Pasco County, FL

Early Florida Primary Voting Ends Saturday

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
 4 days ago
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Brian E. Corley, Supervisor of Elections, announces the early voting period for the August 23rd Primary Election will end at 6:00 p.m. this Saturday, August 20th, at all twelve early voting sites in Pasco County.

Early voting sites are open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Voters are statutorily required to present a photo and signature identification when early voting or voting a provisional ballot.

Information regarding early voting locations and wait times is available on PascoVotes.gov.

