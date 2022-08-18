ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wettest recorded day in Las Vegas was 65 years ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Today, Aug. 21, marks the 65-year anniversary of the wettest calendar day on record, according to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas. In a tweet from the organization, it was revealed that on Aug. 21 in 1957, 2.58 inches of rain was officially recorded at the airport, making it the wettest calendar day on record.
Life is Beautiful hosts cleanup event in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some early risers helped clean up the streets of downtown Las Vegas on Saturday. Life is Beautiful hosted the cleanup event in partnership with Caridad Gardens and the city of Las Vegas's "Keep Las Vegas Beautiful" initiative. People who are passionate about community service were...
OCEAN PRIME LAS VEGAS SCHEDULED TO OPEN IN SPRING 2023

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ (CMR) Ocean Prime brand is pleased to announce its first Las Vegas restaurant and18th location, which will be the anchor restaurant in 63. CMR plans to invest nearly $20 million into this flagship location, centered at the bustling and iconic corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
Get Comfortable in Las Vegas - Corporate Housing Rental

This is a beautiful northwest Las Vegas fully furnished home that you can make your own in your transition. It’s a short 15 min trip to the downtown and the Arts district and a short 20 mins to the strip and the stadiums. Feel free to relax by the pool in the back or get out of the heat and enjoy its comfort by the TV on the huge sectional. Spacious rooms with Smart TVs in each of the rooms. Make this home yours while you make your transition. We do have a treadmill and exercise bike available.
Make-A-Wish teen dances with Derek Hough at Venetian Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas headliner Derek Hough partnered with Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada to grant the wish of a teenager. Hough met with Reese, a 16-year-old from Hamilton, Ohio, before a show of "Derek Hough: No Limit" at The Venetian Resort. Reese and her family posed for...
Eight Lounge in Las Vegas is the perfect place to puff

Swanky is the easiest descriptor for Eight Lounge. It’s here that you can kick back with a stogie—brands include Montecristo, El Septimo, Arturo Fuente, Padron and more, with pricing from $14 all the way up to a $5,000 cigar, a Gurkha Maharaja proprietary blend. The filtration inside is state of the art, too—instead of circulating stale air, new air is pumped in every four minutes creating a fresh, clean smell. Besides cigars, Eight offers handcrafted cocktails, indulgent bites from next-door eatery Brezza, huge outdoor patio and live music and DJs throughout the week.
Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is shocking surveillance video you’ll only see on FOX5: the moment a car slams into Houston’s Hot Chicken near Green Valley Parkway and Interstate 215. Saturday marks one year since the location opened but because of the damage inside, they will be closed.
Best Strip View Hotel in Las Vegas

What is the best strip view hotel in Las Vegas? You can choose from the NoMad, Flamingo, MGM Grand or Hyde Bellagio. Each of them has unique views of the Las Vegas Strip. In addition, they all offer free parking and great amenities. Located a mile south of the airport and two miles from the strip, these hotels are convenient for both business and leisure travelers.
August Treats At Pinkbox Doughnuts

Las Vegas(KLAS)-August means special monthly treats at Pinkbox doughnuts. Jessica Anderson, Vice president of the brilliant Pinkbox marketing, joins Roqui Theus in the kitchen to tell us “What’s Up Doc!? as we head towards the end of summer.
Mobile food pantry serves thousands of Las Vegas residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Saturday, Aug. 20 The Just One Project of southern Nevada held multiple pop-up food pantries. In total, 14 mobile pop-up sites distributed free groceries to more than 2,500 households, and 12,00 food-insecure individuals in the Las Vegas area. The Just One Project is southern Nevada’s...
Warren Street Festival is Saturday

Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. FOX5 EXTRA: Simple...
Game show champions come to Las Vegas for contestant boot camp, charity showdown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several game show titans are coming to Las Vegas for a boot camp for wannabe contestants, as well as a trivia showdown for charity. Game Show Boot Camp will take place Friday August 19 through Sunday August 21 at the Hampton Inn Tropicana (4975 Dean Martin Drive). The event will feature workshops including how to be a great contestant, hands on buzzer, and tips from the titans.
