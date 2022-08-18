Read full article on original website
Jimmies Split Opening Matches at Big Sky Volleyball Challenge
BUTTE, Mont. (jimmiepride.com) — The second-ranked University of Jamestown volleyball team began the 2022 season with a pair of matches Friday at the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge, hosted by Montana Tech University. In the opener, the Jimmies lost 3-1 to No. 12 Eastern Oregon, but responded with a 3-1...
Loboes Roll Maple River to Start 2022 Football Season
HOPE, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Despite a weather delay in the first half on Friday night at Hope-Page High School, the #1 ranked LaMoure-Litchville/Marion Loboes opened up the season with a 50-0 victory over Maple River. The reigning state champs in 9B wasted no time flexing their muscle in the...
Margaret Piatz
Margaret Piatz, age 55, of Sanborn, ND, died Saturday, August 20th at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family under Hospice of Red River Valley Care. A private family service will be held on Tuesday, August 23rd at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Sanborn, ND.
Road Construction Notification In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Monday, August 22nd, construction will begin at the intersection of 8th Avenue SW and Winter Show Road at the Petro Serve USA entrance. Concrete removal work will begin in this intersection and progress with curb widening and placement of new concrete pavement. The...
Two Injured In Crash West of Marion, ND
MARION, N.D. (NDHP) – A Jamestown teenager and a Fargo man suffered injuries in a two vehicle crash five miles west of Marion on Friday, August 19th about 8:45 AM. The teenager was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer and 25-year-old Dalton Steinkopf of Fargo was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.
Construction Work On I-94 In West Fargo Begins Aug. 22
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, August 22, on Interstate 94 from the Raymond Interchange to the Sheyenne Interchange. The project includes the installation of guardrail, temporary median crossovers, and ramp connections. The Interstate will have a lane closure throughout the duration of the project. Flaggers will be present. The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph, and down to 40 mph where work is being performed.
Darlene Jackson (Hartman) Hanson
Arlene Jackson Hanson died August 17th, 2022 surrounded by friends and family at her home in Edgeley, ND. Darlene M. (Hartman) Jackson Hanson was born August 31, 1944 to Arthur W. and Adeline (Schrum) Hartman on a farm located in Ray Township in LaMoure County. She moved to Edgeley with her family in 1949 at the age of 5. She grew up in Edgeley and graduated from Edgeley High School.
New Development Planned South Of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Ground work for a new development is tentatively planned for this year along 8th Avenue South, South of I-94 in Valley City. Valley City Barnes County Director of Economic Development Jennifer Fiest talked about the plan by H&G Holdings which stands for Bruce Hoyt and George Gaukler.
Jamestown Family Still Seeking Answers in Death of Son
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – It’s been two years since officials have deemed the death of Gunnar Syverson a homicide. Today, the family is still seeking answers. In August 2020, Syverson was found dead outside of a home in Hamberg, a small community in Wells County. At the time, the people of the home said he hung himself from a tree, but court documents show investigators believe it may have been staged.
Barnes County Man Sentenced To Prison In GSI Case
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – According to a news release issued by the Barnes County Sheriff’s Office a Barnes County man was sentenced to 8 years with 4 years suspended to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Center for Gross Sexual Imposition (GSI.) This sentence will run concurrent with a similar charge in Stutsman County where he was sentenced to serve 12 years.
