PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Oral-B, the leading innovator in oral health, announces partnership with the International Association of Disability and Oral Health (iADH) as part of the brand’s drive to make oral care more inclusive, accessible, and positive for people with disabilities, their caregivers, and everyone in between. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005621/en/ Oral-B® announces its partnership with the International Association of Disability and Oral Health as part of the overall brand mission to make oral care more inclusive, accessible, and positive for all. Pictured (left to right): Benjamin Binot, Oral Care Senior Vice President at Procter & Gamble and Prof Alison Dougall, President of the International Association of Disability and Oral Health (iADH). Credit: Djibrann Hass

