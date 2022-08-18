ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PTL Links: August 18, 2022

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

CBS Pittsburgh

Schedule set for 2022 Kickoff & Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Details and dates have been announced for this year's Kickoff & Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore.The Steelers announced the plans Monday for the annual festival that takes place on the North Shore.The festivities will take place across Labor Day weekend, with the return of the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and WVU kicking off the events on Thursday, September 1 at 7 p.m.On Friday night, the Clarks will perform at 9 p.m.Starting on Saturday, September 3 and running through Monday, September 5, a number of other events will take place, including:Steelers Run and WalkHappy Hour Street PartyVeteran's Place Cornhole TournamentVarious musical actsYouth football clinicsArt Rooney Avenue Street PartyFor a full list of events with specific dates and times, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosting another 'Pet-A-Palooza'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is holding a celebration for its furry friends today. It's another "Pet-A-Palooza!" That means it will be an afternoon of music, kids' activities, giveaways, and sweet treats for the animals. It will provide an opportunity to meet the animals that are available for adoption which include dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, and even ducks. Pet-A-Palooza takes place from noon until 3 p.m. at HARP's East Side campus.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days continue this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days picked back up at noon today.Liberty Avenue from Ella to Gross Streets in Bloomfield is filled with food, vendors, and live entertainment all weekend long."I hope they come hungry and we want to see the smiles on their faces. That's how I get paid, seeing all the smiles on their faces and just enjoying a fun and safe festival. And again, everyone is Italian that weekend," said Sal Richetti, a Little Italy Days event organizer.Today's hours are noon until 9 PM this evening. It ends tomorrow.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Go back in time with a trip to Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You can take a trip through time and go on a medieval adventure in Westmoreland County.Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival is back for its 15th season today. Every weekend through September 25, you can see live music, sword-fighting, the craft marketplace, and of course, you can't forget the turkey legs.It's open until 6:30 this evening.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces new Liberty Magic season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's magic in the air. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has just announced the new season of Liberty Magic.Since opening in 2019, Liberty Magic has become a key stop for magicians worldwide and is one of the only venues in the country dedicated solely to magic. "Our latest season here at Liberty Magic brings awe-inspiring entertainment from an incredibly diverse, award-winning lineup of magicians who have performed around the globe," said the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Senior Vice President of Artistic Planning and Venues Scott Shiller.Liberty Magic is located at 811 Liberty Avenue in the Cultural District in downtown Pittsburgh, the same spot where Harry Houdini mesmerized Pittsburghers more than 100 years ago.For a closer look at this season's performers and dates, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Dept. of Mobility and Infrastructure hosting listening session on Fern Hollow Bridge safety

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As work continues to rebuild the Fern Hollow Bridge, members of the community will meet today to share ideas on how to make the area surrounding the bridge safer.Pittsburgh's Department of Mobility and Infrastructure wants to talk about improving intersections at the Forbes, Dallas, and Beechwood intersections near the bridge site.The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Pittsburgh Yeshiva Girls School.You can attend the meeting virtually via Zoom.For a link to register, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Jam on Walnut concert series returns this evening

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The outdoor concert series Jam on Walnut in Shadyside returns this evening.People can grab some food and drinks, listen to live music and enjoy the festivities.Tonight's act is the party band, The Delaneys. Walnut Street will be blocked off from 7 PM until 11 PM tonight.The big block party benefits Animal Friends.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Nursing home workers at 24 facilities throughout Pa. issue notices to strike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Workers at two dozen nursing home facilities across Pennsylvania have sent out notices that they intend to strike. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania says Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky, Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare, have refused to bargain in good faith."This workforce has been through so much," said SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania President Matt Yarnell. "They've been called heroes. Now's the time to pony up and make these good jobs."Healthcare workers at facilities like The Grove at Irwin, The Grove at New Castle, The Grove at Washington, Beaver Valley Healthcare and Rehab and Clarion Health and Rehab...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Five nonstop flights out of Pittsburgh International Airport set to return to service this fall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For travelers looking to head out of Pittsburgh in the fall for warmer weather, this is news you'll want to hear. According Blue Sky News, five destinations out of Pittsburgh will get nonstop service back this coming fall. Southwest Airlines will have a weekly Saturday flight from Pittsburgh to Houston-Hobby, starting on November 12.Southwest will also begin 'less than daily' service to Austin, starting on November 22.Spirit Airlines will be flying to Tampa, Fort Myers on a daily basis and Frontier will operate to Orlando "less than daily," starting in mid-November.Starting on September 8, JetBlue will increase its nonstop service to Boston to five times per day on certain days of the week. Lastly, Frontier will increase its service to Denver to six flights per week from September 8 through November 15. After November 15, service to Denver will end for the season and Frontier will shift its service to Orlando.For more information about the new flights and increased service, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh bar employee accused of pouring degreaser into coworker's drink

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An employee at a bar in Downtown Pittsburgh is accused of putting a cleaning product in his co-worker's drink.Gregory Evans is facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault. The manager of Redbeard's Bar and Grill made the report earlier this month. According to the criminal complaint, an employee smelled and tasted something odd in his drink on Aug 7. He then spit out the drink and dumped it, according to the criminal complaint. The employee left work complaining that his lips were burning, according to the criminal complaint, which said the manager reviewed the security video of what happened. Evans was seen pouring heavy duty degreaser into the cup, police said. Police later arrested Evans.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: A warmup on the way with a slight storm chance

