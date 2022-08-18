ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Golf Digest

Tiger Woods is possibly leading a movement that would create a circuit for elite players inside the PGA Tour

Back in February, as Saudi-backed LIV Golf was on the verge of launching, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan famously declared, “We’re moving on.” This has become golf’s version of “peace for our time.” In the ensuing six months, Monahan has tried to thwart LIV’s incursion by making a moral argument, at one point saying on national TV, “Have you ever had to apologize for being a member of the PGA Tour?” Unmoved, no fewer than a dozen of his members bolted for a more lucrative competitor.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's 'Contest' Photos

Want to play a round of golf with Paige Spiranac? One lucky winner will have that opportunity. Spiranac is running a contest for her followers. The winner will get to play a round of golf with her; a dream-come true for plenty. To promote the contest, Spiranac shared a few...
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

Xander Schauffele’s wife Maya Lowe: Photos, bio

Page 1 of 7 — Xander Schauffele is a big-game hunter on the PGA Tour, taking down titles at some of the biggest events and most revered courses on the annual schedule. He looks to add another at the 2022 BMW Championship. He also has tremendous support from his wife.
GOLF
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Throws Fan's Remote-Controlled Ball Into Water: Fans React

PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy got into an interesting confrontation with a fan during Saturday's third round at the BMW Championship. A fan in the gallery tried to mess with Rory on the green using a remote controlled golf ball. After batting the ball away from the hole a few times, the 33-year-old Irishman picked it up and launched it into the pond.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf player pours cold water on rumours of animosity with best pal

The LIV Golf Invitational Series has divided so much opinion in the golf world, even leading to tempestuous outbursts by players involved. If you didn't know, DP World Tour pro Eddie Pepperell has been one of the most prominent voices speaking out against it LIV. In an interview with The...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

LIV Golfer drops out of lawsuit against PGA Tour

LIV Golf’s recent antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour is still ongoing, but it will have one less backer from the LIV side as Pat Perez has dropped out, removing his name from the suit. Perez was one of the original 11 players from LIV Golf to bring the...
GOLF
Golf.com

Fully Equipped mailbag: Understanding lie angle and how it works

Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. I’m new to the game and still don’t get what lie angle is and why it matters. Care to explain? – Wayne N., Alabama...
GOLF

