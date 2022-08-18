Effective: 2022-08-24 13:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-24 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: George; Greene; Perry The National Weather Service in Mobile AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following river in Mississippi Leaf Near Mclain affecting George, Perry and Greene Counties. For the Leaf River...including Mclain, New Augusta...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Warning for the Leaf Near Mclain. * From Wednesday afternoon until further notice. * At 11:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 15.6 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 23.5 feet early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, some county roads in the area will become flooded.

