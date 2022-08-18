ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

ECU releases swimming and diving schedule

By Malcolm W. Gray, ECU Sports Information
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rCvOr_0hM6VScq00

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Four home events including single team meets against Liberty and Richmond highlight the 2022-23 schedule for the East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team according to an announcement by fifth-year head coach Matthew Jabs Thursday.

CLICK HERE for the full schedule

“We are very excited for the upcoming season,” Jabs said. “I appreciate the opposing coaches on our schedule agreeing to compete with us this year and with a deeper roster, and talented incoming class I expect more favorable results this season. I hope we can fill Minges for each of our home meets this season. There’s nothing like a packed Minges for a swim meet, our team feeds off that energy, always has, always will.”

For the second-straight year, ECU will open the season on the road at UNC Asheville (Sept. 30-Oct. 1) before returning to Greenville for a quad swimming meet against Barton, Campbell and Chowan (Oct. 7) inside Minges Natatorium. The next day, the Pirates will host Richmond in the pool and diving well. ECU will close out the fall portion of its schedule with a single meet at James Madison (Oct. 29) and end the semester participating in the WVU Invitational (Nov. 17-19).

Following the holiday break, ECU will return to the pool hosting Liberty (Jan. 7) and a tri-meet with Old Dominion and William & Mary (Jan. 14) in Greenville. The remainder of the competition schedule has the Pirates on the road at Georgia Southern (Jan. 21) and the Caviler Invitational (Feb. 3-5) in Charlottesville, Va. The American Athletic Conference Championships (Feb. 13-18) will be hosted by SMU in Dallas, Texas, while the NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships are scheduled to be held in Knoxville, Tenn. (Mar. 15-18).

This year’s roster consists of 10 returners in Meghan Armstrong, Alayna Carlson, Meghan French, Rachel Gibson, Ava Iannetta, Anna Otto, Randi Palandro, Flanary Patterson, Caitlin Reynera and Polina Rukosuev. Last year, the senior duo of Reynera and Rukosuev continued the program’s success in the pool during The American Championships as both earned all-conference accolades after claiming bronze in two of their events.

Jabs and his staff, which includes Riley Hilbrandt (assistant coach), Ryan McIntire (diving coach) and Mia Cote (student assistant), also welcome in 16 student-athletes in transfers Laura Kellberg, Lizzy Linartas, Morgan Reilly, and Brynna Wolfe, along with freshmen Kendall Bensen, Rachael Brown, Heidi Bruining, Emily Campbell, Sadie Covington, Emilee Hamblin, Sara Kalawska, Averi McQuitty, Claire Mowery, Caitlin Irvine Smith, Abigail Tomlinson and Morgan Yuengling.

Jabs served as the head women’s swimming and diving coach for four seasons (2017-20, 2021), following 17 years as an assistant coach to ECU Hall of Fame coach Rick Kobe.

Under his guidance, ECU’s dual meet record was a combined 37-26 (M 16-9, W 21-17). In that time, the Pirates set 66 school records, (38 varsity/28 freshman) won 26 American Athletic Conference championship events, with 52 all-conference athletes accumulating 79 all-conference performances. He led ECU to the 2020 American Athletic Conference Men’s Swimming & Diving championship and earned the league’s Coach-of-the-Year award.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Pirates come up short in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The East Carolina soccer team dropped a hotly contested match 2-0 against the No. 12 South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday. The contest was the second in as many games against a top-15 ranked team nationally. The Pirates started out by making some heady stops in the first 35-plus minutes of the game. Jazmin […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WNCT

ECU football closes camp with final scrimmage

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Big plays on both sides of the ball highlighted East Carolina’s final scrimmage of preseason camp Saturday morning at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.  The controlled action, played under overcast skies with temperatures in the 70s, consisted of nearly 80 scripted plays and included all levels of the program’s current depth chart – mostly featuring younger […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Myrtle Beach wins rain-shortened game with Wood Ducks

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Myrtle Beach jumped out to an early lead and withstood the weather to win a 7-1 rain-shortened game against the Down East Wood Ducks Sunday at Grainger Stadium. The game was called in the eighth after heavy rains made the field unplayable. Before that, Myrtle Beach scored three runs for the […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Greenville 13-15s win World Series in dramatic finish

