Michael Irvin caught on video trying to break up Dallas bar fight

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The Playmaker was just trying to play a game of pool.

Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin was at a bar in Texas on Monday when he attempted to mediate a fight between two male patrons — one of which was playing pool with the Cowboys legend, according to video footage obtained by TMZ.

A fight broke out Monday at a bar Michael Irvin was at.
The two men fought at Knockout Sports Bar.
The altercation reportedly occurred at around 10 p.m. at Knockout Sports Bar near Dallas, soon after Irvin had arrived in town from filming ESPN’s “First Take” in New York City earlier that day.

The three-time Super Bowl champion was still wearing his captain’s hat that he sported on the ESPN broadcast, which was filmed on a yacht on the Hudson River to celebrate Stephen A. Smith’s return to the show following vacation and shoulder surgery.

Video footage from inside the bar shows Irvin speaking to a man in a teal t-shirt, appearing to deescalate a tense situation between him and another male. The man in teal reportedly approached Irvin to try and take a picture with the Cowboys legend, and that’s when witnesses told TMZ that the man who was playing pool with Irvin shooed him off, which sparked the scuffle.

Michael Irvin is seen hugging one of the participants in the fight
Michael Irvin
At one point, Irvin can be seen in the bar footage hugging the man in teal, who eventually swung at the man Irving was playing pool with.

When bouncers intervened and removed the apparent agitators, Irvin appeared to keep his distance at the opposite end of the bar. He was seen in the footage speaking with a server, nowhere near where the chaos took place.

Irvin reportedly left the bar minutes after the fight ended. Police said they were not called to the scene and are not investigating, TMZ reported.

