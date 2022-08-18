Homeless Man Arrested In Tampa Shooting Homicide

43-year-old Willie Frank Hunter

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested homicide suspect, 43-year-old Willie Frank Hunter.

Hunter was arrested on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, and is facing charges of First Degree Premeditated Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at approximately 1:45 a.m. a homicide occurred in the 7400 block of Mohawk Ave. HCSO deputies responded to the area and discovered an adult male deceased, with upper body trauma.

Through investigative means, detectives determined that Willie Frank Hunter, 43, a homeless man, is a suspect connected to this homicide.

