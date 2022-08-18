PTL Links: August 18, 2022

OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — A vehicle was pulled from the Allegheny River in Oakmont on Tuesday.Crews were called to the river just south of the Oakmont Yacht Club after kayakers reported seeing two vehicles in the water. Water rescue teams from Oakmont, Monroeville and Blawnox searched the river and found a 1980s Pontiac Firebird. The vehicle, which was found about 150 feet from a boat ramp, had no license plate.The Oakmont police chief said a second car was never found. It is not clear why the vehicle was in the water."Appears no signs of life, no bodies, no nothing, no foul play other than a vehicle that's been in there probably for decades," Oakmont Police Chief Michael Ford said.Ian Simmers of Verona and his stepfather spotted a wheel about 20 feet from the shore. The 13-year-old and his stepdad were kayaking in the river and called the police. "We didn't know what to expect," Simmons said. "We circled around real quick to make sure there wasn't anything else. We touched it and everything. It was weird."Now, police will try to identify the car's owner."We'll continue the investigation and try to find other VIN numbers or identifying marks," the chief said.

OAKMONT, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO