College football: FIU's Luke Knox, brother of Bills' Dawson Knox, dies at 22

By Alex Butler
UPI News
 4 days ago
MIAMI, Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Florida International linebacker Luke Knox, the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has died, the school announced Thursday. He was 22.

The university said Knox was found unconscious in a campus dorm room Wednesday night, which prompted a 911 call.

University police Capt. Delrish Moss told UPI on Thursday that officers who responded to the call found Knox unresponsive. He was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, about a mile from campus, where he died.

Miami-Dade Police detective Argemis Colome said the death is "unclassified," and that police do not suspect foul play.

The county medical examiner is to perform an autopsy to determine Knox's official cause of death.

"Coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family and will continue to do so to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need," FIU Athletics said in a news release.

FIU canceled practice Thursday in Miami.

Knox totaled 11 tackles in nine games at Ole Miss over his first two seasons in 2019 and 2020. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound defender spent most of his playing time on special teams.

He transitioned into a tight end in 2021, but moved back to his initial position when he transferred to FIU.

The business major was from Brentwood, Tenn.

"Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox," FIU coach Mike MacIntyre said in a statement.

"I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember.

"He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident. Luke's family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and in my prayers during this difficult time."

Dawson Knox played at Ole Miss from 2015 through 2018. He entered the NFL as a third-round pick by the Bills in the 2019 NFL Draft.

"Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time," Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Thursday. "We're right there with him and supporting him and his family. Just tragic news that I woke up to this morning."

FIU will start the regular season against Rhode Island's Bryant University on Sept. 1 at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami.

UPI News

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux says he's 'good' after knee injury

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux told reporters he is "good" after he appeared to sustain a knee injury during a preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Giants plan to further examine the knee Monday. The injury occurred early in the second quarter of the...
NFL