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are on the back side of an upper low today.Daily average High: 81   Low: 61Sunrise: 6:39 Sunset: 8:07Today: Another mostly dry day with a brief storm chance after 4p.Any Alert Days Ahead?: Not likely over the next seven days.Aware: We start to warm up as we head into the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosTemperatures will slowly start to go up as we see a ridge of high pressure pumping back in heat and moisture. We still have a chance for rain today as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Donora Borough council fires longtime police superintendent Jim Brice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A longtime police superintendent in the Mon Valley has officially been fired.Donora Borough council voted on Monday night to fire police superintendent Jim Brice.According to the Mon Valley Independent, the motion passed 4 to 2, with council members Cindy Brice, Jim Brice's wife, and another member voting against. Brice has served as the borough's highest ranking police officer for 34 years.He was placed on paid leave earlier this month following a disciplinary hearing.Council members supplied little information on the nature of that hearing. 
DONORA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Vehicle pulled from Allegheny River in Oakmont

OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — A vehicle was pulled from the Allegheny River in Oakmont on Tuesday.Crews were called to the river just south of the Oakmont Yacht Club after kayakers reported seeing two vehicles in the water. Water rescue teams from Oakmont, Monroeville and Blawnox searched the river and found a 1980s Pontiac Firebird. The vehicle, which was found about 150 feet from a boat ramp, had no license plate.The Oakmont police chief said a second car was never found. It is not clear why the vehicle was in the water."Appears no signs of life, no bodies, no nothing, no foul play other than a vehicle that's been in there probably for decades," Oakmont Police Chief Michael Ford said.Ian Simmers of Verona and his stepfather spotted a wheel about 20 feet from the shore. The 13-year-old and his stepdad were kayaking in the river and called the police. "We didn't know what to expect," Simmons said. "We circled around real quick to make sure there wasn't anything else. We touched it and everything. It was weird."Now, police will try to identify the car's owner."We'll continue the investigation and try to find other VIN numbers or identifying marks," the chief said.
OAKMONT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

City firefighters kick off annual Fill the Boot campaign for MDA

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire is collecting money for their annual Fill the Boot Drive.The campaign was started back in 1959 to raise awareness and research funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.Firefighters continued the long-standing tradition by hitting the streets with boots in hand on Monday, asking for donations.Residents and local businesses can also donate online.If you would like to make a donation, visit the MDA website here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'It's been a long time:' Four generations of Steelers fan gather in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE (KDKA) - At times, football is a family affair but Saturday night was a special one for a family with Pittsburgh ties in Jacksonville. Helen Natko said she moved to Florida from the Mon Valley area by her heart will always bleed black and gold. So much so that years later, her family only roots for Pittsburgh. On Saturday, Helen was joined by women from across four generations in her family at TIAA Bank Field for another milestone event: 12-year-old Olivia's first ever Steelers game. "Born and raised near Pittsburgh, [for] Bradshaw, I was there when we booed him...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Senate candidates Oz And Fetterman exchange barbs as they campaign in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Both candidates for United States senator, Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman, campaigned in the Pittsburgh region on Tuesday.As KDKA political editor Jon Delano reports, it comes as both candidates increase their attacks on each other.Some polls show a tightening of the race between Fetterman and Oz.  On Tuesday, they each campaigned in a region that is must-win for both.Campaigning in Zelienople Tuesday morning, Oz toured a maker of industrial commercial fans and attacked Fetterman for a radical left agenda."The left radical side of the American political spectrum firmly believes we need more government. Folks like...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bishop David Zubik undergoes fifth back surgery, will need 'an extended time of recovery'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Bishop David Zubik is out of surgery after having a fifth procedure on his back to address continuing problems with collapsing discs, the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh said.The procedure took several hours on Monday morning at UPMC Mercy Hospital, but Diocese officials said there were no complications and "everything went as planned."Bishop Zubik has a history of back problems.He will need an extended time to recover, Diocese officials said. That means he will not be making public appearances in the short term, but officials said he will continue to run the business side of the Diocese from his office.In a statement, the Diocese said, "We are grateful for the many prayers from the faithful for Bishop Zubik and his surgical team."
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Glenshaw man Robert Morss found guilty of assaulting officers on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A former Army Ranger from Glenshaw accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was found guilty of assaulting officers. Robert Morss was one of three men found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding on Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office in D.C. announced. Morss was also found guilty of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon and robbery. According to prosecutors, Morss was wearing a vest intended to carry body armor plates and had a knife sheath and scissors when he moved to the front of the line of rioters clashing with police on the West...
GLENSHAW, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

AHN warns patients of suspicious emails, texts, and calls

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny Health Network has issued a warning to patients surrounding suspicious emails, texts, and phone calls that are asking for personal information.The emails and texts can even contain a link to a fake, but realistic-looking website.They also may encourage you to download a harmful app or ask you to call a non-AHN number.If you're even a little unsure of whether a text or email is legitimate, don't click on it. You can even send it to AHN's cybersecurity team. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
