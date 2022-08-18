Read full article on original website
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Competitive Play Trailer Reveals Cyclizar Alongside New Moves and Items
A new competitive play trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was released and it revealed new moves, new items, and Cyclizar, a Dragon and Normal type Pokemon that very well may be the pre-evolution of these new games' legendary Pokemon Miraidon and Koraidon. The trailer was revealed during the 2022...
FFXIV 6.2 Release Date and Patch Notes
FFXIV Patch 6.2 is coming close to launch, and new details are emerging on the exciting new content coming to the game. From the patch's release date to the new quests, dungeons, and raids, the page below is a comprehensive breakdown ensuring you know everything coming your way when the patch drops.
Slaycation Paradise - Launch Trailer
Slaycation Paradise is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Check out the launch trailer for this game featuring twin-stick action mixed with tower defense.
Cloudpunk - PlayStation 5 Launch Trailer
The visual and performance overhaul to Cloudpunk has arrived on PlayStation 5, a free upgrade for all players. Watch the latest trailer for a tour of what to expect with the upgrade, including improved rain effects and reflections, full DualSense controller support, and more. Cloudpunk is a neon-noir story in...
Construction Simulator - Multiplayer Trailer
Check out the latest trailer for Construction Simulator, featuring a cooperative multiplayer mode with online co-op multiplayer for up to 4 players. Construction Simulator launches on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on September 20, 2022.
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival - Game Modes Trailer
The latest trailer for Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival showcases features and game modes coming to the rhythm game, including taiko mode, a tour of Taiko land, and more. Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is coming to Nintendo Switch on September 23, 2022.
Horse Crest Wooden Shield
"A tall, medium-sized wooden shield. Light for its size, and easy to handle. The circular horsehead design evokes a swift gallop." The Horse Crest Wooden Shield Default Weapon Skill is: No Skill. Sold by Patches at Murkwater Cave in Limgrave or near the Scenic Isle site of grace in Liurnia...
How to Watch Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon – Release Date, Episode Count, Cast
After a three-year hiatus, we're headed back to Westeros for an all-new prequel series set in the world of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon brings viewers back to the reign of House Targaryen, 200 years before the events of the original series, when King Viserys Targaryen ruled over the Seven Kingdoms with the help of 17 dragons. According to our House of the Dragon premiere review, it "feels like Game Of Thrones is back – and not in a Season 8 way."
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's First Two Episodes Will Air In Certain Theatres Around the World
The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be aired in select theatres two days ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video. As reported by Variety, film fans can once again see Middle Earth on the big screen on August 31 thanks to a new initiative from Amazon. Details on when and where are still a little hazy, but Cinemark in the U.S. has already created a dedicated page for the screening, revealing that only its Cinemark Movie Rewards members will be able to sign up.
Alhaitham Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Looking for the Genshin Impact Alhaitham Release Date? Alhaitham is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact that seems to be a sword user. Aside from showing up in the Sumeru trailer, there isn't much known about him. The information in this guide is unconfirmed. Based on rumors, Alhaitham is a...
Lets Play Naraka: Bladepoint Anniversary Update
Naraka: Bladepoint is celebrating its 1-year anniversary update, and bringing with it a brand-new map named Holoroth full of new locations, challenges, and traps. Naraka: Bladepoint is a 60-player PVP mythical action combat experience full of martial arts-inspired melee combat, gravity-defying mobility, vast arsenals of melee and ranged weapons, and legendary customizable heroes with unique abilities all inspired by legends of the Far East.
Best Groudon Moveset in Pokemon GO
Groudon, the Continent Pokemon made its reappearance for five-star raids in June 2022 in Pokemon Go. Groudon is a Legendary Pokemon originating from the Hoenn Region. This page will cover the Best Groudon Moveset in Pokemon GO and its reasoning for an optimal moveset.
For Honor - Weekly Content Update for August 18, 2022 Trailer
This week's For Honor content update brings the Torchlight material, the 'Sharpen Your Blade' emote, Horkos Aspirant illustrious outfit, and the Feast Upon the Weak execution to the game, available until August 25, 2022. Watch the trailer to see what to expect.
Game Scoop! 687: The Best Indie Games on PS+ Right Now
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Colin Stevens, and John Davison -- are discussing Cursed to Golf, Metroid, PlayStation Plus indies, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions. Watch the video...
Dragon Ball Adventure Island
The Dragon Ball Adventure Island was introduced during the Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover and is filled with tons of Dragon Ball-inspired mini-games. This Fortnite Wiki guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Dragon Ball Adventure Island in Fortnite. What Is Dragon Ball Adventure Island and What Does...
Genshin Impact Leaks: New Permanent Card Game Mode Could Be Added in Version 3.1
A new Genshin Impact leak suggests that HoYoverse could add a permanent game mode which could involve players using cards to battle against the computer. There is also a possibility that there could be PvP gameplay in this mode. The leak comes via Mero, who is a prominent name in...
Pressure, Crunch, Blacklist Fears: The MCU's Visual Effects Artists Speak Out
From the outside, Marvel can look like a machine. Announcements of movies years in advance lead to frenzied fan speculation, which lead to casting announcements that get more press than entire other movies, which lead to huge trailer drops and, eventually, lead to red carpet premieres of the finished product.
Tower of Fantasy Gacha Guide
Tower of Fantasy is a game that has gacha elements in it. Unlike Genshin Impact, where the focus on gacha is mostly on characters, Tower of Fantasy's gacha mostly focuses on weapons which in turn unlocks them as characters under the Simulacrum tab in your inventory screen. Due to this,...
Heater Shield
"A medium-sized metal shield, comparatively easy to handle. Metal shields reliably negate physical damage when guarding, a trait which made them highly trusted on the battlefield." The Heater Shield Default Weapon Skill is Parry: Use this skill in time with a foe's melee attack to deflect it and break that...
Diablo 3 Torment Level 16 Rift - Demon Hunter Using Multishot Strafe
This Demon Hunter build takes the Sanctified power: “Strafe now casts the last non-channeled hatred spending ability cast,” and then asks - how many arrows are too many? Watching Strafe fire off endless arrows is pure fun, and this build makes full use of Multishot buffing legendaries like Dead Man’s Legacy and the Unhallowed Essence six-piece set which buffs Multishot and Vengeance. To boost the damage potential even further, Vengeance cooldown is cut significantly with the Dawn crossbow. This is the sort of build that dispatches demons before they even come on screen, as seen in this Torment Level 16 Rift clear.
