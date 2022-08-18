ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFRV Local 5

HIGHLIGHTS: Shutouts from FVL, Pulaski, West De Pere, and more

(WFRV) – Thursday night a handful of high school teams hit the football field for their opening game of the season and Friday night was no different for more local teams in the area. Fox Valley Lutheran, Pulaski, West De Pere, and Two Rivers all started their season with shutouts. Menasha defeated Appleton East in […]
PULASKI, WI
seehafernews.com

Lincoln Girls Tennis Wins 2 of 3 At Shawano Quad

Manitowoc Lincoln opened its Girls Tennis schedule Thursday (August 18th) with competition at the Shawano Quadrangular Meet. The Ships of Head Coach Stephanie Henschel went 2 and 1 on the day, with victories over Oshkosh North 5-2 and the host Shawano Hawks 7-0. Their loss came to FRCC rival Pulaski...
wearegreenbay.com

GB police respond to 27 calls during Packers only home preseason game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In Friday night’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, Lambeau Field was electric, but the Green Bay Police had a fairly quiet night. According to the Green Bay Police Department, it responded to 27 service calls during the first home game of the 2022 football season.
GREEN BAY, WI
WISN

Two Wisconsinites win USA Mullet Championship divisions

Wisconsin is known for a lot of things such as beer, cheese, the Packers, and now, mullets. Emmitt Bailey, of Menomonie, took first place in the USA Mullet Championship's kid's division. Cayden Kershaw won the teen division. Max Weihbrecht of De Pere took third place. Voting took place last week,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Shooting Updated

Thicker clouds will finally break later today finally bringing back the sunshine!. An area of low pressure moving through will bring showers and storms at times today.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs named

WEST BEND, Wis. - Officials with West Bend's Shalom Wildlife Zoo shared an update on social media Saturday, Aug. 20 after their four new tiger cubs were named. Zoo officials asked for the public's input in naming the cubs, and they received hundreds of suggestions. The cubs' names are as...
WEST BEND, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police identify Green Bay murder victim

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: "The Day After" Brad looks at how many people would die during and after a nuclear war (spoiler alert: It's not good). On a happier note, a 17-year-old's invention could save the future for electric cars. Updated: 47 minutes ago. Green Bay's music festival on CityDeck returns...
spectrumnews1.com

Small cheese operation wins big at Wisconsin State Fair

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Artisan Cheese Exchange made a big splash at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. In fact, the Sheboygan-based speciality cheese maker is making noise on the national and international stage. “We’re smaller,” said Chris Gentine, founder of The Artisan Cheese Exchange and Deer Creek Cheese....
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Elementary School Principal Passed Away

Manitowoc Public School District Board President Stacey Soeldner has confirmed with Seehafer News the passing of a local elementary school principal. Duane Simmons, the principal at Jackson Elementary School was only 53. He was found in his home Wednesday evening by his wife. Soeldner issued a statement on the situation,...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

The transformation of Jerry Bader

(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking about the transformation of former conservative radio talk show host and pastor, Jerry Bader. In 2004, his radio show, “The Jerry Bader Show” hit the airwaves, but after he parted ways with WTAQ, he became the Pastor of Samaritan’s Heart Ministries Church in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Police Investigating a Weekend Shooting

Gun violence continues to be an issue in Green Bay as another shooting was reported over the weekend. This incident occurred outside of the Deckner Manor Apartments, located in the 2000 block of Deckner Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday (August 20th). The unnamed victim was taken to a local...
GREEN BAY, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc Rapids bridge closure to last several months

MANITOWOC RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting Monday, a bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for several months. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on North Union Road in the Town of Manitowoc Rapids will be closing for bridge replacement. The closure is scheduled to...
MANITOWOC, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

8/21/22 Fatal Crash In The Town Of Marshfield

A 34-year-old man from the St. Peter area of Fond du Lac County was killed when the truck he was driving went off Fond du Lac County Highway W early Sunday morning and crashed. Sheriff’s officials say he was heading north and failed to negotiate a curve at County Highway WH. His truck went into the ditch and became airborne. It traveled across County Highway WH and landed on the north side of that road where it rolled over several time ejecting the St. Peter man. He was the only occupant of the truck and died at the scene. Contributing factors in the crash included alcohol, speed, and lack of seatbelt use. The accident in the Town of Marshfield was reported just before 2:30 am.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fiery crash in Hobart near Hillcrest Drive and Riverdale Drive

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – A fiery vehicle accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the Village of Hobart on Thursday. Local 5 News was on the scene as one car was in flames off of the side of the road. The accident occurred near the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Riverdale Drive.
HOBART, WI

