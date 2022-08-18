ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Knoxville’s Scott Stallings finishes second at BMW Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge native Scott Stallings shot a final-round 69 to finish at 13 under par at the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware Sunday. Stallings hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation and took advantage at four birdie looks throughout the day but fell a shot shy of eventual champion Patrick Cantlay. Stallings - a Tennessee Tech grad - carded just two bogeys Sunday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Just In:Vols RB No Longer With the Team

Former West Virginia and Clemson transfer Lyn-J Dixon is no longer with the team, a source confirmed to Volunteer Country on Sunday afternoon. The reason for Dixon’s departure has not been disclosed at this time. This marks the third time in Dixon's career that he has seen a stop come to an abrupt, ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
WJHL

Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. The body of Claudene Whaley, 76, was recovered Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A Silver Alert was issued Monday, Aug. 8 for Whaley. TBI reported Wednesday investigators found the car believed to be Whaley’s. […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One year since Waverly floods

The Morristown Police Department is still working to identify the suspected driver. Wears Valley cafe holding fundraiser for fire department. The café is holding the fundraiser for a fire department that spearheaded efforts in the March 2022 wildfires. How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Updated: 23...
MORRISTOWN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#American Football#College Football
wvlt.tv

MoWest claims city championship; West Rebels extend streak over Bearden

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown West has bragging rights for the next 365 days after the Trojans claimed the city championship over Morristown East Saturday night, 24-7. Tison Johnson got the party started for West, scoring on an inside run from seven yards out. The senior finished the game with more than 150 yards rushing. Morristown West went up 17-0 on a Zaylan Frias end-around. East got on the board in the 2nd with a pass from 18 yards out to make it 17-7 headed into the locker room. Isaiah Eddington returned an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for Morristown West.
MORRISTOWN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wvlt.tv

Isolated batches of rain continue this evening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good evening and I hope your weekend is going well. We’ve got some isolated areas of rain with us and that becomes more widespread as we head into Sunday. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing Morristown homeless woman subject of Silver Alert

Driver airlifted to UTMC following multi-vehicle crash on Melton Lake Dr. in Oak Ridge. Two people were injured following a crash on Melton Lake Dr. in Oak Ridge Friday night, according to officials with the city. Covenant Health pays thousands after deaf man claims he was denied an interpreter at...
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Townsend home to a different way to experience the smokies

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Little River runs through Townsend, offering visitors a way to experience the Great Smoky Mountains. The Smoky Mountain River Rat is a tubing outpost on Wears Valley Road offering people a way to experience East Tennessee without breaking a sweat. ”We’re in a really unique...
TOWNSEND, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI: Body of missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old found

How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Tennessee athletics officials announced that UT events will only offer digital tickets for the 2022 season, and fans were left with many questions. Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park. Updated: 5 hours ago. A previous market study...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Webb vs Carter

Here's the highlights from the Powell vs Anderson County game. Here's the highlights from the Karns vs Hardin Valley game. Here's the highlights from the Austin-East vs Fulton game. South-Doyle vs. Oak Ridge. Updated: 11 hours ago. Here's the highlights from the South-Doyle vs. Oak Ridge game. Gibbs vs Halls.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Police investigating death at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg Police Department officials are investigating the death of a man at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park. Gatlinburg Fire and Rescue Department crews were sent to Campbell Lead Road at the Skylift Park at 11:06 p.m. on Saturday, city officials said. When crews arrived, they found a body underneath the SkyBridge. The Pigeon Forge Fire Department and Sevier County Medical Examiners Office also responded to the scene.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Few more showers today, before some warmer, drier days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The last of a cold front moves through some showers and storms to start the week, then rain chances are limited the rest of this week. Well, it returns to more heat and spotty storms developing, a reminder that it is still summer. Join us on...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy