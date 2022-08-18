Read full article on original website
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
8newsnow.com
Wettest recorded day in Las Vegas was 65 years ago
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Today, Aug. 21, marks the 65-year anniversary of the wettest calendar day on record, according to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas. In a tweet from the organization, it was revealed that on Aug. 21 in 1957, 2.58 inches of rain was officially recorded at the airport, making it the wettest calendar day on record.
news3lv.com
Life is Beautiful hosts cleanup event in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some early risers helped clean up the streets of downtown Las Vegas on Saturday. Life is Beautiful hosted the cleanup event in partnership with Caridad Gardens and the city of Las Vegas's "Keep Las Vegas Beautiful" initiative. People who are passionate about community service were...
fb101.com
OCEAN PRIME LAS VEGAS SCHEDULED TO OPEN IN SPRING 2023
Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ (CMR) Ocean Prime brand is pleased to announce its first Las Vegas restaurant and18th location, which will be the anchor restaurant in 63. CMR plans to invest nearly $20 million into this flagship location, centered at the bustling and iconic corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
corporatehousingbyowner.com
Get Comfortable in Las Vegas - Corporate Housing Rental
This is a beautiful northwest Las Vegas fully furnished home that you can make your own in your transition. It’s a short 15 min trip to the downtown and the Arts district and a short 20 mins to the strip and the stadiums. Feel free to relax by the pool in the back or get out of the heat and enjoy its comfort by the TV on the huge sectional. Spacious rooms with Smart TVs in each of the rooms. Make this home yours while you make your transition. We do have a treadmill and exercise bike available.
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish teen dances with Derek Hough at Venetian Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas headliner Derek Hough partnered with Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada to grant the wish of a teenager. Hough met with Reese, a 16-year-old from Hamilton, Ohio, before a show of "Derek Hough: No Limit" at The Venetian Resort. Reese and her family posed for...
Large fire erupts outside The Weeknd concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
A large fire erupted late Saturday night outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, as fans were leaving a concert by singer The Weeknd. The Clark County Fire Department responded to the fire shortly before 11 p.m., KLAS reported. Fire officials reportedly got the flames under control quickly. The fire...
Free groceries coming to Las Vegas residents via pop-ups
Nevada is ranked eighth nationally in states with the highest overall food insecurity rates in 2021. The Just One Project wants to change that by providing free groceries to locals.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Eight Lounge in Las Vegas is the perfect place to puff
Swanky is the easiest descriptor for Eight Lounge. It’s here that you can kick back with a stogie—brands include Montecristo, El Septimo, Arturo Fuente, Padron and more, with pricing from $14 all the way up to a $5,000 cigar, a Gurkha Maharaja proprietary blend. The filtration inside is state of the art, too—instead of circulating stale air, new air is pumped in every four minutes creating a fresh, clean smell. Besides cigars, Eight offers handcrafted cocktails, indulgent bites from next-door eatery Brezza, huge outdoor patio and live music and DJs throughout the week.
Beard Papa’s is Bringing Its Cream Puff Back to Las Vegas
This time around, the brand is getting off the Strip and focusing on Las Vegas locals
Fox5 KVVU
Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is shocking surveillance video you’ll only see on FOX5: the moment a car slams into Houston’s Hot Chicken near Green Valley Parkway and Interstate 215. Saturday marks one year since the location opened but because of the damage inside, they will be closed.
travelnowsmart.com
Best Strip View Hotel in Las Vegas
What is the best strip view hotel in Las Vegas? You can choose from the NoMad, Flamingo, MGM Grand or Hyde Bellagio. Each of them has unique views of the Las Vegas Strip. In addition, they all offer free parking and great amenities. Located a mile south of the airport and two miles from the strip, these hotels are convenient for both business and leisure travelers.
August Treats At Pinkbox Doughnuts
Las Vegas(KLAS)-August means special monthly treats at Pinkbox doughnuts. Jessica Anderson, Vice president of the brilliant Pinkbox marketing, joins Roqui Theus in the kitchen to tell us “What’s Up Doc!? as we head towards the end of summer.
Slim Chickens Announces Franchise Deal for Las Vegas
The next big thing in Las Vegas chicken is Slim
8newsnow.com
Mobile food pantry serves thousands of Las Vegas residents
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Saturday, Aug. 20 The Just One Project of southern Nevada held multiple pop-up food pantries. In total, 14 mobile pop-up sites distributed free groceries to more than 2,500 households, and 12,00 food-insecure individuals in the Las Vegas area. The Just One Project is southern Nevada’s...
Fox5 KVVU
Warren Street Festival is Saturday
Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. FOX5 EXTRA: Simple...
Oakland A’s Talks About Moving to Vegas Gain Steam
The A’s continue the Byzantine process of seeking a deal to remain in Oakland, but should they bolt to Vegas, they’ll have a very interested suitor. Billionaire hotel magnate Phil Ruffin, owner of Circus Circus and other properties, reportedly met with A’s executives last week in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy to be demolished
The Las Vegas City Council approved plans to demolish one of the former homes of German-American entertainers Siegfried & Roy.
Fox5 KVVU
Game show champions come to Las Vegas for contestant boot camp, charity showdown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several game show titans are coming to Las Vegas for a boot camp for wannabe contestants, as well as a trivia showdown for charity. Game Show Boot Camp will take place Friday August 19 through Sunday August 21 at the Hampton Inn Tropicana (4975 Dean Martin Drive). The event will feature workshops including how to be a great contestant, hands on buzzer, and tips from the titans.
Check out the lightning show over the Las Vegas valley
Dramatic lightning rolls through the Las Vegas valley.
Another Broken Yolk Location Revealed: Rainbow and Blue Diamond
Plans have been submitted for another Las Vegas location
