Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Sixers star James Harden looks jacked in latest offseason body transformation photos
A few weeks ago a photo of a skinny James Harden went completely viral. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar looked like he lost a considerable amount of weight during the offseason, as he prepares for his comeback tour with the Sixers in 2022-23. Right now, more photos of the former league...
Warriors Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The last time two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant was on the Golden State Warriors, his exit was, to put it politely, acrimonious. After being told by Draymond Green that the team “didn’t need him,” would he really return to the team again? Absolutely. Believe it or...
Brandon Ingram looks almost unrecognizable in new viral photo
Brandon Ingram appears to have gone on sabbatical this NBA offseason. The New Orleans Pelicans forward looked nearly unrecognizable in a new photo of him that made the rounds online this week. Ingram had grown out both the hair on his head as well as his facial hair. Here is...
Yardbarker
Warriors’ Draymond Green Picks Carmelo Anthony Over Kevin Durant As Better Scorer In Their Primes
Carmelo Anthony quickly won the hearts of the Los Angeles Lakers faithful after joining the team last summer. Anthony embraced his role as the leader of the second unit, providing L.A. with a shooting boost off the bench. The 38-year-old forward averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 69 games, making 44.1% of his field goal attempts and 37.5% of his triples.
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal says Warriors' Stephen Curry is 'by far' the best player in the world: 'I love that kid'
Four-time NBA champion. Eight-time All-NBA. Two-time scoring champ. Two-time NBA MVP, including the only unanimous selection in league history. All-time leader in 3-pointers made. For any other player, this resumé alone would merit significant consideration as the greatest to ever play basketball. But for whatever reason, fans, analysts --...
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game Responds To NBA YoungBoy's Feature Fee: "I Ain’t Never Paid For A Verse"
The Game reacted to reports of NBA Youngboy's fee for a featured verse on Instagram, Friday, saying that he's never paid for a verse in his life. Wack 100 had claimed that the Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind track, “O.P.P.," which featured Youngboy was removed from the album due to the rapper's fee being too high.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Believes There Is No Way The Nets Can Trust Kevin Durant Now: "Didn't KD Just Call For Steve Nash And Sean Marks' Job?... How In The Hell Do You Expect To Make That Work When The Trust Is Not There?"
With the roster that the Brooklyn Nets had last season, the team should have at least made it to the NBA Finals last season. For the start of the season, they had a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. James Harden was later replaced by Ben Simmons due to the Beard's trade request.
Yardbarker
Knicks Insider Reveals Some Members Of The Organization Aren't Convinced RJ Barrett A Max Contract Player
RJ Barrett is one of the league's best young up-and-coming two-way wing players. He was the No. 1 offensive option on the New York Knicks for around half the season, and he is also a good perimeter defender that often takes on the challenge of guarding opposing star-level players. Last season, RJ Barrett averaged 20.0 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 3.0 APG, though it must be noted that he was fairly inefficient in doing so.
Lakers: Insider Reveals Nets New Demands in Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Trade Talks
NBA insider Marc Stein provided the latest on what the Nets are asking from the Lakers in a potential Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving trade.
LOOK: Kevin Durant Just Sent Out 2 Tweets On Friday
On Friday morning, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out two tweets. This past season, the Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.
Yardbarker
Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo And Russell Westbrook Have Bonded Over The Years
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo and Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers are both in comeback stages of their career. They recently worked out together, showing they had much more in common. In an Instagram post, Oladipo revealed how they have gotten closer as friends over the years. "Might...
FOX Sports
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving likely to run it back with Nets
Not all trade requests in professional sports are granted. And though player empowerment has become a prevalent theme in today's day and age, a team's management is still going to do what it thinks is best for the franchise. That's exactly what's taking place with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn...
Yardbarker
Comedian Who Pranked Ben Simmons By Calling Him "Russell Westbrook" Says He Did It Because Star Wouldn't Take Photos With Children: "He Got What He Deserved Man."
Ben Simmons is one of the prominent stars in the NBA, having made a name for himself as an elite defender, slasher, and playmaker. He sat out all of the 2021-22 season, but he had a stellar year during the 2020-21 season, averaging 14.3 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 6.9 APG.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaq Delivers Huge Steph Curry Hot Take Following Championship Season
Steph Curry just came off of an incredible season in which he won his fourth title as a member of the Golden State Warriors. It was a truly special championship for Curry, especially since it was the first time he was ever able to win the Finals MVP. This is the one thing that Curry still did not have on his resume, and it was about time he got it.
hotnewhiphop.com
James Dolan Reacts To Rumor That He Might Sell The Knicks
James Dolan has always been heavily criticized by New York Knicks fans. He has made a ton of bad decisions over the years and he has also been incredibly arrogant as it pertains to his tenure. Dolan seems to think he knows it all, which is hilarious when you consider how the Knicks have been a disaster ever since their run in the 1990s.
Every player in Philadelphia 76ers history who has worn No. 26
It’s summertime in the NBA, so it’s time to learn some history. The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the older franchises in the NBA. Their history dates to the 1949-50 season. With that longevity, the team has had hundreds of players come through the City of Brotherly Love....
Yardbarker
LOOK: Photos Of James Harden Are Going Viral
The two awesome photos are gaining a lot of traction on Twitter, and Bleacher Report's post has over 6,000 likes in less than 24 hours. Harden just finished up his 13th season playing in the NBA, and he spent last season playing for the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. At...
