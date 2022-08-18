Though it remains committed to producing ICE and hybrid-powered vehicles for the foreseeable future, Ford is in the midst of a major EV transition that even saw the company split itself into two distinct entities – Model e for EVs, and Ford Blue for ICE vehicles, which is proving to be a bit of a challenge for its traditional dealer model. Regardless, CEO Jim Farley previously stated that he believed mass EV adoption would begin as early as 2023, exceeding the automaker’s expectations in that regard. In a recent interview with former engineer and current YouTuber Sandy Munro, Farley also admitted that the world’s EV transition is occurring faster than anyone previously expected, too.

