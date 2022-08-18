South Carolina practice report: Injured Gamecocks work back; switch-ups on offense
South Carolina held its final preseason practice open to the media Thursday.
Here’s a look at the news and notes from the early portion of the day that was open to reporters:
- South Carolina projected starting running back MarShawn Lloyd continued to work back from the foot injury that held him out of last week’s scrimmage. The former top 65 recruit was working off to the side with trainers, while his right ankle was heavily taped. Head coach Shane Beamer has said the injury shouldn’t be anything long term.
- Wake Forest transfer tailback Christian Beal-Smith also didn’t participate in practice. Beal-Smith was spotted riding a scooter on the sidelines as he also deals with an undisclosed right foot injury. He also didn’t play during Saturday’s scrimmage.
- Receivers Josh Vann and Corey Rucker were also both limited to varying degrees on Thursday. Vann ran routes on air, but sat out the segment in which receivers dueled against defensive backs. Rucker did not go through any on-field drills during the open portion of practice, instead working on the side with trainers through a handful of stretches and rehab work. Beamer has not disclosed the nature of their injuries.
- Edge rusher Jordan Burch continued to work on a pitch count through fall camp. Beamer said Burch has been semi-limited in recent weeks, though he’s expected to be good to go for the season opener on Sept. 3 against Georgia State. He worked off to the side with trainers Thursday during brief segments of practice.
- Other players who were limited or injured during Thursday’s practice included defensive back King-Deminion Ford and receiver Kylic Horton.
- Dylan Wonnum took reps with the first-team offense at right tackle. The rest of the starting offensive line remained the same with Jaylen Nichols (left tackle), Vershon Lee (left guard), Eric Douglas (center) and Jovaughn Gwyn (right guard).
- With Beal-Smith and Lloyd sidelined, Georgia transfer Lovasea Carroll took reps as the first-team running back alongside quarterback Spencer Rattler. Tight end Austin Stogner and receivers Ahmarean Brown, Payton Mangrum and Xavier Legette also ran with the group.
- Do-it-all tight end Jaheim Bell worked with the receivers during individual work. Bell is expected to line up at tight end, receiver and running back at points this fall.
- Former Washington State transfer Tyrese Ross ran at starting safety alongside Central Michigan import Devonni Reed, while Debo Williams and Mo Kaba lined up as the first-team linebackers. Tyreek Johnson repped as a starting defensive end with Burch temporarily sidelined.
- Defensive back Cam Smith spent a portion of the viewing window at nickel. Marcellas Dial and Da-rrius Rush repped at cornerback.
- Several NFL scouts were in attendance for Thursday’s practice. Representatives from the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles were spotted along the sidelines.
- Punter Kai Kroeger was at practice, but not in pads, on Thursday. That’s the first time he’d been on the field in any capacity during a segment open to reports. Kroeger is working back from a foot injury that the Gamecocks hope won’t limit him once the season actually starts.
- South Carolina will hold its second and final scrimmage of the fall on Saturday afternoon, then shift to a game week look for media interviews starting Tuesday with Shane Beamer’s first weekly press conference of the season
