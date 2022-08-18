Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones slaps Antonio Brown with harsh reality on joining Cowboys
Former embattled NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown earlier this week made a comment to TMZ Sports that caught the attention of football fans everywhere. He made it clear he would like to play football again, saying “Tell Jerry Jones to call me.” Jones of course if the owner of ‘America’s Team,’ the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission
Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith
Drew Lock’s bid to be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks this coming season suffered a significant blow after the 25-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. As it turns out, it wasn’t a just simple bout against the dreaded virus for the former Missouri standout. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently spoke out about Lock’s […] The post ‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Reddit Post May Have Solved Tom Brady's Absence From Buccaneers
A creative theory has emerged regarding Tom Brady's excused absence from Bucs' training camp.
Steelers QB implies team misled him about his status
Mason Rudolph implies the Pittsburgh Steelers misled him about his status with the team. Mason Rudolph’s fourth season with the Pittsburgh Steelers is looking like it will be his last. Selected in the third round out of Oklahoma State to be Ben Roethlisberger’s heir apparent in 2018, Rudolph is...
6 surprising players the Atlanta Falcons could end up cutting
There are numerous players on the Atlanta Falcons roster that could be cut unexpectedly. Every year you see players get cut from teams that you never would have expected and while it has not exactly happened with the Atlanta Falcons in recent memory, it does not mean it won’t happen this year.
Watch: Nasty brawl between Jaguars, Steelers fans got ugly really quick
A nasty brawl took place in the stands of TIAA Bank Stadium during the Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game. The start of the 2022 NFL regular season is a matter of weeks away. Before that, teams are participating in three preseason games each to get a look at which players are deserving to make the 53-player roster to start the campaign. Even though it is the preseason, you are still going to find fans fighting in the stands.
Deshaun Watson Accuser Speaks Out Following NFL Disciplinary Settlement
When the NFL’s and NFLPA’s jointly-appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, disappointment in the system became the resounding reaction. Then the NFL appealed the decision, also opening the possibility for a lawsuit from Watson’s legal team. However, the...
Steelers Hopeful Roquan Smith Returns to Field, Marking New Step Toward Trade
Roquan Smith makes a move, marking a new step for Pittsburgh Steelers fans.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (8/20): Joe Burrow ready to welcome Jessie Bates back to team
Joe Burrow on Jessie Bates' absence: Bengals teammates will 'welcome him back with open arms'. Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates continues to skip training camp after not agreeing to a long-term contract with the club. Joe Burrow isn't sweating the absence of the defensive leader. Last...
Yardbarker
Myles Jack is the Steelers answer
Myles Jack is the steal of the 2022 free agency. He has come on big time for the Steelers in 2 preseason games. Jack is a young guy who has proven for years on a bad team that he can be the guy in the middle. With uncertainty with Devin Bush and Jack turning 27 this year the contract numbers are a bargain.
When do Packers need to trim roster down to 53 players?
When do the Green Bay Packers need to finalize their 53-man roster?. With only one preseason game remaining, it’s almost time for the Green Bay Packers to finalize their initial 53-man roster. Between now and then, there are still various positional battles taking place. Many roster spots are effectively...
Alabama Football: Secondary reinforcements
The Alabama football secondary has been hit with the injury bug, and has a few more question marks than originally anticipated heading into the season. Earlier in the offseason, the cornerback battle was thought to be strictly a three-man race between Kool-Aid McKinstry, Khyree Jackson, and Eli Ricks. The safety...
College Football is back: Power Five “Week Zero” Games
College football is officially back. For some schools who will be participating in “Week Zero” matchups, today marks the first game week of the season. Diehard college football fans that cannot wait until September 3rd will be content to watch games of any kind this weekend. Here are the Power Five games to watch on Saturday, August 27th.
Detroit News
2022 Metro Detroit high school football: Your guide to season preview coverage
Get ready for the season with a look at your favorite teams, as well as the top programs and players in the state, with previews coming this week in The Detroit News and at detroitnews.com. Here is a look at what we have so far:. * Also, coaches, please be...
Yardbarker
Steelers Offensive Line Struggles Continue
The Steelers went head to head with the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday. One of the biggest takeaways was the Steelers Offensive line. The Jaguars are a much more difficult task to go against than the Seahawks and it showed. Steelers Offensive Line Struggles. Say what you want about the Jaguars, but...
Michigan football players react to Eyabi Anoma transferring in
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — While being in the middle of fall camp tends to see breaking news in terms of starting jobs won or lost and emerging players and such, the Wolverines have a different story entirely. Michigan football added a former five-star prospect and college football journeyman to...
Tigers: 3 star prospects who must be on expanded September roster for final month of 2022 season
The Detroit Tigers are a major disappointment. Prior to the season, Tigers fans saw the 2022 MLB season as a potential beginning of the end of their long rebuild. Tigers owner Chris Ilitch even went public to declare that the rebuild was “100% over.” Detroit expected to be good this year, and great for years […] The post Tigers: 3 star prospects who must be on expanded September roster for final month of 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Longtime Detroit Tigers utilityman John Wockenfuss dies at 73
John Wockenfuss, the Detroit Tigers player who could field just about any position and had a batting stance like nobody else, died Friday. He was 73. Wockenfuss, heralded as one of Delaware's most accomplished athletes of all time, spent parts of 10 seasons with the Tigers and worked his way up from little-used backup catcher...
