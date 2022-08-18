Back in February, as Saudi-backed LIV Golf was on the verge of launching, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan famously declared, “We’re moving on.” This has become golf’s version of “peace for our time.” In the ensuing six months, Monahan has tried to thwart LIV’s incursion by making a moral argument, at one point saying on national TV, “Have you ever had to apologize for being a member of the PGA Tour?” Unmoved, no fewer than a dozen of his members bolted for a more lucrative competitor.

