ECU releases swimming and diving schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Four home events including single team meets against Liberty and Richmond highlight the 2022-23 schedule for the East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team according to an announcement by fifth-year head coach Matthew Jabs Thursday.

“We are very excited for the upcoming season,” Jabs said. “I appreciate the opposing coaches on our schedule agreeing to compete with us this year and with a deeper roster, and talented incoming class I expect more favorable results this season. I hope we can fill Minges for each of our home meets this season. There’s nothing like a packed Minges for a swim meet, our team feeds off that energy, always has, always will.”

For the second-straight year, ECU will open the season on the road at UNC Asheville (Sept. 30-Oct. 1) before returning to Greenville for a quad swimming meet against Barton, Campbell and Chowan (Oct. 7) inside Minges Natatorium. The next day, the Pirates will host Richmond in the pool and diving well. ECU will close out the fall portion of its schedule with a single meet at James Madison (Oct. 29) and end the semester participating in the WVU Invitational (Nov. 17-19).

Following the holiday break, ECU will return to the pool hosting Liberty (Jan. 7) and a tri-meet with Old Dominion and William & Mary (Jan. 14) in Greenville. The remainder of the competition schedule has the Pirates on the road at Georgia Southern (Jan. 21) and the Caviler Invitational (Feb. 3-5) in Charlottesville, Va. The American Athletic Conference Championships (Feb. 13-18) will be hosted by SMU in Dallas, Texas, while the NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships are scheduled to be held in Knoxville, Tenn. (Mar. 15-18).

This year’s roster consists of 10 returners in Meghan Armstrong, Alayna Carlson, Meghan French, Rachel Gibson, Ava Iannetta, Anna Otto, Randi Palandro, Flanary Patterson, Caitlin Reynera and Polina Rukosuev. Last year, the senior duo of Reynera and Rukosuev continued the program’s success in the pool during The American Championships as both earned all-conference accolades after claiming bronze in two of their events.

Jabs and his staff, which includes Riley Hilbrandt (assistant coach), Ryan McIntire (diving coach) and Mia Cote (student assistant), also welcome in 16 student-athletes in transfers Laura Kellberg, Lizzy Linartas, Morgan Reilly, and Brynna Wolfe, along with freshmen Kendall Bensen, Rachael Brown, Heidi Bruining, Emily Campbell, Sadie Covington, Emilee Hamblin, Sara Kalawska, Averi McQuitty, Claire Mowery, Caitlin Irvine Smith, Abigail Tomlinson and Morgan Yuengling.

Jabs served as the head women’s swimming and diving coach for four seasons (2017-20, 2021), following 17 years as an assistant coach to ECU Hall of Fame coach Rick Kobe.

Under his guidance, ECU’s dual meet record was a combined 37-26 (M 16-9, W 21-17). In that time, the Pirates set 66 school records, (38 varsity/28 freshman) won 26 American Athletic Conference championship events, with 52 all-conference athletes accumulating 79 all-conference performances. He led ECU to the 2020 American Athletic Conference Men’s Swimming & Diving championship and earned the league’s Coach-of-the-Year award.

