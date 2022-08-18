ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Nox-Crete hopes to soon begin cleanup of chemical fire aftermath

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nox-Crete, the scene of a massive warehouse fire three months ago, is hoping to begin cleanup this week. A public relations firm hired by Nox-Crete says the company is waiting on a permit from the city to move forward. Town officials believe cleaning should begin early...
knopnews2.com

Officials investigate body discovered in northwest Otoe County

OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) -The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the body of a man found in northwest Otoe County. Deputies were sent to an acreage Friday evening after the landowners were walking their property and discovered the deceased male in a vehicle that had been on the acreage for several years.
WOWT

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office: License-plate reading cameras safe, secure

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Tuesday, the Omaha city council will make a decision about installing license-plate reading cameras across the city. It sparked debate at the council meeting last week about data gathering and privacy, and on Sunday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is setting the record straight again - saying the system is safe, secure, and successful.
WOWT

No charges will be filed in Bennington Lake boat accident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say they will not pursue charges against the people involved in a traumatic boating accident at Bennington Lake. The accident on July 25 involved three people. Authorities say a juvenile was driving a boat pulling three people on innertubes - a 47-year-old man as well as two girls, ages 8 and 15.
klin.com

DHHS Reports First Suspected Death in Nebraska from Brain-Eating Amoeba

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued a news release late Wednesday afternoon about a suspected death of a Nebraska resident from brain-eating amoeba. The complete news release is below:. Lincoln, Neb. –A Nebraska resident is suspected to have died from infection with Naegleria fowleri, commonly referred to...
WOWT

Volunteers help clean up Zorinsky Lake Park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dozens of people spent their Sunday cleaning up a local park. More than 30 volunteers with ASEZ WAO, an international young adult volunteer group, spent the day picking up trash and litter around Zorinsky Lake Park. The group name stands for ‘Save the Earth from A...
WOWT

Omaha fallen hero honored in Beaver Lake

Morning low clouds will keep temperatures a little cooler today. We'll stay in the 70s most of the day, afternoon sunshine should warm highs to around 80. Clearing and warming this weekend, heat returns late next week. Daegan Page Way celebrated in Beaver Lake. Updated: 18 hours ago. As the...
WOWT

Two injured in Saturday morning Omaha stabbing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in south Omaha. A little after 8 a.m. Saturday morning officers blocked off an area along 24th and Bancroft. Two people were taken to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries. No other details have been released.
klkntv.com

Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
WOWT

Beaver Lake in Cass County honors Cpl. Daegan Page

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the calendar brings us closer to the first anniversary of America’s dramatic exit from Afghanistan, memories of Omaha’s fallen hero — Marine Corporal Daegan Page — rise across Nebraska. Beaver Lake in Cass County where his dad’s side of the family...
The Associated Press

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska teachers dip into own pockets, plead for help to supply classrooms, aid students

Kylie Adolf knows what it takes to run a successful second grade classroom. She needs jump ropes. Tissues. Colorful paper. Puzzles. A princess puzzle is always a good idea. But the Omaha second grade teacher can’t request those supplies from her school and expect to find them in her supply closet the next week. There are no funds in the budget for that.
WOWT

License plate reading cams DOCO

Cooling off quickly again tonight, but more summer heat is on the way this week. Omaha Police investigating online threats to Millard School. A juvenile has been arrested in connection to alleged threats against a school. Nebraska warrant issued for double homicide suspect. Updated: 6 hours ago. A warrant has...
WOWT

Library patrons attend Farewell Event at Omaha Downtown Library

One of WOWT's original photographers celebrated his birthday recently. A little fog early this morning will give way to lots of sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little warmer, topping out in the middle 80s. Cool tonight, summer warmth returns next week. Updated: 23 hours ago. Cooling down...
WOWT

Undocumented immigrants in Omaha eligible for emergency rental assistance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A key restriction on who qualifies for rental assistance in Omaha has been lifted. The new legal interpretation allows undocumented immigrants to apply for federal funding. “This is a game changer,” said Karina El-Refai, MACCH ERA program manager. “We have seen first-hand the ways in which...
WOWT

Part of West Omaha road to close Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of 156th Street will be closed this Saturday for a practice house burn. According to the Douglas County Engineer, 156th Street between Military Road and Rainwood Road, as well as Military Road east to Chestnut Driver will be closed to all traffic on Saturday, Aug. 20.
WOWT

Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
