Bay City, MI

MLive

Thousands of rubber ducks to race down Saginaw River for charity

BAY CITY, MI - Thousands of rubber ducks will be racing down the Saginaw River this weekend for charity. The CAN Council’s Ducky Derby and Family Fun Fest is returning for its 10th annual year on Saturday, Aug. 20. The event will run from 10 a.m. - noon and it will include games, prizes and of course, the infamous ducky race.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Women classic car enthusiasts growing, heading to Back to the Bricks

The Back to the Bricks opening ceremony featured grand marshal Dalton Christie. The Burton police officer was wounded in the line of duty last year. Meanwhile, Buicks on the Bricks converged outside of Factory One. This year featured turbo Buicks and the evolution of the engine. |. Here's a look...
BURTON, MI
thelascopress.com

Back to the Bricks 2022

Visitor’s to Back to the Bricks 2022 had to dodge a few rain drops, but that did not dim the excitement. Strolling the streets of downtown Flint offered the usual classics and some things you might not have expected. Have a look at the fun. For more pictures of...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Once near extinct fish is re-introduced to local rivers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Local officials re-introduced a once near extinct fish into several local rivers. They introduced more than 100 lake sturgeon into the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers. Lake sturgeon, once facing extinction, can be quite the catch for fishing fanatics. They can grow up to seven...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Back to the Bricks Saturday Fun

Women classic car enthusiasts growing, heading to Back to the Bricks. Thousands of car lovers hit the bricks in Flint Friday for Cruise N’ Concert night and many of them are women. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. TV5...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

DNR announces next round of state park infrastructure projects

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is starting a second round of infrastructure projects at state parks. The DNR received a total of $250 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to address critical needs at state parks. These funds are part of a $4.8 billion infrastructure package signed in March as part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Building Michigan Together Plan.
MICHIGAN STATE
thelascopress.com

New Restaurant Downtown Teases Taste In Fenton Visitors

UPDATE: Yes, we sometimes make mistakes, Sorry. The Vault Downtown is not expected to open until September. Please accept our apology and we will be sure to double-check our information and announce the correct date as soon as it is announced. But, you can still look in the windows. The...
FENTON, MI
MLive

Follow-up testing needed for Middlegrounds Landfill contamination cleanup project

BAY CITY, MI - A project to test the Middlegrounds site in preparation for cleaning up contamination has seen a bit of a change but is still moving forward. Back in 2021, the Bay City Commission previously approved a contract with Regenesis Remediation Services of San Clemente, Cal. to start a pilot testing phase for the remediation of pollutant contaminants at the Middlegrounds, which is located in the middle of the Saginaw River south of the Lafayette Avenue Bridge.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

New thrift store coming to Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new thrift store is coming to Kochville Township in Saginaw County in September. Volunteers of America has been preparing the location on Bay Road for a few months. The organization is one of the state’s largest private providers to veterans. “Volunteers of America Thrift...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, August 20

The Back to the Bricks opening ceremony featured grand marshal Dalton Christie. The Burton police officer was wounded in the line of duty last year. Meanwhile, Buicks on the Bricks converged outside of Factory One. This year featured turbo Buicks and the evolution of the engine. Women classic car enthusiasts...
BURTON, MI
WNEM

West Nile virus found in Saginaw Co. crow

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission (SCMAC) announced they found West Nile virus in a dead crow during the week of Aug. 15 in Saginaw Township during regular mosquito-borne surveillance. There was also detection of Jamestown Canyon virus and LaCrosse encephalitis in Saginaw County this year.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Local school program expands to Midland

Here are the top stories we're following today. Non-profit, Flint school team up to help young athletes ahead of school year. Students in Flint are getting a foot up in fall sports, at a free football camp where all kids will be given free cleats. TV5 News Update- Sunday evening,...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

SVSU to receive $261K grant to help underserved students

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - New federal funding will help support low-income, first-generation or disabled students at Saginaw Valley State University. The school was awarded a $261,888 grant to help give students better access to academic opportunities and complete their education. “By expanding access to higher education, we can help more...
SAGINAW, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
kisswtlz.com

Fire Destroys Barn in Gladwin County

Bay County ‘s Mt. Forest Township Fire Department was dispatched to help combat a barn fire in Gladwin County just after 9:10 Thursday night. The barn was burning in the area of Neuman and Klender roads. A few minutes later, Bay County ‘s Gibson & Garfield Township Fire units were dispatched for tankers and manpower. The Bay County departments were able to clear from the barn fire in Gladwin County a little after 10:30 pm.
GLADWIN COUNTY, MI

