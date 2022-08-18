Read full article on original website
Thousands of rubber ducks to race down Saginaw River for charity
BAY CITY, MI - Thousands of rubber ducks will be racing down the Saginaw River this weekend for charity. The CAN Council’s Ducky Derby and Family Fun Fest is returning for its 10th annual year on Saturday, Aug. 20. The event will run from 10 a.m. - noon and it will include games, prizes and of course, the infamous ducky race.
WNEM
Women classic car enthusiasts growing, heading to Back to the Bricks
The Back to the Bricks opening ceremony featured grand marshal Dalton Christie. The Burton police officer was wounded in the line of duty last year. Meanwhile, Buicks on the Bricks converged outside of Factory One. This year featured turbo Buicks and the evolution of the engine. |. Here's a look...
thelascopress.com
Back to the Bricks 2022
Visitor’s to Back to the Bricks 2022 had to dodge a few rain drops, but that did not dim the excitement. Strolling the streets of downtown Flint offered the usual classics and some things you might not have expected. Have a look at the fun. For more pictures of...
WNEM
Once near extinct fish is re-introduced to local rivers
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Local officials re-introduced a once near extinct fish into several local rivers. They introduced more than 100 lake sturgeon into the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers. Lake sturgeon, once facing extinction, can be quite the catch for fishing fanatics. They can grow up to seven...
WNEM
Back to the Bricks opening ceremony features Burton officer injured in the line of duty
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The opening ceremony of Back to the Bricks was held Saturday on the bricks of Saginaw Street in downtown Flint. America’s classic car event of the season did not disappoint with a variety of hot rods and beautiful old school vehicles to admire. During the...
WNEM
Back to the Bricks Saturday Fun
Women classic car enthusiasts growing, heading to Back to the Bricks. Thousands of car lovers hit the bricks in Flint Friday for Cruise N’ Concert night and many of them are women. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. TV5...
Michigan’s largest free festival celebrating 120 years with music, food and rides
LAPEER, MI – Michigan’s largest free festival returns for its 120th year this weekend. The Lapeer Days festival will feature an arts and craft show, helicopter rides, a talent showcase, and many more activities for the family. The three-day event runs from Friday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug....
WNEM
DNR announces next round of state park infrastructure projects
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is starting a second round of infrastructure projects at state parks. The DNR received a total of $250 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to address critical needs at state parks. These funds are part of a $4.8 billion infrastructure package signed in March as part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Building Michigan Together Plan.
thelascopress.com
New Restaurant Downtown Teases Taste In Fenton Visitors
UPDATE: Yes, we sometimes make mistakes, Sorry. The Vault Downtown is not expected to open until September. Please accept our apology and we will be sure to double-check our information and announce the correct date as soon as it is announced. But, you can still look in the windows. The...
Ojibway Island restrictions still sore spot; Saginaw leaders remain firm on policy
SAGINAW, MI — Two years after first closing Ojibway Island to motorists, Saginaw leaders continue to defend the move despite complaints the restriction interrupted community traditions there. “There’s a lot of talk about the community wanting Ojibway back open (to motorists),” said Autumn Scherzer, a Saginaw City Council member....
Follow-up testing needed for Middlegrounds Landfill contamination cleanup project
BAY CITY, MI - A project to test the Middlegrounds site in preparation for cleaning up contamination has seen a bit of a change but is still moving forward. Back in 2021, the Bay City Commission previously approved a contract with Regenesis Remediation Services of San Clemente, Cal. to start a pilot testing phase for the remediation of pollutant contaminants at the Middlegrounds, which is located in the middle of the Saginaw River south of the Lafayette Avenue Bridge.
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
WNEM
New thrift store coming to Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new thrift store is coming to Kochville Township in Saginaw County in September. Volunteers of America has been preparing the location on Bay Road for a few months. The organization is one of the state’s largest private providers to veterans. “Volunteers of America Thrift...
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, August 20
WNEM
West Nile virus found in Saginaw Co. crow
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission (SCMAC) announced they found West Nile virus in a dead crow during the week of Aug. 15 in Saginaw Township during regular mosquito-borne surveillance. There was also detection of Jamestown Canyon virus and LaCrosse encephalitis in Saginaw County this year.
WNEM
Local school program expands to Midland
Here are the top stories we're following today. Non-profit, Flint school team up to help young athletes ahead of school year. Students in Flint are getting a foot up in fall sports, at a free football camp where all kids will be given free cleats. TV5 News Update- Sunday evening,...
WNEM
SVSU to receive $261K grant to help underserved students
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - New federal funding will help support low-income, first-generation or disabled students at Saginaw Valley State University. The school was awarded a $261,888 grant to help give students better access to academic opportunities and complete their education. “By expanding access to higher education, we can help more...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019
Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
kisswtlz.com
Fire Destroys Barn in Gladwin County
Bay County ‘s Mt. Forest Township Fire Department was dispatched to help combat a barn fire in Gladwin County just after 9:10 Thursday night. The barn was burning in the area of Neuman and Klender roads. A few minutes later, Bay County ‘s Gibson & Garfield Township Fire units were dispatched for tankers and manpower. The Bay County departments were able to clear from the barn fire in Gladwin County a little after 10:30 pm.
