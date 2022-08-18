ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones slaps Antonio Brown with harsh reality on joining Cowboys

Former embattled NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown earlier this week made a comment to TMZ Sports that caught the attention of football fans everywhere. He made it clear he would like to play football again, saying “Tell Jerry Jones to call me.” Jones of course if the owner of ‘America’s Team,’ the Dallas Cowboys.
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission

Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
ClutchPoints

‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith

Drew Lock’s bid to be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks this coming season suffered a significant blow after the 25-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. As it turns out, it wasn’t a just simple bout against the dreaded virus for the former Missouri standout. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently spoke out about Lock’s […] The post ‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Steelers QB implies team misled him about his status

Mason Rudolph implies the Pittsburgh Steelers misled him about his status with the team. Mason Rudolph’s fourth season with the Pittsburgh Steelers is looking like it will be his last. Selected in the third round out of Oklahoma State to be Ben Roethlisberger’s heir apparent in 2018, Rudolph is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

6 surprising players the Atlanta Falcons could end up cutting

There are numerous players on the Atlanta Falcons roster that could be cut unexpectedly. Every year you see players get cut from teams that you never would have expected and while it has not exactly happened with the Atlanta Falcons in recent memory, it does not mean it won’t happen this year.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Watch: Nasty brawl between Jaguars, Steelers fans got ugly really quick

A nasty brawl took place in the stands of TIAA Bank Stadium during the Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game. The start of the 2022 NFL regular season is a matter of weeks away. Before that, teams are participating in three preseason games each to get a look at which players are deserving to make the 53-player roster to start the campaign. Even though it is the preseason, you are still going to find fans fighting in the stands.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Myles Jack is the Steelers answer

Myles Jack is the steal of the 2022 free agency. He has come on big time for the Steelers in 2 preseason games. Jack is a young guy who has proven for years on a bad team that he can be the guy in the middle. With uncertainty with Devin Bush and Jack turning 27 this year the contract numbers are a bargain.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

When do Packers need to trim roster down to 53 players?

When do the Green Bay Packers need to finalize their 53-man roster?. With only one preseason game remaining, it’s almost time for the Green Bay Packers to finalize their initial 53-man roster. Between now and then, there are still various positional battles taking place. Many roster spots are effectively...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Alabama Football: Secondary reinforcements

The Alabama football secondary has been hit with the injury bug, and has a few more question marks than originally anticipated heading into the season. Earlier in the offseason, the cornerback battle was thought to be strictly a three-man race between Kool-Aid McKinstry, Khyree Jackson, and Eli Ricks. The safety...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

College Football is back: Power Five “Week Zero” Games

College football is officially back. For some schools who will be participating in “Week Zero” matchups, today marks the first game week of the season. Diehard college football fans that cannot wait until September 3rd will be content to watch games of any kind this weekend. Here are the Power Five games to watch on Saturday, August 27th.
Yardbarker

Steelers Offensive Line Struggles Continue

The Steelers went head to head with the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday. One of the biggest takeaways was the Steelers Offensive line. The Jaguars are a much more difficult task to go against than the Seahawks and it showed. Steelers Offensive Line Struggles. Say what you want about the Jaguars, but...
ClutchPoints

Tigers: 3 star prospects who must be on expanded September roster for final month of 2022 season

The Detroit Tigers are a major disappointment. Prior to the season, Tigers fans saw the 2022 MLB season as a potential beginning of the end of their long rebuild. Tigers owner Chris Ilitch even went public to declare that the rebuild was “100% over.” Detroit expected to be good this year, and great for years […] The post Tigers: 3 star prospects who must be on expanded September roster for final month of 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

