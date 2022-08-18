ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Drought condtions worsen in eastern Oklahoma

By Skyler Cooper
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VSC8Z_0hM6UilN00
Oklahoma Drought Map - 08/18/22 | U.S. Drought Monitor

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, drought conditions worsened in Oklahoma in the last week.

More of eastern Oklahoma is now in the ‘Extreme Drought’ category.

Last week, nearly 49 percent of the state was considered to be in extreme drought conditions. Now, nearly 60 percent of the state is in that category.

90 percent of Oklahoma is at least in the ‘Severe Drought’ category, data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa says rain chances return to Green Country Friday night.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
KFOR

Rain ends for some, still going for other Oklahomans

The most widespread rainfall has ended as of Sunday night, however more is possible in isolated form for central Oklahoma, and in more widespread form south. Flood watches continue in southern Oklahoma as several inches of rain has fallen there. Track the rain here. Look for temps to remain in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 08-21-22

An upper level low will be gradually shifting east through Monday as it drags a cold frontal boundary through the region. There may be an isolated shower around the Missouri border into Northwest Arkansas early today until a drier northwest flow fills in behind the frontal boundary. Because the front will be in the vicinity during the first half of the day, there may be a few clouds around in the morning, but by the afternoon, increasing sunshine will help brighten the remainder of the day. Despite the still strong late summer insolation, advection of cooler air on the those northerly surface winds will limit afternoon highs to the middle and upper 80s across much of the region. A pleasant evening is in store under mostly clear skies tonight. Temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 60s by sunrise Monday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather, Floods, Heavy Rainfall Roll In for Oklahoma, Texas After Weeks of Drought and 100-Degree Temps

In Texas and much of Oklahoma, it has been a summer of extreme 100-degree heat and protracted drought, but this week's forecast indicates that a much-needed weather pattern deviation is on the way. Although rain is predicted for parts of the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that severe weather and heavy rainfall are likely to trigger floods in some areas.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Filming in Oklahoma heat prepared him for ‘lifetime in hell’

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma heat can get to anyone, including iconic movie stars. - Advertisement - Sylvester Stallone has spent a significant amount of his summer on sets around Tulsa and Oklahoma City filming for his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King.” Any of those shoots over the last few weeks would’ve at least had a run-in with 100-degree temperatures.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
WGNO

Search for missing Houma woman underway in Oklahoma

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (WGNO) — The car of a missing Houma woman was found in the Kiamichi River near Fort Towson, Okla. after her family hadn’t heard from her in days. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), 33-year-old Caitlyn Case’s car and phone were found in the Kiamichi River Aug. 12. Her […]
FORT TOWSON, OK
okcfox.com

Polio will 'very likely' come to Oklahoma, expert says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — First it was COVID. Then it was monkeypox. And now polio has been detected in New York City. One of Oklahoma’s top infectious disease experts said the virus will “very likely” come to Green Country, too. According to the CDC, polio hadn’t...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Oklahoma#The U S Drought Monitor#Foreacst#Green Country#Cox Media Group
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Teachers on Notice in Tulsa and Mustang

TULSA–Aaron Baker kept a printed copy of State House Bill 1775 within reach in his high school government classroom. Last year. To avoid any violations, Mr. Baker a teacher in the Putnam City Public School District, practically memorized the eight concepts the law, which bans from all classroom the including the teaching that one race or sex is superior to another, that an individual is inherently racist and that people should feel discomfort of their race or sex.
TULSA, OK
AccuWeather

Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time

It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

USA Mullet Championships: Wisconsin claims winners in kids, teen divisions

Wisconsin is famous for its cheesehead sports fans. On Sunday, the state rocked its locks claimed a different kind of hair-raising distinction. Two of the winners from the 2022 USA Mullet Championships hail from the Badger State. Emmitt Bailey, 8, of Menomonie, won the kids division, while Cayden Kershaw, of Wausau, placed first in the teen division, WITI-TV reported.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Z94

Oklahoma’s Best Oktoberfest Is Selling Tickets Now For 2022

As most of us celebrate this likely brief period of cooler temperatures, it's hard not to focus on all of the fun headed our way pretty soon. While Labor Day is considered more of an end to summer than a start to fall, Oktoberfest sets the season in stone and it'll be here before you know it.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Newly signed Oklahoma bill aims to get students into aeronautics

OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Friday afternoon at Will Rogers World Airport looks to get more Oklahoma students into aeronautics. State Sen. Zach Taylor said Senate Bill 1147 allows students to take aviation and aerospace courses as part of their core curriculum at more than 50 high schools throughout Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor...
COLUMBUS, OH
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
86K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy