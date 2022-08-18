ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian killed in two-vehicle crash in Fairfax

By Will Gonzalez
 3 days ago

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian is dead after a two-vehicle crash in the Seven Corners area of Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash took place on the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. Both drivers stayed at the scene after the crash.

People in Seven Corners are asked to avoid the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yHTsO_0hM6UMXV00
6200 Arlington Boulevard in Seven Corners

