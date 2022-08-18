I found myself hung over on Google Maps — and was mistaken for Ozzy Osbourne

A young woman with a hangover from hell has been left humiliated after finding photos of herself on Google Maps, likening her hungover appearance to Ozzy Osbourne.

The woman, known only as Mandah, was perusing pics of her property on the street view site when she noticed the unfortunate images, taking to TikTok to self-deprecatingly share her story.

“Finding myself on Google Maps collecting a takeaway,” the British brunette captioned her video, which consisted of three separate snaps of herself, which were taken by a passing Google van.

Mandah revealed that she was “hungover” at the time the unflattering images were taken, and she certainly seemed to be struggling after a big night out on the booze.

The photos show a usually-glamorous Mandah dressed down in sweatpants, slouched over and sporting bedraggled hair. The brunette appears almost unaware of her surroundings, standing stunned as she holds a bag of takeout.

The photos show a usually-glamorous Mandah dressed down in sweatpants, slouched over and sporting bedraggled hair. TikTok / @xmandahx

Several people claimed Mandah looked like Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, who is known for his dazed facial expressions and a hunched-over appearance. AP

The Brit’s TikTok video has been viewed more than 800,000 times since it was shared on Wednesday, with many leaving hilarious comments mocking the mortifying situation.

Several people claimed Mandah looked like Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, who is known for his dazed facial expressions and a hunched-over appearance.

“It’s giving me Ozzy Osbourne shuffling around the house in slippers looking for his cat,” one person quipped.

Another viewer compared her to antagonist Samara Morgan from the 2002 horror flick “The Ring.”

“It’s giving me Ozzy Osbourne shuffling around the house in slippers looking for his cat,” one person quipped. TikTok / @xmandahx

“I love this. I couldn’t stop laughing !!!! The fact you are actually super gorgeous in real life makes it even funnier,” another declared. TikTok / @xmandahx

Another compared Mandah to antagonist Samara Morgan from the 2002 horror flick “The Ring.”

“Now we know what the girl from ‘The Ring’ has been up to,” they wisecracked.

Others empathized with Mandah, saying they had also experienced hellish hangovers and appreciated her ability to laugh at herself.

“You’re doing amazing sweetie:” Many empathized with the brunette, regaling tales about their own extreme hangovers. TikTok / @xmandahx

“You’re doing amazing sweetie,” one encouraged.

“I love this. I couldn’t stop laughing !!!! The fact you are actually super gorgeous in real life makes it even funnier,” another declared.