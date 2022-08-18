Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?
Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
itechpost.com
Elon Musk Responds to Ford CEO Jim Farley’s Jab on Tesla Cybertruck EV Delays
Elon Musk responds to Ford Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jim Farley after the latter boasted about leading the electric pickup truck market amid theTesla Cybertruck electric vehicle (EV) delays. Farley called out the Tesla CEO, claiming that Ford is now the leader of all EV pickup trucks in the United...
TechCrunch
Biden admin says about 20 models will still qualify for EV tax credits
About 20 model year 2022 and early model year 2023 vehicles will still make the cut for EV tax credits of up to $7,500 through the end of the year under the new legislation. Any manufacturer that does not assemble vehicles in North America or has reached their cap of 200,000 EV credits will not be eligible for the freshly named Clean Vehicle Credit this year. That leaves the following models still eligible:
insideevs.com
Tesla Owner Implants Chip In Hand To Open Car, Access Data
A Tesla owner has implanted two scannable chips into his hand in order to store cryptocurrencies and data. The chips also function as a key to his home and as a way of accessing his medical card. One of the chips also unlocks his Tesla Model 3. 39-year-old Brandon Dalaly stated that he did not use anesthesia to numb the pain and that his first chip was a lot smaller than his second:
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
knowtechie.com
New Tesla milestone shows how far it lags behind other automakers
Tesla has just hit a milestone mark of 3 million total cars produced in the company’s lifetime. That might sound like a lot, but when compared to other auto manufacturers, the numbers aren’t that impressive at all. Tesla CEO and eccentric billionaire Elon Musk recently took to Twitter...
insideevs.com
Report: The Fourth Ultium Cells Battery Plant Might Be Built In Indiana
A new report indicates that Ultium Cells, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution, might soon announce the location for its fourth battery gigafactory. According to Reuters, GM and LG Energy Solution are considering a site in New Carlisle, Indiana. The joint venture had submitted a tax abatement application, which is expected to be approved this month.
notebookcheck.net
Elon Musk says production for Autonomy's US$490 monthly Tesla subscription service is a 'challenge'
Tesla's electric vehicles are increasingly getting on the radar of car subscription services in the US. After Kyte announced its US$995 Tesla Model 3 monthly fee with an annual subscription that includes "maintenance, insurance, registration, and roadside assistance," it's now time for Autonomy to come with an even better offer. The vehicle subscription startup wants to enlarge its fleet with about 23,000 electric cars for a total of US$1.2 billion. While Autonomy will be diversifying its roster with 17 different EV makers, the lion's share of its orders will go to Tesla, followed by GM and Volkswagen.
insideevs.com
Tesla China Reportedly Cranking Out Exports Faster Than Ever Before
It wasn't long ago that Tesla was facing some very tough times in China. However, since its factories reopened and updates are being completed, it appears the automaker is ramping up its export output in China to a whole new level. Based on some recent drone flyover videos of the...
insideevs.com
This Volkswagen Owner Sold His ID.3 For A Tesla Model 3
Just last week, we shared a video with you about a Volkswagen ID.3 owner who drove a Tesla Model 3 Performance for the first time. He was very obviously impressed with the Tesla for many reasons, and it seemed as though he might be hoping to get his hands on one. However, the Model 3 Performance costs close to double the price of the VW electric hatchback.
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says EV Transition Occurring Faster Than Expected
Though it remains committed to producing ICE and hybrid-powered vehicles for the foreseeable future, Ford is in the midst of a major EV transition that even saw the company split itself into two distinct entities – Model e for EVs, and Ford Blue for ICE vehicles, which is proving to be a bit of a challenge for its traditional dealer model. Regardless, CEO Jim Farley previously stated that he believed mass EV adoption would begin as early as 2023, exceeding the automaker’s expectations in that regard. In a recent interview with former engineer and current YouTuber Sandy Munro, Farley also admitted that the world’s EV transition is occurring faster than anyone previously expected, too.
insideevs.com
Tesla Giga Texas Achieves Production Rate Of 1,000 Model Y/Week
Tesla has just achieved another production-related milestone - this time at the Giga Texas plant, which is ramping-up production of the Model Y. According to Whole Mars Catalog (via Drive Tesla), the plant reached a production rate of 1,000 cars per week - a level achieved by the Giga Berlin-Brandenburg plant in June.
Why congestion pricing reduces traffic better than new highway lanes
New York City is proposing congestion pricing for peak travel times through the borough of Manhattan. Deposit PhotosIn a first for the US, New York City drivers might have to pay a traffic tax of sorts.
insideevs.com
Bentley Previews Design Language Of Its EVs With W12-Powered Batur
Bentley has made it clear that its future is electric, and the Volkswagen Group-owned brand aims to go all-electric by 2030. That obviously can't be done overnight, but the first step is very important and Bentley was expected to take it in 2025 when the launch of its first-ever EV was scheduled. However, VW Group's CARIAD software division delayed the release of several Audi and Porsche EVs, as well as the Bentley EV, with the latter being pushed back one year to 2026.
insideevs.com
2024 Lucid Air Sapphire Tri-Motor Flagship Debuts With 1,200+ HP
Lucid Group has unveiled its most powerful model to date, which also happens to be the world's most powerful production sedan, period. Making its public debut at the Quail Lodge during Monterey Car Week, the Lucid Air Sapphire is described by the automaker as the world's first luxury electric super-sports sedan.
insideevs.com
Why You Should And Shouldn't Buy The Hyundai Ioniq 5
Almost every single car has notable positive and negative attributes. EVs are no different in that regard. Therefore, we assembled a series of articles focused on the positive and negative aspects of many popular EVs sold in the U.S. In recent years, sister companies Hyundai and Kia have been making...
insideevs.com
VW Will Only Sell EVs In Norway From 2024 Onwards
Volkswagen has announced that it will only sell electric cars in Norway from 2024 onwards. Norway is the world's leading country when it comes to EV vs ICE sales. In 2021, 64.5% of all cars sold in the Scandinavian country were fully electric. Despite being a major oil exporter, Norway...
insideevs.com
Rumor: China-Made Tesla Model 3 To Get CATL's M3P Batteries
In the not-too-distant future, Tesla might be equipping its electric cars produced at the Giga Shanghai plant with CATL's new battery type, called M3P. According to Sina Tech's unofficial sources (via CnEVPost), Tesla will soon equip the MIC Model 3 with CATL M3P batteries, which is expected to increase range by at least 10%. The switch from LFP to M3P also has the potential for a price reduction (assuming the same battery capacity).
Tesla Semi Will Have Fewer Motors Than Elon Musk Claimed
In May this year, the order books for the Tesla Semi were finally opened. This gave us our first glance at some of the essential features and specifications of the EV truck, including the $20,000 upfront payment to get on the reservation list. Whether you like EVs or not, you...
