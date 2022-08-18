The 18 best pumpkin spice products of 2022: Above and beyond the latte

Pumpkin spice and everything nice, that’s what a perfect fall is made of.

If you agree, chances are you are one of those people with a Pumpkin Spice Latte in their hands by mid-August and Halloween decor already out of the attic come September or sooner.

We don’t blame you, as fall is one of the best seasons, with the warmth of summer on its heels and the crisp air blowing in on the other side. And what is that we smell? Pumpkin spice.

Dunkin’ has already released their seasonal syrups, and we have heard whisperings that Starbucks is not too far behind, the rumor being Aug. 30.

Along with the iconic latte, many other brands have hopped on the PSL bandwagon, offering their own treats and services in a new orange and cinnamon-speckled version for fall.

For those fall fans who just can’t get enough but are too embarrassed to be walking around with the seasonal drink or waiting for your fix in line every morning, there are other pumpkin spice options out there that you can enjoy from home, be it to sip on, snack on or even decorate your home.

Read on for the best pumpkin spice coffee, drink mixes, snacks, decor and more you can shop right now and enjoy through fall 2022.

Walmart

Of course, this OG PSL brew needs to take first place on our list. Get your very own Starbucks Pumpkin Spice coffee grounds to make your PSL at home. The ground coffee is sold at Walmart, available even before the PSL hits store counters.

Amazon

If you prefer recyclable pods, this one is for you. These fit in every Keurig machine and brew up a pumpkin spice-flavored coffee in seconds, ready for you to add any cream or sugar you need for the best brew.

Walmart

Find the perfect mate for your coffee with Coffee-mate. The season pumpkin spice flavor is back and now at Walmart, with all the seasonal spiced goodness you’ve been missing all summer.

Instacart

Check this bottle out when you want a pre-made cold brew coffee drink with spice. Sold on Instacart at your local grocery store, the SToK brand cold brew has a new seasonal pumpkin flavor you need to try before the season ends.

La Colombe

Why mix your own coffee drinks when you could grab and go? La Colombe is back again for 2022, this time with a regular pumpkin spice latte drink and one made with creamy oat milk, making many lactose intolerant pumpkin lovers very happy.

Amazon

Feel like a fancy barista from home with this pumpkin spice syrup. The best part is that Jordan’s Skinny Mixes adds the flavor without the sugar. Get it on Amazon now, before it’s gone.

Amazon

Get your pumpkin fix and your protein all at the same time. The Premier Protein shakes are now in a fun, seasonal pumpkin spice flavor, sold in a 12-pack on Amazon for a limited time.

Target

Pumpkin Spice Os are back for fall, now available at Target in an 18.5-ounce box. Mix with milk for a classic bowl of the seasonal cereal, add to a granola mix or get creative and sprinkle the leftover box crumbs on your PSL for an added pumpkin pizzazz.

Williams Sonoma

Start your morning right with a pumpkin spice pancake or waffle. This mix from Williams Sonoma is a bestseller year after year, so we suggest getting a few cans now while you still can.

Harry & David

Get all the pumpkin spice and make someone’s day even nicer. This gift basket is perfect for the PSL lover in your life, or to send to yourself, filled with pumpkin spice treats like cake, cookies, candies and more. This basket is now on pre-order, shipping in September 2022.

Amazon

This adorable PSL-shaped Squishmallow is a must-have for anyone of any age who loves the seasonal flavor. It is now on Amazon for a limited time, as we all know how fast these limited-edition best-selling kids’ toy squishes last.

Grove Co.

The natural cleaning and home supply site has started the fall season off early with a limited-edition collection of soaps, laundry sheets, candles and more, all available now. We especially love this home set bundle , which comes with three soap dispensers, two soap refills, a cleaner concentrate, detergent sheets, a towel, a candle, a dish cloth and a mug, all in pumpkin spice patterns and scents.

Yankee Candle

Enjoy the smell of pumpkin spice all year long with the candle collection at Yankee Candle. This scent is a bestseller, back again for the 2022 season. It comes in various sizes, too, so be sure to browse the options below for more.

Shop Canopy

Martha cooked something up for fall, but it’s not cookies or a pie. Instead, her CBD brand now has a seasonal pumpkin spice flavor, sold in a pack of three, with each gummy made with 10mg of CBD.

Burt's Bees

Pucker up if you love pumpkin spice. Fans of both lip balm and pumpkin should rejoice now that Burt’s Bees seasonal flavor is back in stock, made from 100% natural ingredients.

Native

Only true fans of the PSL breathe and sweat the scent, too. Use the new limited edition scent from Native Deodorant now and smell like fall wherever you go.

Alex and Ani

Accessorize your coffee-drinking arm with a bangle that says it all. Sold at Alex and Ani, choose from one of two PSL-centric bracelets, one of which says “ Pumpkin Spice ” in a lovely little pumpkin charm, and the other reads “ Pumpkin Spice Gives Me Life ” with a mini PSL illustration.

Chewy

Why should humans have all the fall fun? Now your pup can get in on the PSL addiction while also taking care of their dental health with these Greenies dental bone treats, now sold at Chewy.

