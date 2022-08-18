Read full article on original website
Princess Diana’s Last Words Were Heartbreaking—Here’s the Final Person She Spoke to Before Her Death
It’s been over 20 years since her death, yet many are still curious to know what Princess Diana‘s last words were. The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. According to reports at the time, Diana uttered her final words right after she was pulled from the wreckage of the crash, which occurred when Diana and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were being pursued by paparazzi in their vehicle in Paris, France. Diana’s driver, Henri Paul, was reportedly speeding and lost control of the car, which caused the vehicle to collide with a...
Does Prince Harry Want to Return Home? Rumor Says He Couldn't Have 'a Quieter Life' in Montecito Because of Meghan
Prince Harry wants nothing more than to return home and reunite with the royal family. Us Weekly recently claimed that Prince Harry agreed to quit his royal duties and relocate to the United States after Meghan Markle promised that they would have a quieter and more peaceful life there.
Why Jack Schlossberg, JFK’s Grandson, Is Eager to Welcome Prince William to the U.S.
This month Prince William—that is, the Duke of Cambridge—announced that the next Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, the second-ever iteration of his groundbreaking environmental prize, is set to take place in Boston this December. Now Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of the late president John F. Kennedy, has taken to social media to express his excitement at the awards’ crossing the Atlantic.
People Are So Mad At Meghan Markle For These Alleged 'Yacht Pictures With Prince Andrew'
Megan Markle is getting hate from the internet for some pictures that claim she was spending time at a yacht with Prince Andrew. According to an article published by The News, “Prince Andrew ‘accompanied’ Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to Phuket, Thailand in 2001.” The outlet adds that “according to Maxwell biographer, Meghan Markle was brought along to the famous yacht party in Phuket by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”
Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died
More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told to lock down their $14 million house
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in a $14.6 million mansion in Montecito, however, the couple has reportedly been ordered to lock down their mansion. This comes after they were warned about a mountain lion stalking in the neighborhood that could spell disaster for the couple. Running loose.
We Can't Believe What Meghan Markle Is Saying About Her Oprah Interview Now—Is She Serious?!
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on April 3, 2022. Seems like Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview might have been more trouble than it was worth. As well as currently being sued for defamation by her half-sister Samantha ...
Kate Middleton Can’t Stop Wearing Dresses That the Designer Says Include a ‘Naughty’ Detail
If anyone can make sexy and "naughty" look regal and appropriate it's Kate Middleton. Here's the detail you may not have noticed about her polka dots dresses.
Kate Middleton Has a Very Flirty, Borderline Inappropriate Nickname for Prince William
Just like any ordinary family, the British royals like to give one another nicknames, and Prince William and Kate Middleton are no exception. Now what I'm inclined to do here is ask you, dear reader, to take a stab at guessing Kate's nickname for Will. ...There's no way you guessed...
Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend
Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
Prince Charles May Not Choose to Be King George After All Because of 1 Move By Queen Elizabeth
Prince Charles has been waiting to be crowned the King of the United Kingdom for most of his life, but what name will he choose when he is finally crowned?
Biographer Details Why Meghan Markle Was Described as ‘Meanest Person I’ve Ever Met’ After Difficult Behavior on Commercial Shoot
Meghan Markle was reportedly difficult on the set of a TV commercial shoot, according to biographer Tom Bower. A director called her 'the meanest person I've ever met.'
Princess Diana’s Net Worth When She Died Reveals How Much Money She Left William & Harry
Since her death, there’s been a interest in Princess Diana‘s net worth and how much she left her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, after her divorce from Prince Charles. Diana, whose full name is Diana Frances Spencer, married Prince Charles in July 1981. The two separated in 1992 before officially divorcing in August 1996. On August 31, 1997, Diana was killed after her car crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France, following a chase from the paparazzi. She was 36 years old. Her rumored boyfriend, Egyptian businessman Emad “Dodi” Fayed, and the driver of the Mercedes-Benz W140,...
Princess Diana’s Family Reportedly Didn’t Give Harry the Support He Was Looking For in Marrying Meghan
Click here to read the full article. It was only a week ago when Prince Harry recounted the moment he knew his wife Meghan Markle was his soulmate. But as longtime royal family fans will tell you, the couple’s initial relationship was met with some skepticism from members of Harry’s family. Now we’re learning that it wasn’t just prominent figures in the House of Windsor who had their doubts about Harry and Meghan’s marriage — Princess Diana’s family seemingly shared a less than enthusiastic reaction to Meghan and Harry’s relationship. According to Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War...
Prince William Didn't Watch Kate Middleton Walk Down the Aisle at Their Wedding—Here's Why He Missed This Moment
It's safe to say that a lot goes into planning a royal wedding. From asking permission from the reigning monarch to snapping an official portrait alongside other members of the family in Buckingham Palace, there are certain wedding traditions that the British royals have followed for generations—and that includes Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Refuting a New Royal Book’s Claims Without Saying a Single Word
Click here to read the full article. These days, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have quite a lot on their respective plates. Harry’s highly anticipated memoir is due late this year, Meghan’s forthcoming podcast series is on the way, and the two have attended dual and individual speaking engagements. Not to mention, they’re raising son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, at their Santa Barbara home. One piece of news the couple has yet to engage with, however, are allegations in a new royal book — and their lack of action alone speaks volumes. In an excerpt of Tom Bower’s new...
Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again
Malia Obama has been enjoying her time in Los Angeles. The former First Daughter has been photographed a few times over the last two weeks, and she seems to be spending a lot of time with music producer Dawit Eklund. This week they were spotted grabbing a...
The Queen's Final Resting Place After Her Death Will Have A Symbolic Connection To Her Father
When the longest-reigning monarch in British history passes away, it will understandably plunge the country into a state of shock and devastation. Considering all of the code name operations British officials will carry out following the queen's death, it's clear there are strict procedures in place to deal with this eventuality. In fact, The Guardian confirms that certain elements have been set in stone for decades, while others are gradually honed over regular meetings, held annually.
Kate Middleton Was Shocked By Meghan Markle's Sulky Behavior at the Platinum Jubilee, Source Claims
Back in June, folks in the UK and Commonwealth countries celebrated the 70 years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. For members of the royal family, the Platinum Jubilee was supposed to represent a golden opportunity. For the first time since 2020, the entire Windsor clan would be under...
