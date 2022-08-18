ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Ellen White: Manchester City and England striker announces retirement

Manchester City and England striker Ellen White has announced her retirement from football. The 33-year-old scored a record 52 goals for the Lionesses and helped them win Euro 2022. White started her career at Chelsea in 2005 and also played for Leeds, Arsenal, Notts County and Birmingham before joining City...
BBC

Angharad James: Wales boss Gemma Grainger pleased with midfielder's WSL return

Wales boss Gemma Grainger has welcomed the "happiness" of midfielder Angharad James on returning to the UK after her short spell in America's NWSL. The 28-year-old signed a two-year deal at Tottenham in July after mutually ending her contract with Orlando Pride. James could reach 100 international caps after playing...
