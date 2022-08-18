Read full article on original website
Travere, CSL's Sparsentan Application Is Under European Review For Rare Kidney Disorder
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted Travere Therapeutics Inc TVTX and CSL Vifor's CSLLY conditional marketing application for sparsentan for IgA nephropathy (IgAN), a rare kidney disorder and a leading cause of end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). A review decision on a potential approval is expected in the second half...
Bearish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 19, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 3.27% at $0.06. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 3.14% at $0.92. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 18.65% at $0.55. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 7.27% at $1.53. Tilray TLRY shares closed down 7.20% at $3.74. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF...
Novo Nordisk's Subcutaneous Semaglutide Shows Positive Action In Type 2 Diabetes
In the trial, the mean baseline HbA1c was 8.4%, and the mean baseline body weight was 106 kg. After 32 weeks, people treated with CagriSema achieved an HbA1c reduction of 2.18%-points compared to a reduction of 1.79%-points for people treated with semaglutide and 0.93%-points with cagrilintide alone. Novo Nordisk Shares...
US Futures Begin Monday In Deep-Red: Analyst Sees Profit-Taking Bringing 'Buying Opportunity' While Traders Eye Fed's Jackson Hole Event
Wall Street looks set to start the first trading session of the week on a markedly negative note, extending the downward momentum from Friday. The major U.S. averages finished the week ended Aug. 19 on a low note, with the S&P 500 Index snapping a four-week winning streak and ending down 1.2% for the week at 4,228.48.
Bitwage Partners w/ Casa & Edge to Bring Bitcoin Payroll to Mainstream Audiences
Bitwage is the global leader in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency and stablecoin payroll with services across invoicing and benefits services. The company also offers resources to employers, employees, and freelancers with their robust, online platform. San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2022) - Bitwage has been helping workers globally receive their...
Amazon, UnitedHealth Said To Be Pursuing Cathie Wood-Backed Healthcare Firm
Home-health company Signify Health Inc. SGFY is being pursued by e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH and a couple of other firms, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. What Happened: UnitedHealth has tabled the highest bid of over $30 per share for Signify, and...
IM Cannabis To Raise Up To $5M Via Private Placement Led By Management
IM Cannabis Corp. IMCC IMCC is undertaking a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5 million. The offering, which is expected to close in one or more tranches, will be led by the company's management team, including Oren Shuster, CEO, and Marc Lustig, chairman of the company.
NaaS Technology Registers 47% Growth In Q2 Revenues
NaaS Technology Inc NAAS reported second-quarter FY22 gross revenue growth of 47% year-on-year, to RMB56.3 million ($8.4 million) versus RMB38.3 million last year. Revenues from online EV charging solutions increased 39% Y/Y to RMB52.2 million ($7.8 million), and Offline EV charging revenues soared 562% to RMB4.1 million ($0.6 million). The...
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In RBB To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against RBB Bancorp ("RBB" or the "Company") RBB. If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in RBB stock or options and would like to discuss your...
Intuit's Earnings Outlook
Intuit INTU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Intuit will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98. Intuit bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Verve Therapeutics Posts Updated Preclinical Data For Gene-Editing Therapy In Cardiovascular Disease
VERVE-201 is designed to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver, a key regulator of cholesterol and triglyceride metabolism. Verve is initially developing VERVE-201 for homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH), a rare genetic subtype of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) characterized by extremely high blood low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). The...
Why AMC Entertainment Is Trading Lower By 33%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares rose 48.5% to $0.56 in pre-market trading. Kiromic Biopharma said the company has determined not to pursue, at this time, the contemplated public offering to which the registration statement relates. MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR shares rose 37.2% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company...
ETFMG's MJ Cannabis ETF To Include Multi-State Operators
ETF Mangers Group LLC (ETFMG), a thematic ETF issuer, announced that ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF MJ, cannabis ETF, will complete its global portfolio by offering exposure to cannabis companies operating in the United States which include multi-state operators (MSOs) directly involved in the cultivation, production, marketing and distribution of cannabis or cannabis-related products.
FDA Approves Insulet's Omnipod Automated Insulin System For Patients Two Years & Above
The FDA has cleared Insulet Corporation's PODD Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System for individuals aged two years and older with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Omnipod 5 is tubeless automated insulin delivery (AID) system in the U.S. that was initially cleared for use in individuals aged six and older in January 2022.
FDA Says Study Needed To Assess Another Round Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Pill As Infection Rebounds
According to the Reuters report, the company must produce the initial results of a randomized controlled trial of a second course of the antiviral by September 30 next year. The National Institutes of Health studied 13,644 COVID-19 patients treated with Paxlovid or Merck & Co Inc's MRK molnupiravir within five days of their COVID-19 infection.
FDA Approves Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine For Use In Adolescents
The FDA EUA decision was based on data from the ongoing pediatric expansion of the Phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial of 2,247 adolescents. In pediatric expansion, the vaccine achieved its primary efficacy endpoint with clinical efficacy of 78.29% overall when the Delta variant was the predominant circulating SARS-CoV-2 strain in the U.S.
FDA Clears Insulet's Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System For Preschool Children
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced clearance to Insulet’s PODD Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) for individuals aged two years and older with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Omnipod 5 is the first tubeless AID system in the United States that integrates with the...
