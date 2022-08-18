Read full article on original website
Trouble Brewing At Mar-a-Lago! Inside Donald Trump's Latest Scandal
Donald Trump is widely believed to be one of the most controversial and divisive leaders in American history, but even after leaving the White House, the former President of the United States is no stranger to scandal. Trump hit headlines yet again after the FBI raided his Florida resort on...
Two Dividend Stocks Legendary Investor George Soros Is Holding Through The Tumultuous Markets
As many notable investors submit their 13F SEC filings, we can gain a better understanding of market sentiment by monitoring their portfolios. With many investors split on market direction, investing in stocks with attractive betas, strong earnings, and dividend yields can prove to be beneficial. Here are two dividend stocks that George Soros holds in Soros Fund Management.
How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times
Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...
Alan Dershowitz says every reputable attorney he's spoken with has told him their firms 'won't let them go anywhere near' Trump
Trump will have a hard time building a legal-defense team as his legal troubles continue to build, Alan Dershowitz, who's represented Trump, said.
Why Billionaire Charles Koch Thinks Cannabis Prohibition Is 'Counterproductive' - And Is Spending Millions To Support Legalization
This article was originally published in August 2021. More and more powerful people, whether because of their wealth, celebrity status or their positions as corporate leaders and politicians, have begun to express their views in support of ending marijuana prohibition. One such person is Charles Koch, a billionaire businessman and...
Tesla Supercharger Network Opens To Non-Tesla Owners, Here's How Much It Could Cost
Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc. TSLA has its own charging network of Tesla Superchargers worldwide. The company has slowly been opening up access to the charging stations to other electric vehicles outside the U.S. and preparing to launch more options in the U.S. Pricing for the plan was leaked and could offer a glimpse into Tesla’s plans.
Estee Lauder, Eli Lilly And These 2 Energy Stocks Are CNBC's Final Trades
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private chose Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL. “Return of travel and potentially some loosening of restrictions in China bode well for this stock, I think over the course of next year,” she said. Rob Sechan...
Apple, Walmart And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Monday after recording losses in the previous session. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
Trump’s approval rating rose following FBI investigation, polls show – live
FBI search of Mar-a-Lago is potentially most serious legal problem yet for Trump but has also rallied Republicans
Tesla's Full Self Driving To Pinch Pockets, Raoul Paul Shrugs Off Crypto Selloff, Rivian CEO's 10-Figure Paycheck: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From The Weekend
Market chatter dominated the weekend's news flow following Friday's sell-off on Wall Street. Foxconn is diversifying out of China to escape the heat of the China-Taiwan tensions. As earnings wind down and investors look ahead to a catalyst-starved near term, with volatility likely to be the order of the day...
Why The Biden Administration Advises Applicants Not To Invest In Cannabis: 'Not Knowing Is Not An Excuse'
The Biden administration recently expanded its employee conduct guidelines to potentially decline security clearance to people who have backed marijuana-related business. “Eligibility may be negatively impacted if an individual knowingly and directly invests in stocks or business ventures that specifically pertain to marijuana growers and retailers,” according to a document obtained by Politico. “Decisions to willfully invest in such activity could reflect questionable judgment and an unwillingness to comply with laws, rules, and regulations.”
Devon Energy, Eli Lilly Are CNBC 'Fast Money' Mentions, With Kevin O'Leary Selling These 7 Stocks
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
Xi Jinping May Be Planning To Meet Vladimir Putin In Response To Pelosi Taiwan Visit
Chinese President Xi Jinping is reportedly planning to travel to Central Asia to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin with other leaders at a regional summit next month, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The report, citing people familiar with the situation, said Xi’s office signaled this week to the...
US Futures Begin Monday In Deep-Red: Analyst Sees Profit-Taking Bringing 'Buying Opportunity' While Traders Eye Fed's Jackson Hole Event
Wall Street looks set to start the first trading session of the week on a markedly negative note, extending the downward momentum from Friday. The major U.S. averages finished the week ended Aug. 19 on a low note, with the S&P 500 Index snapping a four-week winning streak and ending down 1.2% for the week at 4,228.48.
Hackers Target General Bytes' Bitcoin ATMs With A Zero-Day Attack After 'Help Ukraine' Feature Added
The servers of Bitcoin BTC/USD ATM manufacturer General Bytes were compromised by a zero-day exploit, allowing hackers to take over as default administrators and modify settings to send money to their wallet addresses. Although the total amount of funds stolen and the number of compromised ATMs have not been made...
Bitwage Partners w/ Casa & Edge to Bring Bitcoin Payroll to Mainstream Audiences
Bitwage is the global leader in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency and stablecoin payroll with services across invoicing and benefits services. The company also offers resources to employers, employees, and freelancers with their robust, online platform. San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2022) - Bitwage has been helping workers globally receive their...
Can Crypto Mining Actually Be Green?
The rise in popularity of the cryptocurrency market has brought with it increased scrutiny, especially regarding the sustainability and environmental impact of these digital assets. Famously, the energy requirement of the Bitcoin BTC/USD network alone has been compared to that of a small country — say Norway. Many people have...
How Much Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos Aussies Own? Government To Conduct A Stocktake To Find Out Just That
Australia announced a stocktake of its cryptocurrency holdings to help better understand and regulate the booming $1 trillion sector. What Happened: The Treasury would undertake “token mapping,” or cataloging of the types and uses of digital currency owned within the country, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement, Reuters reported.
