One teen arrested, another still wanted in connection with Danville homicide

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — One of the two teenagers facing charges in connection with Tuesday’s deadly shooting in Danville has been taken into custody, but police are still searching for the other teenager, who is considered armed and dangerous.

At approximately 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Danville Police Department says officers responded to the 300 block of Halifax Street for reports of shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man — identified as 33-year-old Patrick Lanigan Duffy — with what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

Authorities announced on Wednesday, Aug. 17 that they were searching for 19-year-old Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver, as well as an unnamed 14-year-old in connection with Duffy’s death.

Then, during the early morning hours on Thursday, Aug. 18, the 14-year-old was arrested for robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony as part of Tuesday’s homicide investigation, according to the department.

However, police tell WFXR News they are are still searching for Oliver, who is wanted for robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with Duffy’s death.

Officials say they believe Oliver was still in possession of a firearm when he left the scene, so he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you live in the area around Halifax Street and have any video surveillance cameras, if you know anything about Oliver’s whereabouts, or if you know anything about Tuesday’s shooting, you are asked to contact the Danville Police Department through any of the following channels:

Call patrol at 434-799-6510

Call investigations at 434-799-6508

Call 911

Call Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000

Approach any officer you see

Send a message through the department’s social media,

Email crimetips@danvilleva.gov ,

Use the crime tips app CARE

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward, according to officials.

