Bluffton man charged with ‘violent burglary’ after break-in at Hilton Head restaurant in July

By Evan McKenna
 3 days ago

A Bluffton man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a burglary in July of a Hilton Head restaurant, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Jesse Lynch, 38, faces charges for violent burglary in the second degree, safe cracking, unlawfully carrying a pistol and discharging firearms into a dwelling, jail records show.

The burglary occurred July 2 at the HogsHead Kitchen and Wine Bar , located alongside Fording Island Road on Hilton Head. Security footage from about 5 a.m. shows Lynch firing a handgun at the front of the business, and breaking the glass of the front door. After kicking the door in, Lynch allegedly stole a “minimal amount of cash” from the restaurant’s register, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Police were able to identify Lynch from the restaurant’s security footage. He was found and arrested Wednesday evening, a month and a half after the burglary.

Lynch is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center as of Thursday morning.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

  • In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested
  • In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety
  • In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

