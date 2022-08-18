Read full article on original website
NFIB Recognizes Borrello and Goodell for Small Business Voting Record
Chautauqua County's two representatives in the New York State Legislature are being recognized for their pro-business voting record during the 2021-2022 legislative session. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), a leading small business advocacy group, recently released its voting record based on eight key votes on small business matters. The NFIB says 13 members of the Senate, including Sunset Bay Republican George Borrello; and 20 members of the Assembly, including Jamestown-area Republican Andrew Goodell, voted with the "pro-small business position" 100% of the time. However, NFIB's Ashley Ranslow says a majority of the legislature's 213 lawmakers "opposed the small business position at least half of the time as small businesses continue to face unprecedented challenges and economic uncertainty."
Borrello Hosting State Legislative Farm Tour in September
The annual New York State Legislature Farm Tour is coming up in September, and Chautauqua County will be a part of this year's edition. State Senator George Borrello is hosting the tour throughout the 57th State Senate District, which includes Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. The Sunset Bay Republican, who is the ranking member of the State Senate Agriculture Committee, says many state lawmakers from New York City will be participating in the tour...
Chautauqua County Attorney To Retire
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendle announced today the retirement of County Attorney Stephen Abdella after 32 Years of service. He provided legal advice to many within the county including the County executive, Legislature, and most County Departments. As chief legal advisor for the...
Jamestown Police Department Hires Another New Officer
The Jamestown Police Department has hired another new police officer. In a Facebook post this week, the department announced the arrival of Taylor Anderson, who obtained her education at Cassadaga Valley Central School, Jamestown Community College, and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Academy. Her favorite activities include going to the gym, being outdoors, snowmobiling, and spending time with her loved ones. Anderson's hiring was announced days after Tyler Simpson, another Cassadaga Valley and JCC alum, joined the department.
City of Dunkirk Announces Second DRI Community Input Opportunity
As the City of Dunkirk continues to prepare its application for funding through Round 6 of New York State's Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), city officials have announced another event that will allow the public to give their input for the city's presentation. This public meeting will take place on Monday, August 29th from 4:00-7:00 PM at Point Gratiot and will coincide with the city's Back to School Bash. A similar public input event was held at the City Pier in July. The state's DRI program awards $10 million to 10 communities statewide for downtown revitalization, with applications due by September 23rd. The projects in the city's application will feature public improvement projects at the waterfront, rehabilitation of existing downtown and waterfront properties at the Dunkirk Harbor and marina, as well as marketing and branding programs. The public will get the opportunity to comment on a preliminary list of proposed projects and suggest additional ideas.
Candidates running in special election participate in forum
About 50 people turned out for a forum that featured the candidates running in the special election for the 23rd Congressional District. Republican Joe Sempolinski and Democrat Max Della Pia participated in the "Meet the Candidates" debate held Thursday evening at the BOCES LoGuidice Center near Fredonia. The candidates covered a number of issues during the forum, hosted by the Chautauqua County League of Women Voters.
North Chautauqua Dental Cuts Ribbon on New Dunkirk Facility
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held recently for North Chautauqua Dental's new location at 10765 Bennett Road in the Town of Dunkirk. The new facility boasts an abundance of room, including but not limited to a spacious lobby, 16 large size dental cleaning rooms, and ample parking. North Chautauqua Dental's active patient pool contains 8,900 people, with 35% of the residents from the City of Dunkirk. The dental practice currently has 20 employees and hopes to grow in the coming years. Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas, Town of Dunkirk Supervisor Richard Purol and State Senator George Borrello were among the officials on hand for the ceremony.
Hochul Announces Funding to Support Creating Threat Assessment Management Teams
Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday announced that $10 million will be made available to all of New York's counties to support the development of Threat Assessment and Management (TAM) teams under an executive order issued in the wake of the May 14th mass shooting in Buffalo. Hochul says the teams are designed to fight the surge in domestic terrorism and violent extremism frequently inspired by, planned on and posted about on social media platforms and Internet forums. The plans must include input from law enforcement, mental health professionals, school officials, social service agencies, and other key stakeholders within their jurisdictions. Each county and New York City are eligible to receive up to $172,413 to support these efforts and are required to submit their plans to the state by the end of the year. Guidance on developing TAM teams and acquiring funding to do so was provided to 36 counties and New York City during a recent two-day summit.
Olean Inmate of Potter County Arrested on Warrant
An Olean man and inmate of the Potter County Jail was arrested on a warrant Thursday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Austin K. App on an active bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
Heritage Ministries Announces New Executive Director of Vinecroft Community
Heritage Ministries recently announced the promotion of a Frewsburg resident and SUNY Fredonia graduate to Executive Director of its Vinecroft Retirement Community. Carrie Johnstone previously served as Acting Executive Director of the senior independent living community located in Clarence Center. She will be responsible for sales, business development, and oversee all teams and operations.
TRC Planning to Open Retail Location in Downtown Jamestown
The Resource Center will soon be opening its first ever retail location. The store will be called "CHQ Plus," and it will be located in the Wellman Building on Cherry Street in downtown Jamestown. TRC Director of Employment and Community Services Terri Johnson says CHQ Plus will be selling items that are either made by members of the Chautauqua County community or produced by people with disabilities...
Former hospital insider on strike talk at Kaleida "the situation is very serious"
“The announcement itself wasn’t unexpected. But I think the situation is very serious.” Larry Zielinsky, former Pres. of Buffalo General Hospital commenting on the labor unrest at Kaleida Health. Union leaders are hinting a strike vote may come soon.
Bemus Point woman charged with 2nd degree menacing
A Bemus Point woman has been charged with menacing in the 2nd degree after a report of a disorderly person on Route 430 in the town of Ellery Sunday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call and an investigation determined that 34-year-old Tabitha Dellahoy allegedly threatened physical harm to an individual with a baseball bat. She was issued an appearance ticket for Ellery Town Court at a later date.
Help is on the way for those impacted by Raccoon Refuse closing
Help is on the way for residents of surrounding municipalities that are being impacted by the closing of Raccoon Refuse. Here is what is being done and what is being asked of residents. Erie County and Borough officials are hoping to alleviate stress for residents that are left wondering how to properly dispose of their […]
Some work tirelessly to keep the Erie County Fair clean
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The best 12 days of summer feature a large assortment of food, animals and fun, but one thing many don't think about is the trash the event brings. In today’s Faces of the Fair, we meet those responsible for keeping the fairgrounds clean throughout the event.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Allegany County expires Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday evening the National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for a storm that quickly intensified over northern Pennsylvania. The Severe Thunderstorm Warning that was issued for portions of Allegany County was allowed to expire. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail...
Millcreek students in two schools going back to construction
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek students in two schools will be going back this fall to buildings that are under construction. In an email to parents Friday, Aug. 19, the Millcreek Township School District announced that Walnut Creek and McDowell Intermediate buildings will still be undergoing construction into the beginning of the school year due to supply […]
Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua
Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
Cheektowaga man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man from the Buffalo area is facing charges after he secretly recorded someone in Canandaigua without their permission. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga is accused of video recording the intimate parts of a victim—two times—without that person’s knowledge or consent. Deputies...
Allegany Man Charged in Menacing Incident
An Allegany man was charged after a menacing incident on Friday. New York State Police charged 21-year-old Bradley S. Beaver with menacing with a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use. Beaver was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court at...
