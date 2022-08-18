Brady Quinn absolutely obliterates Zach Wilson: Gets ‘more love for doing less’

Former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn isn’t hitching his wagon to the Zach Wilson love train.

The Notre Dame alum, who played for seven seasons in the league before shifting to broadcasting, obliterated the Jets’ second-year signal-caller this week, lamenting he’s “not seen a quarterback get more love for doing less.”

“Can we acknowledge, once again, the media just continually tries to make it something? They want so badly for this to work out, and it’s kind of tough, honestly, to listen to,” Quinn said on Monday’s installment of Fox Sports Radio’s “Two Pros and a Cup of Joe.”

“I’ve not seen a quarterback get more love for doing less from the media than Zach Wilson in a long time.”

Former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn (right) lamented about the media’s love for Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Getty Images for SiriusXM

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson during training camp on July 29, 2022. Noah K. Murray-NY Post

Wilson, the second overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, had an “awful” outing — according to Quinn — in Friday’s preseason opener against the Eagles before he went down with an injury . Prior to his exit, the former BYU product, 23, completed 3-of-5 attempts with an interception.

The 37-year-old Quinn’s own NFL career was also widely ridiculed by the media . The highly-touted Heisman nominee was a first-round pick of the Browns in 2007. He finished his career with 3,043 yards passing, 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Wilson threw for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his rookie season.

Quinn noted his concerns regarding Wilson’s size and likened his interception from last week’s 24-21 win over Philadelphia to a fresh-faced quarterback hitting the field for the first time.

“The interception he threw in that game, it looked like day one. Game one, year one, he stared down a target, and was it [Eagles linebacker] Kyzir White ended up picking it off, and I’m going, that is as easy as it gets,” Quinn said.

Though Quinn wished Wilson a swift recovery following his successful arthroscopic knee surgery on Tuesday, he suggested the Jets “would be better” with a certain Bay Area-based quarterback.

“They’d be better with Jimmy G. [Garoppolo] at quarterback, but they’re not going to make that move because they invested so much in Zach Wilson so far,” he said.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson exited the team’s preseason game against the Eagles last week due to injury. AP

During his seven seasons in the NFL, Brady Quinn also played for the Jets in 2013. NYP

Though Wilson’s exact timetable for return is unclear, he’s expected to miss two to four weeks, with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco likely taking the reins Week 1 against the Ravens.