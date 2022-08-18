Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenWoodstown, NJ
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a FamilyTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
2021 Philadelphia Tattoo ConventionJoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods is possibly leading a movement that would create a circuit for elite players inside the PGA Tour
Back in February, as Saudi-backed LIV Golf was on the verge of launching, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan famously declared, “We’re moving on.” This has become golf’s version of “peace for our time.” In the ensuing six months, Monahan has tried to thwart LIV’s incursion by making a moral argument, at one point saying on national TV, “Have you ever had to apologize for being a member of the PGA Tour?” Unmoved, no fewer than a dozen of his members bolted for a more lucrative competitor.
WATCH: Annoyed Rory McIlroy Launches Fan’s Remote-Controlled Golf Ball into Pond During BMW Championship
Here’s a word to the wise: don’t piss off Rory McIlroy. Want another tip? Don’t get too cute if you’re attending a professional golf event. One fan learned how things can take a sour turn during this weekend’s BMW Championship. One fan attending the BMW...
Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's 'Contest' Photos
Want to play a round of golf with Paige Spiranac? One lucky winner will have that opportunity. Spiranac is running a contest for her followers. The winner will get to play a round of golf with her; a dream-come true for plenty. To promote the contest, Spiranac shared a few...
Jordan Spieth Doesn't Listen to Caddie Michael Greller, Ends Up in Water
Jordan Spieth didn't listen to his caddie and paid the price.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thegolfnewsnet.com
Xander Schauffele’s wife Maya Lowe: Photos, bio
Page 1 of 7 — Xander Schauffele is a big-game hunter on the PGA Tour, taking down titles at some of the biggest events and most revered courses on the annual schedule. He looks to add another at the 2022 BMW Championship. He also has tremendous support from his wife.
Tom Weiskopf, 1973 Open champion, dies at 79
Tom Weiskopf, who won The Open in 1973 and was a noted golf commentator and course architect, died at the
Jon Rahm stepped in to defend Hideki Matsuyama to a rules official at 2022 BMW Championship
Jon Rahm has struggled through the opening stages of the BMW Championship, posting a 73 during Thursday’s first round and then starting Friday’s second round with bogeys on two of his first seven holes. But that didn’t stop the world’s fifth-ranked player from stepping in when a PGA...
Rory McIlroy Throws Fan's Remote-Controlled Ball Into Water: Fans React
PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy got into an interesting confrontation with a fan during Saturday's third round at the BMW Championship. A fan in the gallery tried to mess with Rory on the green using a remote controlled golf ball. After batting the ball away from the hole a few times, the 33-year-old Irishman picked it up and launched it into the pond.
RELATED PEOPLE
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf player pours cold water on rumours of animosity with best pal
The LIV Golf Invitational Series has divided so much opinion in the golf world, even leading to tempestuous outbursts by players involved. If you didn't know, DP World Tour pro Eddie Pepperell has been one of the most prominent voices speaking out against it LIV. In an interview with The...
Collin Morikawa Suffers Worst Hole Ever But Advances in FedEx Cup with Max Homa
His quintuple-bogey 10 sends him to a tie for 44th place at the BMW Championship.
CBS Sports
2022 BMW Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, radio, golf coverage
The PGA Tour's second event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs is underway with players making the trip from Memphis, Tennessee, to Wilmington, Delaware, for this week's BMW Championship. Adam Scott leads a hefty pack of big names with a one-stroke difference after Round 2, setting up for what should be another tight finish heading into the weekend.
Play As Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan and More in 'PGA Tour 2K23,' Coming in October
Two years in coming, the popular golf simulation will include Tiger as a playable character for the first time in nearly 10 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf Digest
Longshoreman qualifies for PGA Tour Champions event after sleeping in rental van
Golf fans have a fantastic Cinderella story to root for (again) this week. Only instead of relying on a pumpkin turned into a carriage, Tim Bogue got a boost from a rental van. The longtime longshoreman Monday Tuesday qualified for a second consecutive PGA Tour Champions event. But this time,...
SkySports
Jessica Korda moves six ahead at the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande; Team Korda wins team title
Jessica Korda will take a commanding six-shot lead into the final round of the Aramco Team Series event in Sotogrande. Korda, who equalled the lowest score on the Ladies European Tour with an opening 61, added a second round of 68 to reach 15 under par, a total which also helped her team win the 36-hole team event by a shot.
Vijay Singh, Darren Clarke, Jim Furyk share lead in upstate N.Y.
Vijay Singh, Darren Clarke and Jim Furyk shot rounds of 7-under-par 65 Friday to form a three-way tie atop the
thecomeback.com
LIV Golfer drops out of lawsuit against PGA Tour
LIV Golf’s recent antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour is still ongoing, but it will have one less backer from the LIV side as Pat Perez has dropped out, removing his name from the suit. Perez was one of the original 11 players from LIV Golf to bring the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
2022 BMW Championship leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Round 3 on Saturday
Adam Scott will take a one-stroke lead into the weekend at the 2022 BMW Championship. The 42-year-old has been terrific through two rounds at Wilmington Country Club, and if not for a late blunder on Friday, would have commanded a comfortable margin with 36 holes to go. Instead, Scott finds...
Golf.com
Fully Equipped mailbag: Understanding lie angle and how it works
Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. I’m new to the game and still don’t get what lie angle is and why it matters. Care to explain? – Wayne N., Alabama...
Comments / 0