HIGHLIGHTS: Shutouts from FVL, Pulaski, West De Pere, and more
(WFRV) – Thursday night a handful of high school teams hit the football field for their opening game of the season and Friday night was no different for more local teams in the area. Fox Valley Lutheran, Pulaski, West De Pere, and Two Rivers all started their season with shutouts. Menasha defeated Appleton East in […]
seehafernews.com
Lincoln Girls Tennis Wins 2 of 3 At Shawano Quad
Manitowoc Lincoln opened its Girls Tennis schedule Thursday (August 18th) with competition at the Shawano Quadrangular Meet. The Ships of Head Coach Stephanie Henschel went 2 and 1 on the day, with victories over Oshkosh North 5-2 and the host Shawano Hawks 7-0. Their loss came to FRCC rival Pulaski...
wearegreenbay.com
GB police respond to 27 calls during Packers only home preseason game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In Friday night’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, Lambeau Field was electric, but the Green Bay Police had a fairly quiet night. According to the Green Bay Police Department, it responded to 27 service calls during the first home game of the 2022 football season.
WISN
Two Wisconsinites win USA Mullet Championship divisions
Wisconsin is known for a lot of things such as beer, cheese, the Packers, and now, mullets. Emmitt Bailey, of Menomonie, took first place in the USA Mullet Championship's kid's division. Cayden Kershaw won the teen division. Max Weihbrecht of De Pere took third place. Voting took place last week,...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Shooting Updated
Thicker clouds will finally break later today finally bringing back the sunshine!. An area of low pressure moving through will bring showers and storms at times today.
wpr.org
23-year-old man buys Wisconsin golf course, hopes to attract younger generation to golf
It was mostly a joke in college. What if Tyler Luedtke, now 23, bought the Sir Lanserlot Golf Course in Plymouth? He's from the area and played that course as a kid. And about a year and a half ago while he was at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, he floated the idea to a friend.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Big Pond breaking records for summer salmon Green Bay man wins top Kewaunee/Door County tourney prize
A 40-pound salmon and two state records in a week’s time are among the summer’s top fish tales so far on Lake Michigan. Minnesota anglers reeled in two of the three, including a 44-inch, 40.4-pound Chinook caught July 31 on an Algoma charter boat. It is believed to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs named
WEST BEND, Wis. - Officials with West Bend's Shalom Wildlife Zoo shared an update on social media Saturday, Aug. 20 after their four new tiger cubs were named. Zoo officials asked for the public's input in naming the cubs, and they received hundreds of suggestions. The cubs' names are as...
The Legacy Hotel bringing a new form of luxury to Green Bay
Mother, son duo is working to bring a new form of luxury to Green Bay that the area has never seen before, and give back to the community they love.
WBAY Green Bay
Police identify Green Bay murder victim
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: "The Day After" Brad looks at how many people would die during and after a nuclear war (spoiler alert: It's not good). On a happier note, a 17-year-old's invention could save the future for electric cars. Updated: 47 minutes ago. Green Bay's music festival on CityDeck returns...
spectrumnews1.com
Small cheese operation wins big at Wisconsin State Fair
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Artisan Cheese Exchange made a big splash at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. In fact, the Sheboygan-based speciality cheese maker is making noise on the national and international stage. “We’re smaller,” said Chris Gentine, founder of The Artisan Cheese Exchange and Deer Creek Cheese....
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Elementary School Principal Passed Away
Manitowoc Public School District Board President Stacey Soeldner has confirmed with Seehafer News the passing of a local elementary school principal. Duane Simmons, the principal at Jackson Elementary School was only 53. He was found in his home Wednesday evening by his wife. Soeldner issued a statement on the situation,...
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
wearegreenbay.com
The transformation of Jerry Bader
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking about the transformation of former conservative radio talk show host and pastor, Jerry Bader. In 2004, his radio show, “The Jerry Bader Show” hit the airwaves, but after he parted ways with WTAQ, he became the Pastor of Samaritan’s Heart Ministries Church in Green Bay.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Investigating a Weekend Shooting
Gun violence continues to be an issue in Green Bay as another shooting was reported over the weekend. This incident occurred outside of the Deckner Manor Apartments, located in the 2000 block of Deckner Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday (August 20th). The unnamed victim was taken to a local...
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc Rapids bridge closure to last several months
MANITOWOC RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting Monday, a bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for several months. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on North Union Road in the Town of Manitowoc Rapids will be closing for bridge replacement. The closure is scheduled to...
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/21/22 Fatal Crash In The Town Of Marshfield
A 34-year-old man from the St. Peter area of Fond du Lac County was killed when the truck he was driving went off Fond du Lac County Highway W early Sunday morning and crashed. Sheriff’s officials say he was heading north and failed to negotiate a curve at County Highway WH. His truck went into the ditch and became airborne. It traveled across County Highway WH and landed on the north side of that road where it rolled over several time ejecting the St. Peter man. He was the only occupant of the truck and died at the scene. Contributing factors in the crash included alcohol, speed, and lack of seatbelt use. The accident in the Town of Marshfield was reported just before 2:30 am.
wearegreenbay.com
‘As I always say, the people here are warm’: Lil Jamaica celebrates 3 years in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A one-of-a-kind food truck and dine-in eatery in Green Bay rang in three years of delicious service in a special way. On Friday night, Wisconsinites gathered at Lil Jamaica, located at 1332 South Broadway Street, to help celebrate the business’s three-year anniversary – which was no easy feat.
wearegreenbay.com
Fiery crash in Hobart near Hillcrest Drive and Riverdale Drive
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – A fiery vehicle accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the Village of Hobart on Thursday. Local 5 News was on the scene as one car was in flames off of the side of the road. The accident occurred near the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Riverdale Drive.
