In baseball’s best division, the Red Sox are a deserving last place team

Sunday brought the Red Sox smiles, but as is their custom, the success was mostly outside the lines. By all accounts, Sunday in Williamsport, Pa., was a highlight of the Red Sox season. Major league players embraced their day with the Little Leaguers in most every way, with the smile on Alex Cora’s face as he careened down the Lamade Stadium hill face-first a universal one.
St. Louis Cardinals: Yadier Molina needs to get his priorities straight

For the second time this season, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina left the team to spend time in Puerto Rico. Shouldn’t he be putting baseball first?. On Saturday, the Cardinals put Yadier Molina on the restricted list for “business matters,” a vague description for an odd situation. Apparently, Molina wanted to attend the potential championship-winning game of the Vaqueros de Bayamon, the Puerto Rican league basketball team he owns. (The team did indeed win the title Saturday night.)
