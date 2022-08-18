ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Ben Simmons
Yardbarker

Warriors’ Draymond Green Picks Carmelo Anthony Over Kevin Durant As Better Scorer In Their Primes

Carmelo Anthony quickly won the hearts of the Los Angeles Lakers faithful after joining the team last summer. Anthony embraced his role as the leader of the second unit, providing L.A. with a shooting boost off the bench. The 38-year-old forward averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 69 games, making 44.1% of his field goal attempts and 37.5% of his triples.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

The Game Responds To NBA YoungBoy's Feature Fee: "I Ain’t Never Paid For A Verse"

The Game reacted to reports of NBA Youngboy's fee for a featured verse on Instagram, Friday, saying that he's never paid for a verse in his life. Wack 100 had claimed that the Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind track, “O.P.P.," which featured Youngboy was removed from the album due to the rapper's fee being too high.
NBA
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Believes There Is No Way The Nets Can Trust Kevin Durant Now: "Didn't KD Just Call For Steve Nash And Sean Marks' Job?... How In The Hell Do You Expect To Make That Work When The Trust Is Not There?"

With the roster that the Brooklyn Nets had last season, the team should have at least made it to the NBA Finals last season. For the start of the season, they had a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. James Harden was later replaced by Ben Simmons due to the Beard's trade request.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Troll#Elsa Getty Images
Yardbarker

Knicks Insider Reveals Some Members Of The Organization Aren't Convinced RJ Barrett A Max Contract Player

RJ Barrett is one of the league's best young up-and-coming two-way wing players. He was the No. 1 offensive option on the New York Knicks for around half the season, and he is also a good perimeter defender that often takes on the challenge of guarding opposing star-level players. Last season, RJ Barrett averaged 20.0 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 3.0 APG, though it must be noted that he was fairly inefficient in doing so.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving likely to run it back with Nets

Not all trade requests in professional sports are granted. And though player empowerment has become a prevalent theme in today's day and age, a team's management is still going to do what it thinks is best for the franchise. That's exactly what's taking place with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn...
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq Delivers Huge Steph Curry Hot Take Following Championship Season

Steph Curry just came off of an incredible season in which he won his fourth title as a member of the Golden State Warriors. It was a truly special championship for Curry, especially since it was the first time he was ever able to win the Finals MVP. This is the one thing that Curry still did not have on his resume, and it was about time he got it.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

James Dolan Reacts To Rumor That He Might Sell The Knicks

James Dolan has always been heavily criticized by New York Knicks fans. He has made a ton of bad decisions over the years and he has also been incredibly arrogant as it pertains to his tenure. Dolan seems to think he knows it all, which is hilarious when you consider how the Knicks have been a disaster ever since their run in the 1990s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

LOOK: Photos Of James Harden Are Going Viral

The two awesome photos are gaining a lot of traction on Twitter, and Bleacher Report's post has over 6,000 likes in less than 24 hours. Harden just finished up his 13th season playing in the NBA, and he spent last season playing for the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. At...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy