Los Angeles, CA

Canyon News

Dillon Anthony Klincke Arrested For Home Invasion Assault

WEST HOLLYWOOD—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division have made an arrest of a suspect connected to a home invasion robbery that injured a 71-year-old woman on August 17. The suspect has been identified as Dillon Anthony Klincke, 31, from Los Angeles. He was arrested by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Suspect sought in murder try

A 28-year-old Victorville man is in stable condition at a local hospital after being shot after a family party early Sunday morning in Garden Grove. According to Sgt. Nick Jensen of the GGPD, the incident took place in the 10000 block of Crosby Avenue. At 12:42 a.m., officers were sent to that location in response to a report of a family fight.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
onscene.tv

Woman Found Dead With a Gunshot Wound to The Back of The Head | Los Angeles

08.21.2022 | 6:00 AM | LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead this morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

LA homeowner kills man attempting to stab him

LOS ANGELES – A homeowner shot and killed a man who lunged at him with a knife while he was in the front yard of his Lincoln Heights home, police said Saturday. The suspect, a man approximately 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Juvenile hospitalized after bullet ricochets into Hollywood Foot Locker

A 14-year-old was hospitalized after a ricocheting bullet struck the victim while they were inside a Hollywood Foot Locker. The Los Angeles Police Department said that the shooting happened at 10 p.m. on the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard. The teenager was possibly shopping inside of a Foot Locker when a bullet ricocheted into the store and grazed the victim. Authorities took the 14-year-old to the hospital where the victim was stabilized. Police said they were still looking for a suspect but some people were seen in handcuffs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

1 killed in crash with Amazon van near Cypress hub

CYPRESS, Calif. - One person was killed, and another person was hospitalized after a crash involving an Amazon van near Cypress hub, according to the officials. The crash happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Holder Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
CYPRESS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Woman who allegedly stole about $1,250 worth of fragrances from store is arrested

A woman who allegedly stole about $1,250 worth of fragrances from a store in Rialto has been arrested, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Aug. 12, Ronesha Cleveland, a 42-year-old resident of San Bernardino, and an unidentified female entered Ulta in the 1200 block of W. Renaissance Parkway and allegedly stole the items before fleeing the scene.
RIALTO, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Pacoima Shooting

Authorities Friday identified a man who was killed in a Pacoima-area shooting that left a woman critically wounded. The crime occurred about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday as the pair were riding in a northbound Honda Civic in the 10800 block of Sutter Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “As...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Arrest made after woman, 71, pistol-whipped in Beverly Grove home invasion

A man was arrested in connection with a violent home-invasion robbery in Beverly Grove, police announced Thursday. The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Dillon Klincke of Los Angeles. Klincke was arrested Wednesday in the 1200 block of Meadowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Details of the arrest were not given, but police […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Fox News

