POTUS

Two Dividend Stocks Legendary Investor George Soros Is Holding Through The Tumultuous Markets

As many notable investors submit their 13F SEC filings, we can gain a better understanding of market sentiment by monitoring their portfolios. With many investors split on market direction, investing in stocks with attractive betas, strong earnings, and dividend yields can prove to be beneficial. Here are two dividend stocks that George Soros holds in Soros Fund Management.
Donald Trump
Why Billionaire Charles Koch Thinks Cannabis Prohibition Is 'Counterproductive' - And Is Spending Millions To Support Legalization

This article was originally published in August 2021. More and more powerful people, whether because of their wealth, celebrity status or their positions as corporate leaders and politicians, have begun to express their views in support of ending marijuana prohibition. One such person is Charles Koch, a billionaire businessman and...
Apple, Walmart And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Monday after recording losses in the previous session. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Tesla's Full Self Driving To Pinch Pockets, Raoul Paul Shrugs Off Crypto Selloff, Rivian CEO's 10-Figure Paycheck: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From The Weekend

Market chatter dominated the weekend's news flow following Friday's sell-off on Wall Street. Foxconn is diversifying out of China to escape the heat of the China-Taiwan tensions. As earnings wind down and investors look ahead to a catalyst-starved near term, with volatility likely to be the order of the day...
Why The Biden Administration Advises Applicants Not To Invest In Cannabis: 'Not Knowing Is Not An Excuse'

The Biden administration recently expanded its employee conduct guidelines to potentially decline security clearance to people who have backed marijuana-related business. “Eligibility may be negatively impacted if an individual knowingly and directly invests in stocks or business ventures that specifically pertain to marijuana growers and retailers,” according to a document obtained by Politico. “Decisions to willfully invest in such activity could reflect questionable judgment and an unwillingness to comply with laws, rules, and regulations.”
Bitwage Partners w/ Casa & Edge to Bring Bitcoin Payroll to Mainstream Audiences

Bitwage is the global leader in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency and stablecoin payroll with services across invoicing and benefits services. The company also offers resources to employers, employees, and freelancers with their robust, online platform. San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2022) - Bitwage has been helping workers globally receive their...
Can Crypto Mining Actually Be Green?

The rise in popularity of the cryptocurrency market has brought with it increased scrutiny, especially regarding the sustainability and environmental impact of these digital assets. Famously, the energy requirement of the Bitcoin BTC/USD network alone has been compared to that of a small country — say Norway. Many people have...
How Much Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos Aussies Own? Government To Conduct A Stocktake To Find Out Just That

Australia announced a stocktake of its cryptocurrency holdings to help better understand and regulate the booming $1 trillion sector. What Happened: The Treasury would undertake “token mapping,” or cataloging of the types and uses of digital currency owned within the country, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement, Reuters reported.
