HBO Max Offers Major Discount Amid Cutbacks

By Chris Piner
 3 days ago
With theaters and cable providers struggling to entice customers, streaming platforms like Netflix, Paramount Plus, and Disney+ continue to create new content and dominate the entertainment industry. In April, seeking to expand their brand, WarnerMedia announced they were merging with Discovery. More importantly, the companies combined HBO Max and Discovery+. Even before finalizing the merger, Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels admitted that an HBO Max/Discovery+ platform was on the horizon. While no specific date was given, HBO Max users quickly noticed a slew of original content no longer on the platform. Now, with some canceling their subscriptions due to the growing pains, Warner Bros. Discovery decided to offer 30% off their annual membership.

Although most people opt to pay month to month, giving them the freedom to cancel any time, those who wish to stand with HBO Max for the next year might find it lucrative to take Warner Bros. Discovery up on their offer. Before the discount, users paid a whopping $149.99 for a year of HBO Max without the ads. If ads are included, the number drops to $99.99. But with the 30% off, HBO fans only pay $104.99 for no ads and $69.99 with ads. And for those who find themselves on the fence when it comes to HBO Max, the offer extends to both new and existing customers. Only offered in the United States, the new promo runs through October 30, 2022.

Chief Content Officer Explains HBO Max Layoffs

Besides cutting original content from HBO Max, Chief Content Officer for HBO, Casey Bloys, recently sent out an email about the employees laid off as a result of their restructuring. The drastic shift in employees saw around 14% or 70 staffers lose their job.

In the email to HBO employees, current and former, Casey Bloys wrote, “First, I want to thank and acknowledge all of you for the unparalleled, incredible work you’ve done across all of our programming efforts. This team has achieved successes over an unprecedented stretch of challenges—from 140 Emmy nominations across our brand to the recent coverage celebrating HBO Max as one of the best streaming services in the market. I commend your focus and commitment to excellence through these very uncertain times.”

Not placing the blame for the layoffs on the performance of HBO Max, Casey Bloys insisted the change comes due to an ever-evolving environment around streaming. “Unfortunately, the environment in which we operate is changing rapidly, and it is up to us to continue to refine our model to chart a course for long term success. As you heard from David Zaslav during our last earnings call, producing top-tier HBO/Max scripted content is crucial to WBD’s future. Part of this process involves an honest assessment of what we need moving forward.”

Shows and movies that saw themselves stripped from HBO Max included Batgirl, Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, The Witches, and Moonshot.

Two Ellen DeGeneres Shows Yanked From HBO Max This Week

As HBO Max continues to purge content from its platform, it appears two Ellen DeGeneres shows have been yanked from the streaming service. According to PopCulture, Ellen DeGeneres’ shows, Little Ellen and Ellen’s Next Great Designer. have been removed from HBO Max. Both series were notably the streaming service’s originals. This removal was made amid the streaming service’s merger with Discovery+.
David Zaslav
LOOK: Clint Eastwood's Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
Gary Busey Facing Criminal Charges in New Jersey

Texas native and famous actor Gary Busey is reportedly facing charges out of New Jersey as authorities claim he made inappropriate contact with attendees at Monster Mania Con last weekend. According to TMZ, the TV and film was hit with four charges by the Cherry Hill Police Department on Friday...
Kelly Ripa Lights Up Instagram in New Beach Pic Posted by Her Husband

Live With Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa was stunning in yellow as her husband, Mark Consuelos shared a new pic of her on his Insta story. The gorgeous pic features Ripa as she stands barefoot on a dock, gazing at the nearly emerald-hued water. The morning TV show host has pulled her hair back into a perfect beach bun. Ripa completes the look as she dons a gorgeous yellow coverup dress. Consuelos captions the stunning pic by writing “Mi amor.” See the photo here.
Michael Bublé & His Wife Welcome Fourth Child, Reveal Heartwarming Photo

Singer Michael Bublé and his wife have welcomed their fourth child into the world, finally sharing the little girl’s name with fans!. Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato are now officially the parents of four, after welcoming their baby girl, Cielo into the world recently. Additionally, the I’ll Never Not Love You singer took to Instagram shortly after her birth, sharing with fans on social media a sweet message for the newest addition to their family. The post has an extra surprise, too, as the proud parents share their new little girl’s unique name, Cielo.
'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White Reveals Her True Feelings About 'Celebrity Wheel'

'Happy Days' Star Ron Howard Revealed His 'Feelings Were Hurt' When the Show Focused on Fonzie

Drone Captures Footage of Moment Florida Man Attacked By 12-Foot Alligator in Lake

