CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child, according...
Child in Douglas County dies from a suspected 'brain-eating' amoeba
The Douglas County Health Department sent a news release on Wednesday afternoon about a local child who died this week from a suspected case of Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM).
WOWT
Nox-Crete hopes to soon begin cleanup of chemical fire aftermath
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nox-Crete, the scene of a massive warehouse fire three months ago, is hoping to begin cleanup this week. A public relations firm hired by Nox-Crete says the company is waiting on a permit from the city to move forward. Town officials believe cleaning should begin early...
knopnews2.com
Officials investigate body discovered in northwest Otoe County
OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) -The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the body of a man found in northwest Otoe County. Deputies were sent to an acreage Friday evening after the landowners were walking their property and discovered the deceased male in a vehicle that had been on the acreage for several years.
WOWT
Warrant issued for Omaha double homicide suspect, allegedly tried to kill third person
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man arrested in Iowa is suspected of killing his grandmother and great-grandmother earlier this month. A warrant has been issued for him in Douglas County. Gage Walter, 27, is suspected by Omaha Police to have killed two of his family members on Aug. 13.
WOWT
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office: License-plate reading cameras safe, secure
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Tuesday, the Omaha city council will make a decision about installing license-plate reading cameras across the city. It sparked debate at the council meeting last week about data gathering and privacy, and on Sunday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is setting the record straight again - saying the system is safe, secure, and successful.
WOWT
No charges will be filed in Bennington Lake boat accident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say they will not pursue charges against the people involved in a traumatic boating accident at Bennington Lake. The accident on July 25 involved three people. Authorities say a juvenile was driving a boat pulling three people on innertubes - a 47-year-old man as well as two girls, ages 8 and 15.
klin.com
DHHS Reports First Suspected Death in Nebraska from Brain-Eating Amoeba
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued a news release late Wednesday afternoon about a suspected death of a Nebraska resident from brain-eating amoeba. The complete news release is below:. Lincoln, Neb. –A Nebraska resident is suspected to have died from infection with Naegleria fowleri, commonly referred to...
WOWT
Volunteers help clean up Zorinsky Lake Park
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dozens of people spent their Sunday cleaning up a local park. More than 30 volunteers with ASEZ WAO, an international young adult volunteer group, spent the day picking up trash and litter around Zorinsky Lake Park. The group name stands for ‘Save the Earth from A...
WOWT
Omaha fallen hero honored in Beaver Lake
Morning low clouds will keep temperatures a little cooler today. We'll stay in the 70s most of the day, afternoon sunshine should warm highs to around 80. Clearing and warming this weekend, heat returns late next week. Daegan Page Way celebrated in Beaver Lake. Updated: 18 hours ago. As the...
WOWT
Two injured in Saturday morning Omaha stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in south Omaha. A little after 8 a.m. Saturday morning officers blocked off an area along 24th and Bancroft. Two people were taken to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries. No other details have been released.
klkntv.com
Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
WOWT
Beaver Lake in Cass County honors Cpl. Daegan Page
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the calendar brings us closer to the first anniversary of America’s dramatic exit from Afghanistan, memories of Omaha’s fallen hero — Marine Corporal Daegan Page — rise across Nebraska. Beaver Lake in Cass County where his dad’s side of the family...
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska teachers dip into own pockets, plead for help to supply classrooms, aid students
Kylie Adolf knows what it takes to run a successful second grade classroom. She needs jump ropes. Tissues. Colorful paper. Puzzles. A princess puzzle is always a good idea. But the Omaha second grade teacher can’t request those supplies from her school and expect to find them in her supply closet the next week. There are no funds in the budget for that.
WOWT
License plate reading cams DOCO
Cooling off quickly again tonight, but more summer heat is on the way this week. Omaha Police investigating online threats to Millard School. A juvenile has been arrested in connection to alleged threats against a school. Nebraska warrant issued for double homicide suspect. Updated: 6 hours ago. A warrant has...
WOWT
Library patrons attend Farewell Event at Omaha Downtown Library
One of WOWT's original photographers celebrated his birthday recently. A little fog early this morning will give way to lots of sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little warmer, topping out in the middle 80s. Cool tonight, summer warmth returns next week. Updated: 23 hours ago. Cooling down...
WOWT
Undocumented immigrants in Omaha eligible for emergency rental assistance
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A key restriction on who qualifies for rental assistance in Omaha has been lifted. The new legal interpretation allows undocumented immigrants to apply for federal funding. “This is a game changer,” said Karina El-Refai, MACCH ERA program manager. “We have seen first-hand the ways in which...
WOWT
Part of West Omaha road to close Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of 156th Street will be closed this Saturday for a practice house burn. According to the Douglas County Engineer, 156th Street between Military Road and Rainwood Road, as well as Military Road east to Chestnut Driver will be closed to all traffic on Saturday, Aug. 20.
WOWT
Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
