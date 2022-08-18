Drought condtions worsen in eastern Oklahoma

Oklahoma Drought Map - 08/18/22 | U.S. Drought Monitor

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, drought conditions worsened in Oklahoma in the last week.

More of eastern Oklahoma is now in the ‘Extreme Drought’ category.

Last week, nearly 49 percent of the state was considered to be in extreme drought conditions. Now, nearly 60 percent of the state is in that category.

90 percent of Oklahoma is at least in the ‘Severe Drought’ category, data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa says rain chances return to Green Country Friday night.

