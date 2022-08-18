ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

One teen arrested, another still wanted in connection with Danville homicide

By Colleen Guerry
WFXR
WFXR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UxwIN_0hM6XGmQ00

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — One of the two teenagers facing charges in connection with Tuesday’s deadly shooting in Danville has been taken into custody, but police are still searching for the other teenager, who is considered armed and dangerous.

At approximately 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Danville Police Department says officers responded to the 300 block of Halifax Street for reports of shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man — identified as 33-year-old Patrick Lanigan Duffy — with what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

Authorities announced on Wednesday, Aug. 17 that they were searching for 19-year-old Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver, as well as an unnamed 14-year-old in connection with Duffy’s death.

PREVIOUS: Two teens wanted in connection with Tuesday homicide in Danville

Then, during the early morning hours on Thursday, Aug. 18, the 14-year-old was arrested for robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony as part of Tuesday’s homicide investigation, according to the department.

However, police tell WFXR News they are are still searching for Oliver, who is wanted for robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with Duffy’s death.

Officials say they believe Oliver was still in possession of a firearm when he left the scene, so he should be considered armed and dangerous.

RELATED: Danville Police hold H.E.A.R.T Walk following deadly shooting

If you live in the area around Halifax Street and have any video surveillance cameras, if you know anything about Oliver’s whereabouts, or if you know anything about Tuesday’s shooting, you are asked to contact the Danville Police Department through any of the following channels:

  • Call patrol at 434-799-6510
  • Call investigations at 434-799-6508
  • Call 911
  • Call Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000
  • Approach any officer you see
  • Send a message through the department’s social media,
  • Email crimetips@danvilleva.gov ,
  • Use the crime tips app CARE

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

Man injured in Roanoke after fight, shooting in a parking garage

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW early Sunday morning when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. This incident happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. in a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers said they found evidence...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Gunshot victim at Carilion dies; ruled a homicide

(from Roanoke PD) On August 20 at approximately 5:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified that a person with gunshot wounds had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital where the adult male victim was receiving treatment for his injuries. Ultimately, the man succumbed to his injuries. His name will be released after next-of-kin is properly notified.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Shooting early this morning in downtown Roanoke parking garage

(From Roanoke PD) On August 21 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. Officers headed towards the gunshots, ultimately locating a scene at a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers located evidence of a shooting, but no victims or suspects were located on scene.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Danville, VA
City
Halifax, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dead after Saturday morning shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who had been shot died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday after arriving via a personal vehicle to the facility. Roanoke Police say they were notified at around 5:30 a.m. that the man had arrived, and responded to the hospital to find him receiving treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Police investigating Sunday Morning shooting in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Roanoke. Detectives said reports of shots fired came in around 2:00 Sunday morning. Roanoke Police said officers headed towards the gunshots and found evidence of a shooting at a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Police said no victims or suspects were located on scene.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Danville Police
wfxrtv.com

Man wanted for assaulting law enforcement, other charges in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Campbell County authorities are turning to the community for help tracking down a Lynchburg man facing numerous charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer. According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Mathew Dwayne Patton is 6-feet 1-inch tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSET

Suspect wanted in Danville drive-by shooting incidents arrested, vehicle recovered

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department has an update on a series of shooting incidents reported on Monday. The department said the initial named suspect, 18-year-old Xzavion Issaih Smith, was found on Tuesday evening by investigators. Smith was arrested for attempted malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

One person injured after early morning shooting in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured. According to police, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Salem Ave. SW. At this time details are limited, but police say the parties involved have been...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFXR

Danville Police hold H.E.A.R.T Walk following deadly shooting

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — As the search continues for two teenagers wanted in connection with a deadly Danville shooting, police are also turning to the streets to offer comfort to neighbors affected by the city’s latest act of gun violence. At approximately 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Danville Police Department says officers responded […]
DANVILLE, VA
altavistajournal.com

Suspect apprehended after car chase, crash, truck theft

~He faces multiple charges in at least 5 local jurisdictions~. Travis Ramsey, a fugitive wanted for multiple charges in several jurisdictions, has been taken into custody today (August 18). While the arrest went without incident, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office reported, Ramsey led law enforcement on a chase yesterday and stole a vehicle this morning.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Two teens wanted in connection with Tuesday homicide in Danville

UPDATE 11:46 a.m. (8/17/22): Police are asking for the community’s help to track down two teenagers — including one believed to be armed and dangerous — who are facing charges in connection with the death of a Danville man Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Danville Police Department says officers […]
DANVILLE, VA
WRAL News

Police say 21-year-old Cary man was killed in Durham Roxboro Street shooting

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department announced Thursday that Derek Ortiz, 21, from Cary, was the man who died in a Wednesday afternoon Durham shooting. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. at the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. One man was taken into custody and charged with resisting, delaying and obstruction of justice. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
DURHAM, NC
WDBJ7.com

Bedford County crash kills driver

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Texas was killed in a crash Thursday in Bedford County. Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, died at the scene of the crash August 18 on Route 122, just north of Campers Paradise Trail. Lutz was driving a Ford Escape SUV southbound on Route...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WFXR

WFXR

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy