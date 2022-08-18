Girl struck by lightning near Garfield Park Conservatory returns home after 4-day hospitalization

Read full article on original website
Dog missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James PatrickEvanston, IL
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the cityJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Our Little Foxes: The "Reward" of Rescuing WildlifeSherry McGuinnChicago, IL
Music Festival Review: Lollapalooza 2022Jordan MendiolaChicago, IL
Chicago's 2.5% ($42.7 million) hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been higherJennifer GeerChicago, IL
15-month-old Chicago girl reported missing has been found
CHICAGO - A 15-month-old girl who was reported missing Sunday morning has been found, Chicago police said. This is an update from a previous story, which can be found below. A 15-month-old girl was reported missing from Marquette Park Sunday morning. London Ligon was last seen by family members inside...
'Healing circle' held for 3 men killed in hit and run at Jeffrey Pub in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO - A healing circle was held Sunday in honor of three men killed outside a pub on Chicago's South Side in an intentional hit-and-run. Devonta Vivetter, 27, Donald Huey, 25, and Jaylen Ausley, 23, were killed on August 14 when a vehicle plowed through a group fighting outside Jeffrey Pub at 71st and Jeffrey Boulevard in the South Shore neighborhood. The incident was caught on horrific dashcam video.
Person wounded in Chatham drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A person was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the Chatham neighborhood. The male, whose age is unknown, was walking on the sidewalk just before midnight in the 8100 block of South Wentworth Avenue when a black SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.
Man shot while walking in Chicago alley
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking through an alley in Englewood early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 5500 block of South Wolcott. At about 5:07 a.m., the 29-year-old man was walking through an alley when he was shot in the calf, Chicago police said. He was transported...
Woman suffers graze wound to the head while driving on Lake Shore Drive: police
CHICAGO - A woman suffered a graze wound to her head while she was driving on Lake Shore Drive Saturday night. The shooting occurred in the 100 block of North Lake Shore Drive. At about 10:30 p.m., a 36-year-old woman was traveling southbound in her vehicle when she heard several...
2 killed, 25 wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night
One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the group was standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. A 33-year-old man was struck multiple times and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified. Four other men, ranging in age from 31 to 56, were shot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
Concealed carry holder returns fire, critically wounding carjacker in Austin
CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder shot and critically wounded an attempted carjacker during an exchange of gunfire Monday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 45-year-old man was in his car around 1:27 a.m. in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street when a gunman walked up and started shooting, according to Chicago police.
Man shot, wounded in Lake View recreation area
CHICAGO - In the early hours Sunday, a man was shot while walking near the lakefront on Chicago's North Side. A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg around 1:26 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Recreation Drive in Lake View. He was taken to Thorek Hospital where he...
Gunman shoots 2 women in Logan Square before fleeing the scene
CHICAGO - Two women were wounded after a suspect fired shots at them in Logan Square early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of North Sacramento. At about 3:30 a.m., the two women, ages 19 and 22, were approached by a known male, Chicago police said. He produced...
Highland Park parade mass shooting haunts return to school for traumatized kids, parents
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - When the first shots were fired at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, Dana Ruder Ring remembers barking orders like a drill sergeant, guiding her young children to safety. "I was screaming, ‘Eyes straight, eyes down, eyes straight,’" Ruder Ring said, not noticing that a...
Woman takes 4 shots to the torso in North Lawndale, suspect flees
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old woman was standing outside in North Lawndale Sunday morning when she was shot by another woman. The victim was shot four times in the torso near the 4700 block of West 5th Avenue around 1:57 a.m. The known offender fled the scene and the victim was...
1 killed in Oak Lawn crash, 2 in custody
OAK LAWN, Ill. - One person is dead following a crash near 110th Street and Cicero Avenue in Oak Lawn. Around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Oak Lawn police officers investigated a fatal crash involving four cars. A Dodge Charger, a Honda Accord, a Lincoln 4-door and a Dodge Ram pick-up truck...
Chicago mass shooting: 5 shot, 1 fatally in drive-by in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Five people were wounded by gunfire in a mass shooting on Chicago's West Side Friday night. Around 6 p.m., police say the male victims were standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street when an occupant inside a passing vehicle fired shots. A 31-year-old...
1 dead, 1 in serious condition after Gresham shooting
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot in the face, neck and chest Saturday around 11:44 p.m. in Gresham. Another man, 43, was standing outside with the victim in the 600 block of West 89th Street, and he was shot in the back. The two men were taken to Christ...
Man, woman shot while sitting in car in Rogers Park
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood. The pair was sitting inside a vehicle around 5 a.m. around 2100 West Birchwood Avenue when someone walked up and started shooting into the car, police said. The 24-year-old woman suffered...
Woman, 19, shot in Little Village
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 10:38 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the thigh, police said. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital...
Man shot in suburban Lincolnwood during verbal altercation with known offender: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot during a verbal altercation in suburban Lincolnwood Saturday night. The shooting occurred in the 3500 block of West Devon. At about 10:13 p.m., the 37-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with a known male offender, Chicago police said. The offender produced a firearm...
Woodlawn man facing murder charge after shooting 2 men in June
CHICAGO - A 34-year-old Woodlawn man is facing a murder charge related to an incident that occurred on June 2. Colby Aiknes appeared in Central Bond Court Sunday for one charge of murder, attempted murder, two weapons charges and resisting/obstructing. Chicago Police said Aiknes was arrested in Woodlawn on Friday...
Chicago man accused of carjacking 3 victims in separate instances, shooting one victim in the leg
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of carjacking three different victims, shooting one of them, on multiple different days. Jamari Edwards, 20, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge firearm, one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking/discharging a firearm and two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking. According to...
Jaylen Ausley murder: Chicago community remembers 23-year-old killed in hit-and-run outside bar
CHICAGO - It was an emotional day celebrating the life of a 23-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run on Chicago's South Side last weekend. On Friday, more than 200 people gathered outside Gary Comer College Prep Middle School for a balloon release in honor of Jaylen Ausley. Ausley graduated from...
