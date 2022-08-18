ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: ‘Tulsa King’ Star Sylvester Stallone Congratulates Daughter Scarlet for Role in New Taylor Sheridan Series

By Alex Falls
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Hollywood mega actor Sylvester Stallone is hard at work behind the scenes filming his first major role in a TV series, Tulsa King from scribe Taylor Sheridan.

Stallone has made it clear how much he’s loved working on the new project. But his joy on the project got a shot in the arm when his daughter Scarlet filmed her first acting appearance for the upcoming series. Stallone posted a quick shot from the set to commemorate his proud father moment.

Stallone captioned the photo, “I’d like to congratulate @scarletstallone for completing your filming assignment on Tulsa King!”

His followers were thrilled to see his daughter follow in the steps of her famous father. They sounded off in the comments to note their pleasure in seeing the special moment

“Congratulations Scarlet @scarletstallone! You have such a nice father. I appreciate you both very much,” wrote one thoughtful user. “She a superstar just like her dad @officialslystallone hope she goes as far as you did champ,” said another. Sly’s fans loved seeing young Scarlet step in front of the camera for the first time. “What a thrill to see scarlett in tulsa king! like father like son! keep punching teacher.”

There’s no word yet on what kind of role Scarlet will be playing.

The Role Stallone Has Been Waiting For

In Tulsa King, Sylvester Stallone stars as Dwight Manfredi, a recently released mafia capo who gets sent to Oklahoma by his New York boss to set up criminal operations in Tulsa. During an interview with ET Online, Stallone talked about what this new role means to him and getting the chance to scratch a lifelong itch.

“I’ve always wanted to play a gangster since… I basically started off my career mugging everyone… but it never happened,” Stallone said. “I have my thoughts on why but better late than never. Taylor Sheridan wrote an idea, a screenplay that was really good. And Terence Winter, who wrote Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire. They put it all together and what you have is East meets West.”

Stallone will unquestionably go down as one the most recognizable actors in Hollywood. After a career full of iconic roles, he’s ready for the next challenge. Stallone described his next character as a “real tactition” who has a “dark side.”

“He was at the top of his game until he took the fall for someone else. During 25 years in prison, he goes through a revival and finds his philosophical side,” Stallone said. “Dwight has regrets and remorse, but it’s the only life he knows. Upon his release he returns to that life, expecting a reward, but instead has been exiled to Tulsa, almost as a punishment, to start a mob.”

The drama will stream on Paramount+. Episodes one and two will also air on Paramount Network after the first two episodes of Yellowstone season five later this year.

