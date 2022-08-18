Read full article on original website
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
For me, that means hitting the shore, hanging on the beach, and cooling off in the surf. And although most people associate the summer weather with the backyard grill or their favorite seafood place, I think of pizza. That's right. Pizza. It's mainly based on my experiences as a kid...
On Sunday August 14th, 2022 at 12:30 am, Officer Bryan Rodriguez responded to the area of Joe Parker Rd., for an alleged assault, male party being physically abusive to a female. Upon further investigation, officers on scene determined there was an aggravated assault on a female victim, and Luis Peralta-Garcia 36 years old, from Lakewood, NJ was arrested. Peralta-Garcia was placed under arrest and charged for aggravated assault 2c:12-b(1) and Obstruction 2c:29-1a. Officers M. Banuelos, and P. McMillan also assisted in the investigation.
An alleged home intruder in Lakewood is in custody, thanks to the swift response of the Lakewood Police Department. A resident phoned police shortly before 5 PM stating somebody had broken into his County Line Road home. Multiple officers responded and located the suspect on scene, taking him into custody.
The Lebovits family will be sitting Shiva for their father/husband R’ Alex Lebovits Z”L in Lakewood. Reb Alex Z”L resided in Toronto for many years, and moved recently to Lakewood. He was Niftar Friday following a lengthy illness. He was 74. Shiva will take place at 175...
While it’s not yet official, it sure looks like New Jersey smashed a world record Saturday, and with plenty of room to spare. More than 1,200 kayaks and a much smaller number of canoes were paddled along the Toms River in Pine Beach for more than a mile starting at 8 a.m. as part of Paddle for the Bay, organizer Sandy Rinderer said.
Emergency personnel are on the 100 block of Wake Road for a structure fire. This is a developing story and no additional details are available at this time. We will update our page as more information becomes available.
If you ride a bike on New Jersey's hiking and walking trails, listen up. Don't act like you own the path. I mean it, some of you simply have no care in the world for others, and I see it all too often. You have this attitude like you can do whatever you want with no regard for whoever you're sharing the path with, or their safety.
Said to be haunted, Elizabeth Edwards school in Barnegat is slated to be demolished this month. Will the spirits among it stay or go?. Paranormal research teams and tv’s “Ghost Hunters” have investigated paranormal activity inside this old abandoned school which has sat vacant for quite a few years. Mysterious images were captured as well as voices inside the school confirming suspicions of many that the school is haunted. The spirits time in this building is nearing an end as the building is slated to come down by month’s end. There is no indication what, if anything, will be built in it’s place.
A 2-year-old child was seriously injured after being struck by a train ride at a New Jersey amusement park Saturday, authorities said. The incident occurred at 1:05 p.m. at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Phillip Curry. The child was airlifted...
LAKEWOOD, NJ – A Lakewood man has been charged for an assault that took place...
The old Peter's Diner, on Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, which unfortunately went out of business earlier this year, is reportedly under new ownership and prepping for a reopening in just a few weeks. Peter's Diner, at the Malaga Road intersection along Black Horse Pike across from Walmart will soon...
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New Jersey is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
PASSAIC COUNTY, N.J. - Authorities in New Jersey are investigating the fatal shootings of two people whose bodies were inside a parked car on Friday. Paterson police and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office responded to a vehicle Elizabeth Street and Getty Avenue in Paterson at about 11:40 a.m., officials said.
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Toms River Regional School District has canceled Columbus Day. This...
How a Career as an Accountant Has Become More Attainable for Frum Women. An exclusive interview with Perela Berney, CPA, Director of TTI’s Accounting Program. In the past couple of decades, women have been looking for a cheaper and easier pathway to attain an accounting degree. What has changed now for students in New Jersey?
The other week, a reader brought up a good point about Lakewood not being aligned with schedules of other towns and cities. Well, being that our schedules anyways don’t align and making it difficult to plan family trips etc., I have a different proposal. I believe schools should give...
UPDATE: JCP&L says the cause of the outage is due to repairs of emergency equipment. Power is expected to be restored by 12:00 PM.
Two people are alive today, thanks to a camp EMT’s Siyata D’Shmaya, TLS has exclusively learned. At approximately 2:30 AM, the camp EMT, of Lakewood, received a call from a teen girl – part of the camp families – advising that she is unable to wake up her mother. Upon arrival, the EMT realized that the mother was unconscious, and then noticed that a young girl in the same room was also unconscious.
Not all cities are created equal, which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. My mother always told me that if you can’t say something nice then don’t say anything at all but apparently Travel Alot is willing to take the time out. They picked the “eyesore cities” based on lack of maintenance, poor design, and overall offerings (or lack thereof).
