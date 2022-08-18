ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

NJ.com

Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town

Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
FRANKLIN, NJ
94.5 PST

Are these the best 5 pizza places at the Jersey Shore?

For me, that means hitting the shore, hanging on the beach, and cooling off in the surf. And although most people associate the summer weather with the backyard grill or their favorite seafood place, I think of pizza. That's right. Pizza. It's mainly based on my experiences as a kid...
RED BANK, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: MAN ARRESTED FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AGAINST FEMALE

On Sunday August 14th, 2022 at 12:30 am, Officer Bryan Rodriguez responded to the area of Joe Parker Rd., for an alleged assault, male party being physically abusive to a female. Upon further investigation, officers on scene determined there was an aggravated assault on a female victim, and Luis Peralta-Garcia 36 years old, from Lakewood, NJ was arrested. Peralta-Garcia was placed under arrest and charged for aggravated assault 2c:12-b(1) and Obstruction 2c:29-1a. Officers M. Banuelos, and P. McMillan also assisted in the investigation.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lakewood Township, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Shiva information for R’ Alex Lebovits Z”L

The Lebovits family will be sitting Shiva for their father/husband R’ Alex Lebovits Z”L in Lakewood. Reb Alex Z”L resided in Toronto for many years, and moved recently to Lakewood. He was Niftar Friday following a lengthy illness. He was 74. Shiva will take place at 175...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. kayakers appear to have smashed a world record

While it’s not yet official, it sure looks like New Jersey smashed a world record Saturday, and with plenty of room to spare. More than 1,200 kayaks and a much smaller number of canoes were paddled along the Toms River in Pine Beach for more than a mile starting at 8 a.m. as part of Paddle for the Bay, organizer Sandy Rinderer said.
PINE BEACH, NJ
ocscanner.news

BARNEGAT: STRUCTURE FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the 100 block of Wake Road for a structure fire. This is a developing story and no additional details are available at this time. We will update our page as more information becomes available.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

BARNEGAT: HAUNTED SCHOOL READY TO BE DEMOLISHED

Said to be haunted, Elizabeth Edwards school in Barnegat is slated to be demolished this month. Will the spirits among it stay or go?. Paranormal research teams and tv’s “Ghost Hunters” have investigated paranormal activity inside this old abandoned school which has sat vacant for quite a few years. Mysterious images were captured as well as voices inside the school confirming suspicions of many that the school is haunted. The spirits time in this building is nearing an end as the building is slated to come down by month’s end. There is no indication what, if anything, will be built in it’s place.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Toddler critical after being hit by train at N.J. amusement park

A 2-year-old child was seriously injured after being struck by a train ride at a New Jersey amusement park Saturday, authorities said. The incident occurred at 1:05 p.m. at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Phillip Curry. The child was airlifted...
ACCIDENTS
fox5ny.com

2 bodies with gunshot wounds found in parked car in NJ

PASSAIC COUNTY, N.J. - Authorities in New Jersey are investigating the fatal shootings of two people whose bodies were inside a parked car on Friday. Paterson police and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office responded to a vehicle Elizabeth Street and Getty Avenue in Paterson at about 11:40 a.m., officials said.
PATERSON, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

TTI: The Most Innovative Trailblazing Accounting Program in Lakewood!

How a Career as an Accountant Has Become More Attainable for Frum Women. An exclusive interview with Perela Berney, CPA, Director of TTI’s Accounting Program. In the past couple of decades, women have been looking for a cheaper and easier pathway to attain an accounting degree. What has changed now for students in New Jersey?
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

CHASDEI HASHEM: Camp EMT Saves Two Patients Unconscious from CO Poisoning [EXCLUSIVE]

Two people are alive today, thanks to a camp EMT’s Siyata D’Shmaya, TLS has exclusively learned. At approximately 2:30 AM, the camp EMT, of Lakewood, received a call from a teen girl – part of the camp families – advising that she is unable to wake up her mother. Upon arrival, the EMT realized that the mother was unconscious, and then noticed that a young girl in the same room was also unconscious.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This was just named the ugliest city in New Jersey

Not all cities are created equal, which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. My mother always told me that if you can’t say something nice then don’t say anything at all but apparently Travel Alot is willing to take the time out. They picked the “eyesore cities” based on lack of maintenance, poor design, and overall offerings (or lack thereof).
TRAVEL

