Raheem Sterling: Chelsea winger left 'fuming' by Manchester City exit
Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling says he was left "fuming" and "raging" by his exit from Manchester City. Sterling, 27, moved to Stamford Bridge this summer in a deal worth £50m, having won four Premier League titles during seven years at City. He started just 23 league games last season,...
Ellen White: Manchester City and England striker announces retirement
Manchester City and England striker Ellen White has announced her retirement from football. The 33-year-old scored a record 52 goals for the Lionesses and helped them win Euro 2022. White started her career at Chelsea in 2005 and also played for Leeds, Arsenal, Notts County and Birmingham before joining City...
Match of the Day 2: Analysis of how Jesse Marsch is changing Leeds United
Match of the Day 2 pundits Alan Shearer and Jermain Defoe discuss how Jesse Marsch is putting his stamp on the Leeds United team following their 3-0 win over Chelsea. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer.
Angharad James: Wales boss Gemma Grainger pleased with midfielder's WSL return
Wales boss Gemma Grainger has welcomed the "happiness" of midfielder Angharad James on returning to the UK after her short spell in America's NWSL. The 28-year-old signed a two-year deal at Tottenham in July after mutually ending her contract with Orlando Pride. James could reach 100 international caps after playing...
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Manchester United game postponed over protests
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool should be awarded the points if their Premier League match against Manchester United is postponed over fan protests. A game between the sides in May 2021 had to be rearranged after home fans marched to Old Trafford to protest the Glazer family's ownership of the club.
