Read full article on original website
Related
Chilling twist in mystery of family who vanished with daughter, 2, on camping trip following visit to Walmart
A MISSING dad quit his job just days before vanishing on a camping trip with his ex-girlfriend and their daughter, his family has revealed. Nicholas Hansen, 38, Jill Sidebotham, 28, and Lydia, two, supposedly left on June 27 and were last seen in a Walmart store in Mexico, Maine days later.
At this farm, visitors can escape life and play with adorable baby goats
Sunflower Farm is the home to 60 new baby goats every spring and is open for guests to play with the goats and even put them to bed in pajamas.
Comments / 0