the...
newsdakota.com
Small Grain Harvesting Underway In The Region
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The harvesting of small grains is underway in the area. Barnes County Farmer Darin Anderson said yields for spring wheat are slightly smaller compared to last year’s harvest. But the proteins are looking good. Spring planting was delayed by a month earlier this...
newsdakota.com
Two Injured In Crash West of Marion, ND
MARION, N.D. (NDHP) – A Jamestown teenager and a Fargo man suffered injuries in a two vehicle crash five miles west of Marion on Friday, August 19th about 8:45 AM. The teenager was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer and 25-year-old Dalton Steinkopf of Fargo was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.
newsdakota.com
Program Encourages Engaging the North Country Trail
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Country Trail Association’s Sheyenne River Valley Chapter has opened their Sheyenne River Valley Challenge program. This new program is designed to challenge new people to get involved with the North Country National Scenic Trail (NCT) – the nation’s longest hiking trail – and the volunteers who build and maintain it in the Sheyenne River Valley.
newsdakota.com
Bottineau Defeats Carrington 26-14 in 11B Region 2 Action
ROLETTE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The 2022 High School Football season kicked off on Friday night and in Class 11B Region 2 action it was the Braves of Bottineau defeating the Carrington Cardinals 26-14. The Braves are 1-0 in the region and overall, Carrington drops to 0-1 in the region and overall.
newsdakota.com
Road Construction Notification In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Monday, August 22nd, construction will begin at the intersection of 8th Avenue SW and Winter Show Road at the Petro Serve USA entrance. Concrete removal work will begin in this intersection and progress with curb widening and placement of new concrete pavement. The...
Car crash involving juvenile driver in Lamoure County leaves two injured
MARION, ND (KXNET) — Two drivers, one a juvenile from Jamestown, were injured in a collision at the intersection of 94th Ave SE and 55th St SE near Marion early Friday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the juvenile, whose age and gender was not disclosed by the NDHP, was traveling north on […]
newsdakota.com
Darlene Jackson (Hartman) Hanson
Arlene Jackson Hanson died August 17th, 2022 surrounded by friends and family at her home in Edgeley, ND. Darlene M. (Hartman) Jackson Hanson was born August 31, 1944 to Arthur W. and Adeline (Schrum) Hartman on a farm located in Ray Township in LaMoure County. She moved to Edgeley with her family in 1949 at the age of 5. She grew up in Edgeley and graduated from Edgeley High School.
newsdakota.com
Convicted Murderer in Medina Shootout Denied Parole
MEDINA, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Yorie Kahl, 63, has been denied parole by the U.S. Parole Commission. Kahl and Scott Faul, 69, are serving life sentences for the shooting deaths of a U.S. marshal and deputy marshal outside Medina, North Dakota in 1983. Known as “The Medina Shootout”, the shooting...
newsdakota.com
Barnes County Man Sentenced To Prison In GSI Case
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – According to a news release issued by the Barnes County Sheriff’s Office a Barnes County man was sentenced to 8 years with 4 years suspended to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Center for Gross Sexual Imposition (GSI.) This sentence will run concurrent with a similar charge in Stutsman County where he was sentenced to serve 12 years.
newsdakota.com
New Development Planned South Of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Ground work for a new development is tentatively planned for this year along 8th Avenue South, South of I-94 in Valley City. Valley City Barnes County Director of Economic Development Jennifer Fiest talked about the plan by H&G Holdings which stands for Bruce Hoyt and George Gaukler.
kfgo.com
2 years later, Jamestown family still seeking answers in son’s death
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO News Dakota) – It’s been two years since officials have deemed the death of Gunnar Syverson a homicide and his family is still seeking answers. In August 2020, Syverson was found dead outside of a home in Hamberg, a small community in Wells County. At the time, the people of the home said he hung himself from a tree, but court documents show investigators believe it may have been staged.
Times-Online
Valley City approves incentive for new housing development
The Valley City Commission Tuesday unanimously approved an application for a tax incentive for a development company to provide a new apartment complex in Valley City, one of several housing projects in the works as the city and private developers look to serve the ever-growing need for workers – and places to house them.