STAFFORD, Va. (WNCT) — One thing the Greenville 13-15 all-star baseball team hasn’t had to worry about much in the Babe Ruth World Series was being tested by the opposition. When it did happen, the team passed the test with flying colors and won the World Series title … just in time for the start […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Greenville, NC
City
Dallas, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
WNCT

ECU holds convocation for incoming freshmen, classes start Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Inside Minges Coliseum at East Carolina University, hundreds of new students gathered for convocation on Sunday. Returning students helping with Sunday’s event were just as excited as the new students. “We’re here to introduce what’s so exciting about our campus to them,” said Prathiksha Raghavan, a senior at ECU. “So hopefully […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

A Pirate’s life: Getting to know some of ECU’s football players

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Off of the field, East Carolina University football players may have more in common with you than you thought. ECU football closes camp with final scrimmage 9OYS sat down with several of the Pirates during ECU’s football media day. We asked them about everything from their favorite Greenville restaurants to what […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Wood Ducks rally twice, beat Pelicans

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks rallied twice in their final two innings and held on to beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6-5 Saturday at Grainger Stadium. The win captured the series for the Wood Ducks (59-54, 26-21 second half), winners of four straight and eight of their last nine. It also […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Big night for Wood Ducks’ offense in 14-2 win

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks had a big offensive night Friday against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, pounding out 15 hits and scoring early in a 14-2 rout at Grainger Stadium. The Wood Ducks (58-54) scored half of their runs in the first three innings and never looked back. Daniel Mateo was […]
KINSTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Diving#Ecu#Unc Asheville#Liberty Lrb
WNCT

Parker Byrd discharged from hospital, to begin outpatient surgery, therapy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s the good news we’ve been waiting to hear. Parker Byrd, the incoming East Carolina University freshman who was seriously injured in a boating accident in Beaufort County at Bath Creek on July 23, was discharged from ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville on Saturday. “Praise Jesus, Parker has been discharged!!! […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville 13-15s reach World Series final

STAFFORD, Va. (WNCT) — Greenville’s 13-15 year-old baseball team is one win away from winning the Babe Ruth World Series. Greenville advanced to the World Series final game with an 8-0 victory over Rapid City, S.D. on Friday. Greenville has now outscored its opponents 56-4 in five games, four of them in pool play. Greenville […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Episode 42: ‘9 On The Positive Side’, 1-year anniversary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to the latest episode of “9 On The Positive Side.” This weekly 30-minute show puts the positive news front and center. You can find the show each Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on WNCT and Sunday at noon on CW. Click the above video to see the episode, which marks our […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Seven areas fail latest Swim Guide water test

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Four sites on the Lower Neuse and three on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week, Sound Rivers reported Friday. “If a site fails recreational water-quality standards, that means you should limit contact with the water there,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ program director. “You’re going to want to keep […]
WASHINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Man killed crossing intersection in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was killed Thursday night while crossing the street, police there said. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and Park Avenue. Bernard Grant, 50, was crossing the street when officials said he was hit by a Nissan sedan driven […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville intersection to become four-way stop

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An intersection in downtown Jacksonville is going to look a little bit different starting Monday. The traffic light at New Bridge and Warlick streets will be decommissioned, and the intersection will become a four-way stop. “We’ve done signal warn analysis, our transportation group has looked at it and said that really […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Suspects wanted in Havelock TEC helicopter vandalism

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who officials say vandalized a helicopter at the Havelock Tourist & Event Center, Saturday morning. Video footage captured two white males arriving at the Tourist Event Center (TEC) on August 20th, 2022 at 2:52 am Saturday morning. Both males […]
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

Miami Beach man arrested in Tarboro with 36 pounds of marijuana

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro police arrested a Miami man who was pulled over for speeding and, after a search of his vehicle, officials found 36 pounds of marijuana. Pablo Antonio Alonso Carrabeo of Miami Beach, Fla., was arrested and placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond. He was facing the […]
TARBORO, NC
WNCT

Martin Co. Sheriff’s Office gets grant for AEDs

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation that has been used to purchase 10 automatic defibrillators. The grant was for $13,120. Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said the grant is a much-needed donation that will help first responders when called into action. “We […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy