foxla.com
Woman shot and killed in downtown LA, shooter flees on bike
A woman was shot and killed after an argument in downtown Los Angeles. Police say the shooter rode away on a bicycle.
2urbangirls.com
LA homeowner kills man attempting to stab him
LOS ANGELES – A homeowner shot and killed a man who lunged at him with a knife while he was in the front yard of his Lincoln Heights home, police said Saturday. The suspect, a man approximately 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
smobserved.com
Rapper Quando Rondo Was Intended Target of Shooting Near Beverly Center Friday News Night. "Lul Pab" killed.
Los Angeles was shocked to hear of a gunfire incident at the Mobil gasoline station down the block from the Beverly Center. Two men jumped out of a white SUV and opened fire on the occupants of a black SUV. On August 19, 2022, rapper Tyquian Bowman aka "Quando Rondo"...
2urbangirls.com
Teen fatally struck by two vehicles during gang related assault in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 17-year-old boy was struck and killed by two vehicles during a gang-related assault Sunday morning in South Los Angeles on the outskirts of a party that included at least 150 people, authorities said. Relatives identified the victim as Matthew Lobos, a senior at Santee High...
2urbangirls.com
Woman killed by suspect who fled on bicycle
LOS ANGELES – A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead this morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
newsantaana.com
Beverly Hills surgeon gets 10 years in prison for insurance fraud involving sober living patients
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A Beverly Hills surgeon has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison for stealing nearly $38 million in an elaborate insurance fraud scheme that involved hiring body brokers to pay patients at Southern California sober living homes to undergo medically unnecessary surgeries, medical testing, and other medical procedures. This is the largest prison sentence for a provider in California workers’ compensation insurance fraud.
Sunday shooting claims life of 60-year-old Asian woman in Oakland
OAKLAND -- Oakland police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a 60-year-old Asian woman during an attempted robbery Sunday afternoon.OPD officers found the woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of East 11th St. and Fifth Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.No arrests have been made and Oakland Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.Oakland city council president Nikki Fortunato Bas released a statement Sunday evening calling for justice."I am outraged and sickened over the senseless, brutal slaying of an elderly AAPI woman...
Hours-long standoff ends in Compton with an arrest
An hours-long standoff ended with an arrest in Compton, authorities said Sunday. Authorities say the armed suspect barricaded himself inside a home on South Mettler Avenue.The suspect stood accused of assault with a deadly weapon. The SWAT team spent seven hours talking with the suspect who eventually surrendered. He was taken into custody without incident.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID suspect who attempted to stab homeowner
LOS ANGELES – The coroner’s office Saturday released the name of a man who was shot to death by a homeowner he lunged at with a knife in the front yard of that man’s Lincoln Heights house. Jonathan Hue, 27, was a West Covina resident. He was...
Son sues Azusa for dad’s death allegedly by motorcycle officer
The son of a 67-year-old man who died after he was accidentally struck by a motorcycle allegedly driven by an on-duty Azusa police officer in January has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city. Plaintiff Kevin Li’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit seeks unspecified damages as well as compensation...
2urbangirls.com
Suspect barricades in South Bay residence
CARSON, Calif. – A man suspected of committing an assault with a deadly weapon was barricaded in a Carson residence Saturday evening and a sheriff’s SWAT team was working to get him out. The alleged assault was reported at 5:06 p.m. in the 18000 block of South Mettler...
foxla.com
Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash suspended from practicing nursing
LOS ANGELES - A 37-year-old traveling nurse who is accused of causing a deadly crash in Windsor Hills has been suspended from practicing nursing in the state of California, according to the Board of Registered Nursing. Nicole Linton is a traveling nurse at Kaiser Permanente's West Los Angeles Medical Center....
KTVU FOX 2
Caught in act, suspect in catalytic theft freed by San Francisco cops
SAN FRANCISCO - It seemed like a slam dunk. Witnesses saw a catalytic converter theft in progress and called the cops. They came quick. Case closed? Well, not quite. It happened at about 3 a.m. Tuesday in San Francisco's Richmond District. Surveillance video shows a man backing a stolen Honda...
Daily Beast
Ex-Marine Accused of Livestreaming Double Murder Gives Wild Jailhouse Interview
A former Marine admitted in a wild jailhouse interview Thursday that he “emptied the clip” when he drunkenly gunned down his dad and stepmom in their bedroom last week. Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, is accused of breaking into his dad’s San Francisco home last weekend and fatally shooting 47-year-old Jose Hernandez and his wife, 41-year-old Yesenia Soto, in their bedroom.
2urbangirls.com
Compton street takeover solution fails miserably
COMPTON – The city of Compton caused a media frenzy when they rolled out Botts’ Dots in an effort to curb street takeovers plaguing the city. The media was out in full force to laud the city for spending $4,000 on the product designed to alert drivers they are veering out of their lane, but not typically to stop street takeovers. The city dispatched the newest member of the council, Andre Spicer, to provide quotes to the media despite him facing domestic violence allegations in a Compton courtroom the day after the story broke.
17-year-old killed in hit-and-run after dispute at parking lot party in South LA, family members say
A teenager was killed in a hit-and-run crash after a dispute at a party in South Los Angeles, family members told Eyewitness News. Police are now searching for at least one suspect.
Police recover retail merchandise, drugs in South San Francisco; 3 arrested
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two men and a woman were arrested Wednesday night at a traffic stop in South San Francisco where officers spotted retail merchandise with the security tags still attached, police announced in a social media post. The estimated value of the items stolen is $2,000 — a number of Lego […]
2urbangirls.com
Hollywood becoming hot bed for murder after another person shot to death on Sunset Blvd
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One person was shot to death and another was wounded during an argument in Hollywood Saturday. Los Angeles police responded about 2:10 p.m. to the 6500 block of Sunset Boulevard, near Cahuenga Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. A male victim was...
Juvenile hospitalized after bullet ricochets into Hollywood Foot Locker
A 14-year-old was hospitalized after a ricocheting bullet struck the victim while they were inside a Hollywood Foot Locker. The Los Angeles Police Department said that the shooting happened at 10 p.m. on the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard. The teenager was possibly shopping inside of a Foot Locker when a bullet ricocheted into the store and grazed the victim. Authorities took the 14-year-old to the hospital where the victim was stabilized. Police said they were still looking for a suspect but some people were seen in handcuffs.
