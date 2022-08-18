Read full article on original website
Canyon News
Dillon Anthony Klincke Arrested For Home Invasion Assault
WEST HOLLYWOOD—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division have made an arrest of a suspect connected to a home invasion robbery that injured a 71-year-old woman on August 17. The suspect has been identified as Dillon Anthony Klincke, 31, from Los Angeles. He was arrested by...
Man, woman arrested after attempting to kidnap baby at gunpoint in Long Beach, police say
A man and a woman are facing kidnapping charges after attempting to abduct a baby at gunpoint in Long Beach, authorities said.
orangecountytribune.com
Suspect sought in murder try
A 28-year-old Victorville man is in stable condition at a local hospital after being shot after a family party early Sunday morning in Garden Grove. According to Sgt. Nick Jensen of the GGPD, the incident took place in the 10000 block of Crosby Avenue. At 12:42 a.m., officers were sent to that location in response to a report of a family fight.
onscene.tv
Woman Found Dead With a Gunshot Wound to The Back of The Head | Los Angeles
08.21.2022 | 6:00 AM | LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead this morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
2urbangirls.com
Teen fatally struck by two vehicles during gang related assault in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 17-year-old boy was struck and killed by two vehicles during a gang-related assault Sunday morning in South Los Angeles on the outskirts of a party that included at least 150 people, authorities said. Relatives identified the victim as Matthew Lobos, a senior at Santee High...
2urbangirls.com
LA homeowner kills man attempting to stab him
LOS ANGELES – A homeowner shot and killed a man who lunged at him with a knife while he was in the front yard of his Lincoln Heights home, police said Saturday. The suspect, a man approximately 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
Juvenile hospitalized after bullet ricochets into Hollywood Foot Locker
A 14-year-old was hospitalized after a ricocheting bullet struck the victim while they were inside a Hollywood Foot Locker. The Los Angeles Police Department said that the shooting happened at 10 p.m. on the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard. The teenager was possibly shopping inside of a Foot Locker when a bullet ricocheted into the store and grazed the victim. Authorities took the 14-year-old to the hospital where the victim was stabilized. Police said they were still looking for a suspect but some people were seen in handcuffs.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Street vendor attacked and carjacked by homeless man in Hancock Park
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a man who was caught on video punching a street vendor before stealing his van in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. The incident happened at the 700 block of South Rimpau Boulevard just south of Wilshire Boulevard...
foxla.com
1 killed in crash with Amazon van near Cypress hub
CYPRESS, Calif. - One person was killed, and another person was hospitalized after a crash involving an Amazon van near Cypress hub, according to the officials. The crash happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Holder Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
ADW Suspect Barricaded in Carson Residence
A man suspected of committing an assault with a deadly weapon was barricaded in a Carson residence tonight and a sheriff's SWAT team was working to get him out.
17-year-old killed in hit-and-run after dispute at parking lot party in South LA, family members say
A teenager was killed in a hit-and-run crash after a dispute at a party in South Los Angeles, family members told Eyewitness News. Police are now searching for at least one suspect.
foxla.com
California store bans masks after thieves use them to avoid being identified
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - A Beverly Hills store has implemented a new policy prohibiting mask-wearing inside its establishment, citing a rash of robberies at the store where they could not identify the thieves. The owner of 'Kitson' on Robertson Boulevard, Fraser Ross, released a statement about their new policy:. "At...
Fontana Herald News
Woman who allegedly stole about $1,250 worth of fragrances from store is arrested
A woman who allegedly stole about $1,250 worth of fragrances from a store in Rialto has been arrested, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Aug. 12, Ronesha Cleveland, a 42-year-old resident of San Bernardino, and an unidentified female entered Ulta in the 1200 block of W. Renaissance Parkway and allegedly stole the items before fleeing the scene.
85 arrests in Los Angeles-Florida drug smuggling scheme that used checked baggage on flights
Eighty-five people have been arrested and millions of dollars in illicit drugs seized in a smuggling operation that used checked bags on commercial flights.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Pacoima Shooting
Authorities Friday identified a man who was killed in a Pacoima-area shooting that left a woman critically wounded. The crime occurred about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday as the pair were riding in a northbound Honda Civic in the 10800 block of Sutter Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “As...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Flash mob vandalizes, loots 7-Eleven store following street takeover in Harbor Gateway
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department released new video and sought the public's help with identifying the people seen on video looting and vandalizing a 7-Eleven store following a street takeover in the Harbor Gateway area earlier this week. LAPD officials said that on the night of Aug....
Arrest made after woman, 71, pistol-whipped in Beverly Grove home invasion
A man was arrested in connection with a violent home-invasion robbery in Beverly Grove, police announced Thursday. The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Dillon Klincke of Los Angeles. Klincke was arrested Wednesday in the 1200 block of Meadowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Details of the arrest were not given, but police […]
Police searching for 3 suspects after man killed in shooting at gas station near Beverly Center
A man was fatally shot as he was inside an SUV at a Beverly Grove gas station late Friday afternoon, authorities said.
smobserved.com
Rapper Quando Rondo Was Intended Target of Shooting Near Beverly Center Friday News Night. "Lul Pab" killed.
Los Angeles was shocked to hear of a gunfire incident at the Mobil gasoline station down the block from the Beverly Center. Two men jumped out of a white SUV and opened fire on the occupants of a black SUV. On August 19, 2022, rapper Tyquian Bowman aka "Quando Rondo"...
2 innocent victims killed in South LA hit-and-run after suspects flee from attempted traffic stop
Two innocent victims were killed in a hit-and-run crash after a driver sped away from an attempted traffic stop in South Los Angeles, police said.
Fox News
